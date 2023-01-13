Further victory of Nichia against Everlight's subsidiary WOFI in patent infringement proceedings in Germany
Munich (ots) - On December 14, 2022, the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal rendered a
judgment in an important patent infringement lawsuit initiated by Nichia
Corporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH ("WOFI") in
Germany (docket number I-2 U 2/17). The Düsseldorf Court of Appeal confirmed the
infringement of Nichia's YAG divisional patent EP 2 276 080 (DE 697 40 795) by
various white LED products of WOFI as already found in first instance by the
Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 103/15). WOFI is a manufacturer of
residential lighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LED
manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.. The judgment is not final and may
be appealed.
This judgment is a further victory at court in Germany obtained by Nichia
against WOFI within short time. Already on October 31, 2022, the Düsseldorf
District Court found by judgment (docket number 4b O 58/21) for award of damage
compensation in favor of Nichia and against WOFI in the amount of 3,225,000 EUR
plus interests due to an infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697
02 929). This judgment is not final and under appeal.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5415636
OTS: Nichia Corporation
