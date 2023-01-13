Further victory of Nichia against Everlight's subsidiary WOFI in patent infringement proceedings in Germany

Munich (ots) - On December 14, 2022, the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal rendered ajudgment in an important patent infringement lawsuit initiated by NichiaCorporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH ("WOFI") inGermany (docket number I-2 U 2/17). The Düsseldorf Court of Appeal confirmed theinfringement of Nichia's YAG divisional patent EP 2 276 080 (DE 697 40 795) byvarious white LED products of WOFI as already found in first instance by theDüsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 103/15). WOFI is a manufacturer ofresidential lighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LEDmanufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.. The judgment is not final and maybe appealed.This judgment is a further victory at court in Germany obtained by Nichiaagainst WOFI within short time. Already on October 31, 2022, the DüsseldorfDistrict Court found by judgment (docket number 4b O 58/21) for award of damagecompensation in favor of Nichia and against WOFI in the amount of 3,225,000 EURplus interests due to an infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 69702 929). This judgment is not final and under appeal.Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights andtakes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate andnecessary.Contact information:Public Relations, Nichia CorporationTel:+81-884-22-2311Fax:+81-884-23-7717Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5415636OTS: Nichia Corporation