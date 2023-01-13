checkAd

Further victory of Nichia against Everlight's subsidiary WOFI in patent infringement proceedings in Germany

Munich (ots) - On December 14, 2022, the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal rendered a
judgment in an important patent infringement lawsuit initiated by Nichia
Corporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH ("WOFI") in
Germany (docket number I-2 U 2/17). The Düsseldorf Court of Appeal confirmed the
infringement of Nichia's YAG divisional patent EP 2 276 080 (DE 697 40 795) by
various white LED products of WOFI as already found in first instance by the
Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 103/15). WOFI is a manufacturer of
residential lighting products and a German subsidiary of Taiwanese LED
manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.. The judgment is not final and may
be appealed.

This judgment is a further victory at court in Germany obtained by Nichia
against WOFI within short time. Already on October 31, 2022, the Düsseldorf
District Court found by judgment (docket number 4b O 58/21) for award of damage
compensation in favor of Nichia and against WOFI in the amount of 3,225,000 EUR
plus interests due to an infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697
02 929). This judgment is not final and under appeal.

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
necessary.

Contact information:

Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel:+81-884-22-2311
Fax:+81-884-23-7717

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5415636
OTS: Nichia Corporation



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  93   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Further victory of Nichia against Everlight's subsidiary WOFI in patent infringement proceedings in Germany On December 14, 2022, the Düsseldorf Court of Appeal rendered a judgment in an important patent infringement lawsuit initiated by Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") against WOFI Leuchten Wortmann & Filz GmbH ("WOFI") in Germany (docket number I-2 U …

Nachrichten des Autors

Ausgezeichnete Azubis bei Globus Baumarkt (FOTO)
380 Leser
Sedus stattet österreichisches Parlament mit silent rush aus (FOTO)
276 Leser
Einfach Gold wert: Das GoldKonto der KT Bank
264 Leser
Immobilienmakler und -suchende zusammenbringen / DTM Deutsche Tele Medien launcht neues Angebot ...
236 Leser
Ausgezeichneter Arbeitgeber: toom erhält drittes berufundfamilie-Zertifikat in Folge / Zum dritten Mal erhält toom ...
228 Leser
STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS THOMAS CASPARIE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BMI GROUP
172 Leser
At a glance: Intelligent UX in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé improves ergonomics (FOTO)
156 Leser
Trotz neuen LNG-Terminals in Lubmin: Energiewirtschaft wirbt für Fracking-Offensive
156 Leser
TWEDDLE GROUP ERNENNT TODD HEADLEE ZUM UNTERNEHMENSPRÄSIDENTEN
156 Leser
Edan Medical UK wies in einem auf Sky TV ausgestrahlten Interview auf den Trend zur Innovation im ...
144 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1452 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
816 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
684 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
668 Leser
NDR, WDR, SZ: Interne Dokumente zeigen mögliche Milliardenverschwendung bei PCR-Tests - Lauterbach: ...
628 Leser
Skoda Auto liefert 2022 weltweit 731.300 Fahrzeuge aus (FOTO)
568 Leser
Minimaler Aufwand, maximale Vorteile: mein-dienstrad.de stellt Ablauf des Dienstrad-Leasings vor
520 Leser
Waterfall Security Announces Cybersecurity Collaboration with Yokogawa
516 Leser
11880 Solutions AG und Quadress besiegeln Kooperation: Startschuss für breit angelegte Datenvermarktung
508 Leser
Auswertung von Lohnsteuer-kompakt.de: In Bremen warten Steuerpflichtige am längsten auf ihre Steuererstattung (FOTO)
492 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2156 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
2044 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
2008 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1472 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1452 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1396 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1196 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1120 Leser
An Weihnachten leisten 1.200 Apotheken Notdienste - auch das sichere Management von ...
1108 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
7991 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6274 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5207 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
4903 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4548 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3916 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3716 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3634 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3497 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3188 Leser