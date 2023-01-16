Eagle Genomics' Scale-Up Funding from OMRON Ventures to Drive Sustainability Innovation in Microbiome R&D

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) -



- OMRON Ventures joins existing investors abrdn, Environmental Technologies Fund

and consortium led by Granpool Innovative Investments

- Scale-up focused on enabling novel, sustainable scientific innovations that

harness the microbiome to solve for 'One Health' challenges, through

development of AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist](TM)



Today, Eagle Genomics (http://www.eaglegenomics.com/) , the pioneering TechBio

platform business applying network science[1] to biology, disclosed additional

scale-up funding from Japan-based corporate venture capital firm OMRON VENTURES

CO., LTD. (https://www.omron.com/omronventures/en/) The funds will support the

ongoing development of Eagle Genomics' e[datascientist]

(https://www.eaglegenomics.com/what-we-do/e-datascientist-platform) (TM)[2]

platform as well as continued global expansion and increased client impact. The

e[datascientist](TM) uses multilayer hypergraphs to structure and interrogate

data, applying AI to network science to derive data-driven insight journeys into

complex problems at scale. The current funding round is ongoing, and open for

additional investment opportunities.



