Eagle Genomics' Scale-Up Funding from OMRON Ventures to Drive Sustainability Innovation in Microbiome R&D
Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) -
- OMRON Ventures joins existing investors abrdn, Environmental Technologies Fund
and consortium led by Granpool Innovative Investments
- Scale-up focused on enabling novel, sustainable scientific innovations that
harness the microbiome to solve for 'One Health' challenges, through
development of AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist](TM)
Today, Eagle Genomics (http://www.eaglegenomics.com/) , the pioneering TechBio
platform business applying network science[1] to biology, disclosed additional
scale-up funding from Japan-based corporate venture capital firm OMRON VENTURES
CO., LTD. (https://www.omron.com/omronventures/en/) The funds will support the
ongoing development of Eagle Genomics' e[datascientist]
(https://www.eaglegenomics.com/what-we-do/e-datascientist-platform) (TM)[2]
platform as well as continued global expansion and increased client impact. The
e[datascientist](TM) uses multilayer hypergraphs to structure and interrogate
data, applying AI to network science to derive data-driven insight journeys into
complex problems at scale. The current funding round is ongoing, and open for
additional investment opportunities.
- OMRON Ventures joins existing investors abrdn, Environmental Technologies Fund
and consortium led by Granpool Innovative Investments
- Scale-up focused on enabling novel, sustainable scientific innovations that
harness the microbiome to solve for 'One Health' challenges, through
development of AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist](TM)
Today, Eagle Genomics (http://www.eaglegenomics.com/) , the pioneering TechBio
platform business applying network science[1] to biology, disclosed additional
scale-up funding from Japan-based corporate venture capital firm OMRON VENTURES
CO., LTD. (https://www.omron.com/omronventures/en/) The funds will support the
ongoing development of Eagle Genomics' e[datascientist]
(https://www.eaglegenomics.com/what-we-do/e-datascientist-platform) (TM)[2]
platform as well as continued global expansion and increased client impact. The
e[datascientist](TM) uses multilayer hypergraphs to structure and interrogate
data, applying AI to network science to derive data-driven insight journeys into
complex problems at scale. The current funding round is ongoing, and open for
additional investment opportunities.
Eagle Genomics continues to mature and expand as the leading TechBio company
pioneering the application of network science to biological discovery and
innovation, across the Food and Nutrition, AgBio, Beauty and Personal Care, and
Biopharma industries. The e[datascientist] platform enables enterprise customers
to trace digital journeys in data, drive transformative innovations, exploit
leading-edge scientific discovery in silico and support differentiated product
claims. By networking scientific data to support step-change innovation, Eagle
Genomics is bridging the 'translation gap,' using scientific knowledge from a
range of disparate sources and studies across industries to deliver robust,
scientifically underpinned product claims.[3]
The company's partners include household names like Unilever, where research on
the skin and oral microbiome, powered by Eagle Genomics' platform (https://www.u
nilever.com/news/news-search/2022/research-unlocks-the-secret-to-helping-dry-ski
n-heal-itself/) resulted in the development of products and claims relating to
the improvement and maintenance of skin and oral health, such as Zendium
toothpaste and Dove soap.
As such, Eagle Genomics values supporting its customers' aspirations as they
address 'One Health' 4 challenges towards more sustainable and impact-oriented
innovation. A knowledge of the microbiome, and host-microbiome interactions
across human, animal, and environmental health domains is critical to unlocking
pioneering the application of network science to biological discovery and
innovation, across the Food and Nutrition, AgBio, Beauty and Personal Care, and
Biopharma industries. The e[datascientist] platform enables enterprise customers
to trace digital journeys in data, drive transformative innovations, exploit
leading-edge scientific discovery in silico and support differentiated product
claims. By networking scientific data to support step-change innovation, Eagle
Genomics is bridging the 'translation gap,' using scientific knowledge from a
range of disparate sources and studies across industries to deliver robust,
scientifically underpinned product claims.[3]
The company's partners include household names like Unilever, where research on
the skin and oral microbiome, powered by Eagle Genomics' platform (https://www.u
nilever.com/news/news-search/2022/research-unlocks-the-secret-to-helping-dry-ski
n-heal-itself/) resulted in the development of products and claims relating to
the improvement and maintenance of skin and oral health, such as Zendium
toothpaste and Dove soap.
As such, Eagle Genomics values supporting its customers' aspirations as they
address 'One Health' 4 challenges towards more sustainable and impact-oriented
innovation. A knowledge of the microbiome, and host-microbiome interactions
across human, animal, and environmental health domains is critical to unlocking
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 85 | 0 |