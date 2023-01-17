checkAd

Stafford Capital Partners launches its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford"), a leading
international private markets investment and advisory group, has launched
Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund V ("SISF V"), its fifth infrastructure
secondaries fund.

SISF V has a EUR1.3bn target and will follow the successful strategy of its
predecessor funds by seeking to provide access to a diversified global
infrastructure portfolio, with core infrastructure risk predominantly in Europe,
North America and Australasia, through LP as well as GP-led secondaries and
co-investments; in addition, investors will now also be able to allocate to the
fund in USD as well as EUR.

The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosures
Regulation and will actively target energy transition assets while strongly
limiting its fossil-fuel related exposure.

Commenting on the SISF V launch, Dr. Ingo Marten, Managing Partner, Stafford
Real Assets said:

"The launch of our fifth dedicated infrastructure secondaries fund is a
testament to Stafford's ability to offer investors an attractive, diversified
infrastructure exposure with stable yield. SISF V will provide global investors
with a unique opportunity to tap into attractive risk-adjusted and consistent
returns."

Stafford's fourth infrastructure fund, SISF IV closed in August 2022 with
EUR731m in commitments from 33 investors across 13 countries. It stands at 79%
deployed with 16 deals in 17 positions as of January 2023. The pace of
deployment means that the Stafford team expects to have invested the full fund
amount 24 months ahead of schedule.

William Greene, Managing Partner, Stafford Infrastructure added:

"The rate of deployment across our SISF strategies in the last year has been
quite swift, on the back of our very pro-active sourcing but also a growing
secondaries market. With this new larger capital raise, we are seeking to
maintain sufficient dry powder and capitalise on these attractive
opportunities."

For further enquiries about Stafford Capital Partners please contact

Georgina Whittle Partner

Camarco

+44 20 3757 4987 / +44 7835 770967

mailto:Georgina.whittle@camarco.co.uk

Sean Palmer Associate Partner

Camarco

+44 20 3757 4980 / +44 7591 760844

sean.palmer@camarco.co.uk (mailto:mark.slaviero@mattioliwoods.com)

About Stafford Capital Partners

Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford") is an independent private markets
investment and advisory firm with USD 8.1bn in assets under management and
advice for more than 170 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, it
has a global team of 80+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland,
agriculture & food and sustainable private equity through secondaries,
primaries, and co-investments. Stafford has been a UN PRI signatory since 2010
and has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. It puts
sustainability at the centre of its investment process and implements a
well-defined ESG program across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford is
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference
Number: 225586).

This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to invest
in any of Stafford's funds. It is for information purposes only and is not a
recommendation. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to
invest in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale would be prohibited or to any
person not meeting the required investor criteria.

Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984191/Stafford_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/stafford-capital-partners-launches-its-fifth-infrastructure-secondaries
-fund-301722652.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164940/5418044
OTS: Stafford Capital Partners



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Stafford Capital Partners launches its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford"), a leading international private markets investment and advisory group, has launched Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund V ("SISF V"), its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund. SISF V has a EUR1.3bn …

Nachrichten des Autors

Falkensteiner sammelt 14,6 Millionen Euro in sechs Monaten
276 Leser
DDV kritisiert BNetzA wegen mangelnder Transparenz beim Thema Beschwerdeaufkommen bei unerlaubten ...
276 Leser
Weltweiter Markt für Batterien: Nachfrage wächst um 30 Prozent pro Jahr
268 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer: Kaufnachfrage zieht dank spürbarer Preiskorrektur schon wieder leicht an (FOTO)
248 Leser
Aktuelle Informationen zu Handel und Geschäft Q4 2022
180 Leser
2023: Die neue, deutlich höhere Homeoffice-Pauschale (FOTO)
180 Leser
ESAOTE S.p.A. steigt ein bei: "The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale"
168 Leser
Neuer Knotenpunkt für Wasserstoff in Wilhelmshaven: bp prüft Ausbau der deutschen Drehscheibe für grüne Energie
168 Leser
Live-Shopping-Studie: Mehrheit der Deutschen offen für Online-Kauf-Events - Marktpotential für Mode- und ...
168 Leser
Yadea feiert das Jahr 2022, das eine schnelle Globalisierung, zahlreiche technische ...
168 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1532 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
784 Leser
Skoda Auto liefert 2022 weltweit 731.300 Fahrzeuge aus (FOTO)
612 Leser
Minimaler Aufwand, maximale Vorteile: mein-dienstrad.de stellt Ablauf des Dienstrad-Leasings vor
612 Leser
Glossybox Gründer und ehemaliger Babor-CEO mischen mit UNCORRUPTED BEAUTY die ...
468 Leser
DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ...
460 Leser
Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the ...
456 Leser
FM Recruiting vom TÜV zertifiziert - Agentur für Mitarbeitergewinnung wird für die ...
436 Leser
Kapital 1852 übernimmt Mehrheit an Reinigungsgeräte-Hersteller SPRiNTUS - CARL und ...
420 Leser
Öffentliche Ausgaben in den ersten drei Quartalen 2022 um 1,5 %, Einnahmen um 9,1 % ...
416 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2160 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
2160 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
2036 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1576 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1532 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1412 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1196 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1124 Leser
An Weihnachten leisten 1.200 Apotheken Notdienste - auch das sichere Management von ...
1108 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8011 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6398 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5259 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5023 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4736 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3932 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3856 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3634 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3525 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3196 Leser