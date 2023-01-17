Stafford Capital Partners launches its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford"), a leading

international private markets investment and advisory group, has launched

Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund V ("SISF V"), its fifth infrastructure

secondaries fund.



SISF V has a EUR1.3bn target and will follow the successful strategy of its

predecessor funds by seeking to provide access to a diversified global

infrastructure portfolio, with core infrastructure risk predominantly in Europe,

North America and Australasia, through LP as well as GP-led secondaries and

co-investments; in addition, investors will now also be able to allocate to the

fund in USD as well as EUR.





The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance DisclosuresRegulation and will actively target energy transition assets while stronglylimiting its fossil-fuel related exposure.Commenting on the SISF V launch, Dr. Ingo Marten, Managing Partner, StaffordReal Assets said:"The launch of our fifth dedicated infrastructure secondaries fund is atestament to Stafford's ability to offer investors an attractive, diversifiedinfrastructure exposure with stable yield. SISF V will provide global investorswith a unique opportunity to tap into attractive risk-adjusted and consistentreturns."Stafford's fourth infrastructure fund, SISF IV closed in August 2022 withEUR731m in commitments from 33 investors across 13 countries. It stands at 79%deployed with 16 deals in 17 positions as of January 2023. The pace ofdeployment means that the Stafford team expects to have invested the full fundamount 24 months ahead of schedule.William Greene, Managing Partner, Stafford Infrastructure added:"The rate of deployment across our SISF strategies in the last year has beenquite swift, on the back of our very pro-active sourcing but also a growingsecondaries market. With this new larger capital raise, we are seeking tomaintain sufficient dry powder and capitalise on these attractiveopportunities."For further enquiries about Stafford Capital Partners please contactGeorgina Whittle PartnerCamarco+44 20 3757 4987 / +44 7835 770967mailto:Georgina.whittle@camarco.co.ukSean Palmer Associate PartnerCamarco+44 20 3757 4980 / +44 7591 760844sean.palmer@camarco.co.uk (mailto:mark.slaviero@mattioliwoods.com)About Stafford Capital PartnersStafford Capital Partners ("Stafford") is an independent private marketsinvestment and advisory firm with USD 8.1bn in assets under management andadvice for more than 170 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, ithas a global team of 80+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland,agriculture & food and sustainable private equity through secondaries,primaries, and co-investments. Stafford has been a UN PRI signatory since 2010and has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. It putssustainability at the centre of its investment process and implements awell-defined ESG program across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford isauthorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm ReferenceNumber: 225586).This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to investin any of Stafford's funds. It is for information purposes only and is not arecommendation. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation toinvest in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale would be prohibited or to anyperson not meeting the required investor criteria.Logo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984191/Stafford_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpgView original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stafford-capital-partners-launches-its-fifth-infrastructure-secondaries-fund-301722652.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164940/5418044OTS: Stafford Capital Partners