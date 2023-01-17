Stafford Capital Partners launches its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford"), a leading
international private markets investment and advisory group, has launched
Stafford Infrastructure Secondaries Fund V ("SISF V"), its fifth infrastructure
secondaries fund.
SISF V has a EUR1.3bn target and will follow the successful strategy of its
predecessor funds by seeking to provide access to a diversified global
infrastructure portfolio, with core infrastructure risk predominantly in Europe,
North America and Australasia, through LP as well as GP-led secondaries and
co-investments; in addition, investors will now also be able to allocate to the
fund in USD as well as EUR.
The fund is classified as Article 8 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosures
Regulation and will actively target energy transition assets while strongly
limiting its fossil-fuel related exposure.
Commenting on the SISF V launch, Dr. Ingo Marten, Managing Partner, Stafford
Real Assets said:
"The launch of our fifth dedicated infrastructure secondaries fund is a
testament to Stafford's ability to offer investors an attractive, diversified
infrastructure exposure with stable yield. SISF V will provide global investors
with a unique opportunity to tap into attractive risk-adjusted and consistent
returns."
Stafford's fourth infrastructure fund, SISF IV closed in August 2022 with
EUR731m in commitments from 33 investors across 13 countries. It stands at 79%
deployed with 16 deals in 17 positions as of January 2023. The pace of
deployment means that the Stafford team expects to have invested the full fund
amount 24 months ahead of schedule.
William Greene, Managing Partner, Stafford Infrastructure added:
"The rate of deployment across our SISF strategies in the last year has been
quite swift, on the back of our very pro-active sourcing but also a growing
secondaries market. With this new larger capital raise, we are seeking to
maintain sufficient dry powder and capitalise on these attractive
opportunities."
For further enquiries about Stafford Capital Partners please contact
Georgina Whittle Partner
Camarco
+44 20 3757 4987 / +44 7835 770967
mailto:Georgina.whittle@camarco.co.uk
Sean Palmer Associate Partner
Camarco
+44 20 3757 4980 / +44 7591 760844
sean.palmer@camarco.co.uk (mailto:mark.slaviero@mattioliwoods.com)
About Stafford Capital Partners
Stafford Capital Partners ("Stafford") is an independent private markets
investment and advisory firm with USD 8.1bn in assets under management and
advice for more than 170 institutional clients worldwide. Founded in 2000, it
has a global team of 80+ professionals investing in infrastructure, timberland,
agriculture & food and sustainable private equity through secondaries,
primaries, and co-investments. Stafford has been a UN PRI signatory since 2010
and has committed to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. It puts
sustainability at the centre of its investment process and implements a
well-defined ESG program across all strategies. In the UK, Stafford is
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (Firm Reference
Number: 225586).
This release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation to invest
in any of Stafford's funds. It is for information purposes only and is not a
recommendation. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to
invest in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale would be prohibited or to any
person not meeting the required investor criteria.
Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984191/Stafford_Capital_Partners_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/stafford-capital-partners-launches-its-fifth-infrastructure-secondaries
-fund-301722652.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164940/5418044
OTS: Stafford Capital Partners
