Trackunit acquires German contractor services provider Flexcavo
Aalborg, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Global IoT services provider Trackunit has
started 2023 with a bang after it closed a deal in early January for
Berlin-based ConTech startup Flexcavo.
The agreement, which closed on January 1, will see Flexcavo continue to build
its software solution to contractors and rental clients across Europe.
Berlin-based Flexcavo specializes in data-enabled workflow and process
management through the construction sector enabling contractors and rental
companies to increase their efficiency, lower costs and improve the team's
collaboration across construction sites, yards, and headquarters.
"We're delighted to welcome Flexcavo into the Trackunit group and this
significantly strengthens our offering to contractors and those with mixed
fleets," said Soeren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit. "We're looking forward to
leveraging Flexcavo's expertise and make sure we're serving our customers in the
best way possible moving forward.
"Our team has doubled in the last 18 months and with the acquisition of
Flexcavo, we're on track to continue growing," said Brogaard. "We're ambitious
and this move fits perfectly with our overall strategy."
Trackunit currently has just under 400 employees.
"We are excited and proud to join forces with Trackunit," said Flexcavo
Co-Founder Benedict Aicher. "This enables us to double down on our ambition to
be the leading partner for every contractor who strives for excellence and wants
to make the most of every single job.
"Being part of the Trackunit ecosystem allows for a deeper integration into the
contractor value chain and beyond," he said. "I know the Trackunit team shares
our commitment to build the most useful industry for the world, and I can't wait
to get started."
Fellow Co-Founder Leonhard Fricke additionally highlights the potential for
Flexcavo, which employs approximately 30 staff, to make their solutions for
customers even better.
"It will boost our developing capabilities significantly so that contractors and
rental companies can benefit from even faster feature releases, real-time data
across all machinery, and even more automation of processes between site, yard,
and headquarters," he said. "Making our offering available in other key markets
and supporting customers in their digitization efforts will be our key mission
going forward."
