checkAd

Trackunit acquires German contractor services provider Flexcavo

Aalborg, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Global IoT services provider Trackunit has
started 2023 with a bang after it closed a deal in early January for
Berlin-based ConTech startup Flexcavo.

Global IoT services provider Trackunit has this month closed a deal for
Germany's Flexcavo enabling the telematics specialist to extend its reach in the
contractor market.

The agreement, which closed on January 1, will see Flexcavo continue to build
its software solution to contractors and rental clients across Europe.
Berlin-based Flexcavo specializes in data-enabled workflow and process
management through the construction sector enabling contractors and rental
companies to increase their efficiency, lower costs and improve the team's
collaboration across construction sites, yards, and headquarters.

"We're delighted to welcome Flexcavo into the Trackunit group and this
significantly strengthens our offering to contractors and those with mixed
fleets," said Soeren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit. "We're looking forward to
leveraging Flexcavo's expertise and make sure we're serving our customers in the
best way possible moving forward.

"Our team has doubled in the last 18 months and with the acquisition of
Flexcavo, we're on track to continue growing," said Brogaard. "We're ambitious
and this move fits perfectly with our overall strategy."

Trackunit currently has just under 400 employees.

"We are excited and proud to join forces with Trackunit," said Flexcavo
Co-Founder Benedict Aicher. "This enables us to double down on our ambition to
be the leading partner for every contractor who strives for excellence and wants
to make the most of every single job.

"Being part of the Trackunit ecosystem allows for a deeper integration into the
contractor value chain and beyond," he said. "I know the Trackunit team shares
our commitment to build the most useful industry for the world, and I can't wait
to get started."

Fellow Co-Founder Leonhard Fricke additionally highlights the potential for
Flexcavo, which employs approximately 30 staff, to make their solutions for
customers even better.

"It will boost our developing capabilities significantly so that contractors and
rental companies can benefit from even faster feature releases, real-time data
across all machinery, and even more automation of processes between site, yard,
and headquarters," he said. "Making our offering available in other key markets
and supporting customers in their digitization efforts will be our key mission
going forward."
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  93   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Trackunit acquires German contractor services provider Flexcavo Global IoT services provider Trackunit has started 2023 with a bang after it closed a deal in early January for Berlin-based ConTech startup Flexcavo. Global IoT services provider Trackunit has this month closed a deal for Germany's Flexcavo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Weltweiter Markt für Batterien: Nachfrage wächst um 30 Prozent pro Jahr
268 Leser
Fachkräftemangel: Gute Leute finden und behalten (FOTO)
268 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
212 Leser
Mit vereinten Kräften für die Hotellerie
184 Leser
Aktuelle Informationen zu Handel und Geschäft Q4 2022
180 Leser
ESAOTE S.p.A. steigt ein bei: "The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale"
168 Leser
Neuer Knotenpunkt für Wasserstoff in Wilhelmshaven: bp prüft Ausbau der deutschen Drehscheibe für grüne Energie
168 Leser
5-Top-Trends: Cyber-Security 2023 - DXC Technology berichtet
168 Leser
Teure Energieimporte und Vorleistungen belasten Außenhandelsbilanz - Brossardt: "Corona-Entwicklung in China bereitet Sorgen"
164 Leser
Schritt in Richtung CO2-Neutralität: SÜBA AG setzt erstmals Wasserstoff-Generator auf einer Baustelle ein
164 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
784 Leser
Skoda Auto liefert 2022 weltweit 731.300 Fahrzeuge aus (FOTO)
612 Leser
Glossybox Gründer und ehemaliger Babor-CEO mischen mit UNCORRUPTED BEAUTY die ...
468 Leser
DEBIOPHARM APPLIES EXTENDED-RELEASE FORMULATION EXPERTISE TO REDUCE TREATMENT FREQUENCY BURDEN FOR ...
460 Leser
Glion Institute of Higher Education will be partnering with the second edition of the ...
456 Leser
FM Recruiting vom TÜV zertifiziert - Agentur für Mitarbeitergewinnung wird für die ...
436 Leser
Kapital 1852 übernimmt Mehrheit an Reinigungsgeräte-Hersteller SPRiNTUS - CARL und ...
420 Leser
Öffentliche Ausgaben in den ersten drei Quartalen 2022 um 1,5 %, Einnahmen um 9,1 % ...
416 Leser
DDV kritisiert BNetzA wegen mangelnder Transparenz beim Thema Beschwerdeaufkommen bei unerlaubten ...
412 Leser
Ausgezeichnete Azubis bei Globus Baumarkt (FOTO)
408 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2160 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
2160 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
2036 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1936 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1632 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1540 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1412 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1196 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1124 Leser
An Weihnachten leisten 1.200 Apotheken Notdienste - auch das sichere Management von ...
1108 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8015 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6410 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5259 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5023 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
4736 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
3932 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3856 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3634 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3525 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3196 Leser