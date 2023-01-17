Trackunit acquires German contractor services provider Flexcavo

Aalborg, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - Global IoT services provider Trackunit has

The agreement, which closed on January 1, will see Flexcavo continue to buildits software solution to contractors and rental clients across Europe.Berlin-based Flexcavo specializes in data-enabled workflow and processmanagement through the construction sector enabling contractors and rentalcompanies to increase their efficiency, lower costs and improve the team'scollaboration across construction sites, yards, and headquarters."We're delighted to welcome Flexcavo into the Trackunit group and thissignificantly strengthens our offering to contractors and those with mixedfleets," said Soeren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit. "We're looking forward toleveraging Flexcavo's expertise and make sure we're serving our customers in thebest way possible moving forward."Our team has doubled in the last 18 months and with the acquisition ofFlexcavo, we're on track to continue growing," said Brogaard. "We're ambitiousand this move fits perfectly with our overall strategy."Trackunit currently has just under 400 employees."We are excited and proud to join forces with Trackunit," said FlexcavoCo-Founder Benedict Aicher. "This enables us to double down on our ambition tobe the leading partner for every contractor who strives for excellence and wantsto make the most of every single job."Being part of the Trackunit ecosystem allows for a deeper integration into thecontractor value chain and beyond," he said. "I know the Trackunit team sharesour commitment to build the most useful industry for the world, and I can't waitto get started."Fellow Co-Founder Leonhard Fricke additionally highlights the potential forFlexcavo, which employs approximately 30 staff, to make their solutions forcustomers even better."It will boost our developing capabilities significantly so that contractors andrental companies can benefit from even faster feature releases, real-time dataacross all machinery, and even more automation of processes between site, yard,and headquarters," he said. "Making our offering available in other key marketsand supporting customers in their digitization efforts will be our key missiongoing forward."