Masdar Partners with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to Develop Renewable Energy Projects with 4 GW Capacity
- Agreements cover onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, and
integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects
- Agreements follow signing of implementation agreements with Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Energy to develop a renewable energy program with a total capacity
of 10 GW
- Projects support Azerbaijan's goal of meeting 30 percent of domestic power
needs from renewable energy sources by 2030
Masdar, one of the world's leading clean energy companies, has signed joint
development agreements with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR), for onshore wind and solar projects, and integrated offshore wind and
green hydrogen projects, with a total combined capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW).
The agreements were signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer
of Masdar, and Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi
Sustainability Week, the global platform for accelerating sustainable
development hosted by Masdar. HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of
Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of
Masdar, and HE Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy for Azerbaijan, witnessed
the signing.
HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology,
COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "These agreements will
serve to strengthen the already powerful relationship between the United Arab
Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and are a testament to our shared
commitment to diversifying our energy mix and developing low- and zero-carbon
solutions. As global leaders gather here in the UAE for Abu Dhabi Sustainability
Week, we are demonstrating the power of partnership and cooperation in advancing
the inclusive energy transition and I look forward to seeing more announcements
being made at ADSW. "
Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "Masdar sees
Azerbaijan as a key strategic partner, one we are proud to support in its clean
energy journey. This signing marks a milestone on the development and delivery
of a significant collaboration that will advance Azerbaijan's renewable energy
goals and support its ongoing sustainable economic development."
In June last year, Masdar signed implementation agreements with Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Energy to develop a renewable energy program on a bilateral basis,
with a total capacity of 10 GW across multiple technologies, one of the largest
