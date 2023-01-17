Masdar Partners with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to Develop Renewable Energy Projects with 4 GW Capacity

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Agreements cover onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, and

integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects

- Agreements follow signing of implementation agreements with Azerbaijan's

Ministry of Energy to develop a renewable energy program with a total capacity

of 10 GW

- Projects support Azerbaijan's goal of meeting 30 percent of domestic power

needs from renewable energy sources by 2030



Masdar, one of the world's leading clean energy companies, has signed joint

development agreements with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan

(SOCAR), for onshore wind and solar projects, and integrated offshore wind and

green hydrogen projects, with a total combined capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW).





The agreements were signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officerof Masdar, and Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, on the sidelines of Abu DhabiSustainability Week, the global platform for accelerating sustainabledevelopment hosted by Masdar. HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister ofIndustry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman ofMasdar, and HE Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy for Azerbaijan, witnessedthe signing.HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology,COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "These agreements willserve to strengthen the already powerful relationship between the United ArabEmirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and are a testament to our sharedcommitment to diversifying our energy mix and developing low- and zero-carbonsolutions. As global leaders gather here in the UAE for Abu Dhabi SustainabilityWeek, we are demonstrating the power of partnership and cooperation in advancingthe inclusive energy transition and I look forward to seeing more announcementsbeing made at ADSW. "Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "Masdar seesAzerbaijan as a key strategic partner, one we are proud to support in its cleanenergy journey. This signing marks a milestone on the development and deliveryof a significant collaboration that will advance Azerbaijan's renewable energygoals and support its ongoing sustainable economic development."In June last year, Masdar signed implementation agreements with Azerbaijan'sMinistry of Energy to develop a renewable energy program on a bilateral basis,with a total capacity of 10 GW across multiple technologies, one of the largest