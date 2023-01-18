Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands
Davos, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys brand value grows to US$13 billion
according to Brand Finance Global 500 2023 Report
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global
leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that
it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally,
Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report
(https://brandirectory.com/rankings/global/) . Continuously accelerating brand
growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now
among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.
"Sustained client relevance, best-in-class delivery excellence and a deep
commitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, consolidating its
position among the industry's preferred partners for navigating digital
transformation", said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys .
"Strategic investments in employee care and development, along with our deep
commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities has helped
Infosys' sustain its market leading position as a business and as a valuable
brand."
David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance commented: "Infosys has recently
celebrated 4 decades of success and through these years they have built a brand
of excellence with a brand value that keeps growing as Infosys storms up the
rankings. Due to great leadership from their CEO, Salil Parekh, and
differentiated digital services, Infosys holds its strong position as one of the
top 3 IT services brands in the world and has risen to become one of the top 150
brands in the world."
Being positioned among the world's top 3 most valuable IT Services brands, for
two consecutive years, by Brand Finance, is an outcome of Infosys' continued
investments in nurturing digital brands and building new client-relevant digital
capabilities. The launch of Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track
enterprises' exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented
environments is one such example. The growth of the cloud solution brand Infosys
Cobalt, powered by new industry-specific value levers and a network of strong
