Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands

Davos, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys brand value grows to US$13 billionaccording to Brand Finance Global 500 2023 ReportInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a globalleader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced thatit has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally,according to Brand Finance (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbrandfinance.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7CHarini_Babu%40infosys.com%7Cdc84ad72ee8a4f6264d808daf26ff617%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638088859962025906%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=4Z5MRNFCxY95CmvzhKXVJLeEbsRNJcqlHqo8tkHmLss%3D&reserved=0) , the world's leading brand valuation firm, in itsBrand Finance Global 500 2023 report(https://brandirectory.com/rankings/global/) . Continuously accelerating brandgrowth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is nowamong the top 150 most valuable brands in the world."Sustained client relevance, best-in-class delivery excellence and a deepcommitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, consolidating itsposition among the industry's preferred partners for navigating digitaltransformation", said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys ."Strategic investments in employee care and development, along with our deepcommitment to environmental, social and governance priorities has helpedInfosys' sustain its market leading position as a business and as a valuablebrand."David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance commented: "Infosys has recentlycelebrated 4 decades of success and through these years they have built a brandof excellence with a brand value that keeps growing as Infosys storms up therankings. Due to great leadership from their CEO, Salil Parekh, anddifferentiated digital services, Infosys holds its strong position as one of thetop 3 IT services brands in the world and has risen to become one of the top 150brands in the world."Being positioned among the world's top 3 most valuable IT Services brands, fortwo consecutive years, by Brand Finance, is an outcome of Infosys' continuedinvestments in nurturing digital brands and building new client-relevant digitalcapabilities. The launch of Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast-trackenterprises' exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmentedenvironments is one such example. The growth of the cloud solution brand InfosysCobalt, powered by new industry-specific value levers and a network of strong