Davos Summit celebrates success of Koç Holding's FireAId initiative, an AI-driven project to predict and fight wildfires
Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Wildfires are becoming increasingly more frequent
and severe all over the world with the climate crisis. Led by Koç Holding in
cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and guided by
the World Economic Forum (WEF), the AI-based FireAId initiative was displayed at
the Davos Annual Meeting 2023, where it was hailed as a model for wildfire-risk
mitigation.
Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu said: "We are willing to work with all
interested stakeholders, international organizations, and especially countries,
which are vulnerable to wildfire risks. To protect our forests, we will continue
to deploy and share Koç Group's AI capabilities for the common good of our
world."
and severe all over the world with the climate crisis. Led by Koç Holding in
cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and guided by
the World Economic Forum (WEF), the AI-based FireAId initiative was displayed at
the Davos Annual Meeting 2023, where it was hailed as a model for wildfire-risk
mitigation.
Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu said: "We are willing to work with all
interested stakeholders, international organizations, and especially countries,
which are vulnerable to wildfire risks. To protect our forests, we will continue
to deploy and share Koç Group's AI capabilities for the common good of our
world."
Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu is taking part in the Davos Summit hosted by
the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 16-20, 2023. The summit , which will
be the WEF's 53rd annual meeting of its kind, will see 2,700 leaders from 130
countries gather under the theme of 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' and will
focus on solutions and public-private cooperation to tackle the world's most
pressing challenges.
The technology, which was highlighted at this year's Davos Summit, FireAId, is
an AI-based initiative developed jointly by Koç Group subsidiary KoçDigital and
the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry under the guidance of WEF. It
was cited as an exemplary initiative on a global scale, serving as a space for
global climate technology leaders in both industry and government to share,
learn and accelerate new, sustainable, data-driven AI for wildfire efforts.
In conjunction with FireAId, a detailed report titled The Next Frontier in
Fighting Wildfires: FireAId Pilot and Scaling, has been published on the FireAId
project to provide further context and information and includes a foreword by
Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu together with a statement from the Ministry of
Agriculture and Forestry's General Director of Forests Bekir Karacabey. A
special panel discussion held to provide information about the project at the
Davos Summit was moderated by World Economic Forum's Head of Artificial
Intelligence and Machine Learning Kay Firth-Butterfield and was attended by Koç
Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu.
Levent Çakiroglu: "FireAId is a non-commercial product. Koç Group is ready to
share algorithms and source codes for further improvements through cooperation."
Noting that FireAId made it possible to intervene more rapidly in wildfire
outbreaks through the development of a dynamic fire-risk map, Levent Çakiroglu
said: "For this unique effort, more than 400 variables from 14 different
datasets were analyzed using a sophisticated AI-based model that now helps
the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 16-20, 2023. The summit , which will
be the WEF's 53rd annual meeting of its kind, will see 2,700 leaders from 130
countries gather under the theme of 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' and will
focus on solutions and public-private cooperation to tackle the world's most
pressing challenges.
The technology, which was highlighted at this year's Davos Summit, FireAId, is
an AI-based initiative developed jointly by Koç Group subsidiary KoçDigital and
the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry under the guidance of WEF. It
was cited as an exemplary initiative on a global scale, serving as a space for
global climate technology leaders in both industry and government to share,
learn and accelerate new, sustainable, data-driven AI for wildfire efforts.
In conjunction with FireAId, a detailed report titled The Next Frontier in
Fighting Wildfires: FireAId Pilot and Scaling, has been published on the FireAId
project to provide further context and information and includes a foreword by
Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu together with a statement from the Ministry of
Agriculture and Forestry's General Director of Forests Bekir Karacabey. A
special panel discussion held to provide information about the project at the
Davos Summit was moderated by World Economic Forum's Head of Artificial
Intelligence and Machine Learning Kay Firth-Butterfield and was attended by Koç
Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu.
Levent Çakiroglu: "FireAId is a non-commercial product. Koç Group is ready to
share algorithms and source codes for further improvements through cooperation."
Noting that FireAId made it possible to intervene more rapidly in wildfire
outbreaks through the development of a dynamic fire-risk map, Levent Çakiroglu
said: "For this unique effort, more than 400 variables from 14 different
datasets were analyzed using a sophisticated AI-based model that now helps
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 77 | 0 |