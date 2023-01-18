Davos Summit celebrates success of Koç Holding's FireAId initiative, an AI-driven project to predict and fight wildfires

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - Wildfires are becoming increasingly more frequent

and severe all over the world with the climate crisis. Led by Koç Holding in

cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and guided by

the World Economic Forum (WEF), the AI-based FireAId initiative was displayed at

the Davos Annual Meeting 2023, where it was hailed as a model for wildfire-risk

mitigation.



Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakiroglu said: "We are willing to work with all

interested stakeholders, international organizations, and especially countries,

which are vulnerable to wildfire risks. To protect our forests, we will continue

to deploy and share Koç Group's AI capabilities for the common good of our

world."



