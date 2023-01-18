SeMI Technologies becomes Weaviate

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - SeMI Technologies has adopted the name of its

flagship product-the open-source vector-search engine Weaviate

(https://weaviate.io/) . This market-driven name change acknowledges a simple

reality: Awareness of the Weaviate brand among developers and customers has

outpaced awareness of the company behind it.



"In 2019, my co-founder Etienne Dilocker and I realized that an AI-first

infrastructure was needed to serve a growing base of developers. Our idea was to

create an umbrella of infrastructure services and products including a vector

database that we knew would be essential if promising AI tools like large

language models (LLM) were to achieve their potential. We founded SeMI

Technologies and Weaviate became our first product.





"Fast forward to today, and Weaviate has become more than a product; it's nowthe platform we set out to build. The open-source community has grown; we havecustomer products in Weaviate Cloud Service, Weaviate Hybrid SaaS; we haveintegrations with Open AI, Cohere, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services,Microsoft Azure, and others. In short, Weaviate is far better known than SeMI,so we've decided to go forward under that one brand."- Bob van Luijt, co-founder, Weaviate (previously, SeMI Technologies)The Weaviate vector-search engine is a "third wave" database technology. Data isprocessed by a machine learning model first, and AI models help process, store,and search through it. As a result, Weaviate excels at searching using naturallanguage and is ideally suited to serve as a memory layer in AI stacks allowingusers to create ChatGPT-like experiences with their own data. But Weaviate isnot limited to language; it can also search images, audio, video, or evengenetic information. The open-source code has been downloaded over 1.6M times."As SeMI, the team did a fantastic job of building a community, driving theadoption of its open-source Weaviate product, and establishing it as core partof next-gen AI stacks," said Igor Taber, Cortical Ventures General Partner andinvestor in the company's 2022 Series A round. "Changing the company name tomatch the product's is a reflection of their focus and commitment to theWeaviate community."Weaviate is a global remote-first company, with 30 employees working on threecontinents. It is registered in The Netherlands as Weaviate B.V. and in the U.S.as Weaviate Holdings, Inc.