WEF 2023 ProjectTogether receives the Schwab Foundation Collective Social Innovation Award recognizing the power of collaborative action (FOTO)

Davos (ots) - The non-profit organization ProjectTogether received the Schwab
Foundation's Collective Social Innovation Award 2023 at the World Economic Forum
(WEF) in Davos. As the first award winner in this category, the Schwab
Foundation recognizes ProjectTogether for its new approach to orchestrate
collaborative action between bottom-up innovators and top-down institutions to
create impact. At the award ceremony, founder Philipp von der Wippel explained
the vision of a pan-European approach to collective action-across all sectors
and political levels-to tackle ongoing and looming societal challenges.

Global, complex and interconnected crises happen ever more frequently. States
and societies are in urgent need of a working model for effective cross-sector
collaboration. The Berlin based non-profit organization ProjectTogether tackles
this challenge. ProjectTogether has so far involved more than 100,000 people and
80 governmental institutions in 10 mission-oriented processes like #WirVsVirus,
Alliance4Ukraine, UpdateDeutschland, Farm-Food-Climate and Circular Futures.
More than 2,000 social initiatives have been supported in scaling solutions for
societal challenges.

Philipp von der Wippel:

"We all know that the existential challenges we face can only be solved
collectively. But our institutions do not reflect that. They are not designed to
orchestrate collective action. We have to make collective action part of our
democratic framework. Imagine a process in which thousands of organizations and
individuals come together and assemble around societal challenges, build trust,
share resources and join in collectives in which they create more impact than
they could ever have done individually. This is not daydreaming, this is what we
do at ProjectTogether. (...) Let's harness the biggest asset we have in our
democracy: the power of the people!"

Contact:

Johannes Tödte
mailto:jtoedte@projecttogether.org
http://www.projecttogether.org/en

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144745/5419860
OTS: ProjectTogether gGmbH



news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

