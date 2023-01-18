Davos (ots) - The non-profit organization ProjectTogether received the SchwabFoundation's Collective Social Innovation Award 2023 at the World Economic Forum(WEF) in Davos. As the first award winner in this category, the SchwabFoundation recognizes ProjectTogether for its new approach to orchestratecollaborative action between bottom-up innovators and top-down institutions tocreate impact. At the award ceremony, founder Philipp von der Wippel explainedthe vision of a pan-European approach to collective action-across all sectorsand political levels-to tackle ongoing and looming societal challenges.Global, complex and interconnected crises happen ever more frequently. Statesand societies are in urgent need of a working model for effective cross-sectorcollaboration. The Berlin based non-profit organization ProjectTogether tacklesthis challenge. ProjectTogether has so far involved more than 100,000 people and80 governmental institutions in 10 mission-oriented processes like #WirVsVirus,Alliance4Ukraine, UpdateDeutschland, Farm-Food-Climate and Circular Futures.More than 2,000 social initiatives have been supported in scaling solutions forsocietal challenges.Philipp von der Wippel:"We all know that the existential challenges we face can only be solvedcollectively. But our institutions do not reflect that. They are not designed toorchestrate collective action. We have to make collective action part of ourdemocratic framework. Imagine a process in which thousands of organizations andindividuals come together and assemble around societal challenges, build trust,share resources and join in collectives in which they create more impact thanthey could ever have done individually. This is not daydreaming, this is what wedo at ProjectTogether. (...) Let's harness the biggest asset we have in ourdemocracy: the power of the people!"Contact:Johannes Tödtemailto:jtoedte@projecttogether.orghttp://www.projecttogether.org/enAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/144745/5419860OTS: ProjectTogether gGmbH