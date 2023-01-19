Sailing Ro-Ro Vessel from RMK MARINE to Operate Almost Entirely with the Wind Power

Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - She will be one of the first examples in the world

in her segment



RMK MARINE won the international tender opened for the commercial sailing Ro-Ro

Vessel, which will operate almost entirely with the propulsion of wind energy

and signed a contract with its French client, Neoline Armateurs for the

construction of the Vessel. She will be one of the first examples in the world

in her segment.



Standing out with her high-tech and fully automated equipment, as well as her

environmentally friendly features, the 136 meter sailing Ro-Ro Vessel, Neoliner,

makes a difference in her class with her sensor system which determines the

optimum navigation route, masts built with carbon fiber technology and a 3000 m2

sail area.



