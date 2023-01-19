Sailing Ro-Ro Vessel from RMK MARINE to Operate Almost Entirely with the Wind Power
Istanbul (ots/PRNewswire) - She will be one of the first examples in the world
in her segment
RMK MARINE won the international tender opened for the commercial sailing Ro-Ro
Vessel, which will operate almost entirely with the propulsion of wind energy
and signed a contract with its French client, Neoline Armateurs for the
construction of the Vessel. She will be one of the first examples in the world
in her segment.
Standing out with her high-tech and fully automated equipment, as well as her
environmentally friendly features, the 136 meter sailing Ro-Ro Vessel, Neoliner,
makes a difference in her class with her sensor system which determines the
optimum navigation route, masts built with carbon fiber technology and a 3000 m2
sail area.
RMK MARINE, one of the leading companies of the Turkish shipbuilding industry is
implementing a new project which will use environmentally friendly and renewable
energy resources. In this context, RMK MARINE won an international tender opened
for a commercial sailing Ro-Ro vessel which will operate almost entirely by the
wind energy and be one of the first examples in the world in its segment and it
signed a contract for the construction of the vessel with the French company
Neoline Armateurs on 28 November 2022. The said contract entered into force on
6th of January 2023, following the fulfillment of the required conditions and
the final agreement was announced to the public at a ceremony held in Nantes,
France, with the participation of the parties.
The 136-meter-long Ro-Ro vessel, with its concept name Neoliner, is planned to
be delivered in 2025 and has a navigation and sailing equipment control system
with high level integration and automation, as well as smart sensors which
determine the optimum navigation route and speed by evaluating wind and sea
conditions. Moreover, the Vessel is also equipped with sailing equipment,
suitable navigation determining system for the cruising with the sailing
equipment and foldable sails made of light, high endurance strength, special
material positioned on two carbon fiber masts.
Neoliner has a total of 3000 m2 sail area, a crew of 20, accommodation areas
with 12 passenger capacity and life support systems, as well as 6300 ton cargo
carrying capacity. This also draws attention as a capacity equivalent to 321
cars, 265 container of 20' or 125 containers of 40'.
On the other hand, RMK MARINE which works with different solution partners such
as Chantiers De l'Atlantique shipyard, the designer and manufacturer of
0
