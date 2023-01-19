WANdisco Launches Data Activation Platform 2.0 to Supercharge Massive Data Movement to Any Cloud

San Ramon, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - Platform updates enable enterprises to

initiate large-scale data transfers with precise control in seconds



Today, WANdisco (https://wandisco.com/) , the data activation company, released

Data Activation Platform (https://wandisco.com/data-activation-platform) 2.0

(https://wandisco.com/data-activation-platform) to support faster migrations for

massive datasets. Supporting both the WANdisco Data Migrator

(https://wandisco.com/products/data-migrator) and Edge to Cloud

(https://wandisco.com/products/edge-to-cloud) solutions, the updates maximize

the speed and scale of on-premises and edge data transfers through precise

control over migration throughput, cleanup, and prioritization, among other

features. The updates optimize data movement performance from IoT sensor data

and Hadoop environments to any cloud, maximizing the business value of data,

wherever it lives.



Enterprises maintain a complex web of data that spans multiple storage

environments with channels running to multiple clouds. IDC recently (https://www

.seagate.com/files/www-content/our-story/rethink-data/files/Rethink_Data_Report_

2020.pdf) found that companies store data across five key domains, but largely

rely on on-premises, public cloud, and edge locations. Moreover, the 2022 State

of Data Activation

(https://wandisco.com/resource-library/gate/2022-state-data-activation-report)

report found that 69% of data leaders are unable to use their data due to the

high cost, lengthy timelines, and risk of data transfers between environments.

Multi-cloud strategies, where enterprises utilize the AI, ML, and analytics

capabilities of different clouds for different use cases, add to this

complexity.



