WANdisco Launches Data Activation Platform 2.0 to Supercharge Massive Data Movement to Any Cloud

San Ramon, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - Platform updates enable enterprises to
initiate large-scale data transfers with precise control in seconds

Today, WANdisco (https://wandisco.com/) , the data activation company, released
Data Activation Platform (https://wandisco.com/data-activation-platform) 2.0
(https://wandisco.com/data-activation-platform) to support faster migrations for
massive datasets. Supporting both the WANdisco Data Migrator
(https://wandisco.com/products/data-migrator) and Edge to Cloud
(https://wandisco.com/products/edge-to-cloud) solutions, the updates maximize
the speed and scale of on-premises and edge data transfers through precise
control over migration throughput, cleanup, and prioritization, among other
features. The updates optimize data movement performance from IoT sensor data
and Hadoop environments to any cloud, maximizing the business value of data,
wherever it lives.

Enterprises maintain a complex web of data that spans multiple storage
environments with channels running to multiple clouds. IDC recently (https://www
.seagate.com/files/www-content/our-story/rethink-data/files/Rethink_Data_Report_
2020.pdf) found that companies store data across five key domains, but largely
rely on on-premises, public cloud, and edge locations. Moreover, the 2022 State
of Data Activation
(https://wandisco.com/resource-library/gate/2022-state-data-activation-report)
report found that 69% of data leaders are unable to use their data due to the
high cost, lengthy timelines, and risk of data transfers between environments.
Multi-cloud strategies, where enterprises utilize the AI, ML, and analytics
capabilities of different clouds for different use cases, add to this
complexity.

Data Activation Platform 2.0 provides granular control over all or specific data
transfers within a simplified user interface. Focused on enhancing the speed at
which large-scale datasets can be transferred to any cloud, new automation
features optimize migration and storage resources across environments. Specific
platform enhancements include:

- Multiple data transfer agents enable users to scale horizontally to maximize
the productivity of available bandwidth;
- Auto source cleanup gives enterprises control over how long data is stored at
a source environment before being cleared - a critical capability for
storage-limited edge environments;
- Enhanced verification scans both source and target environments to ensure data
fidelity and validate the success of all migrations;
- Migration prioritization provides customers the ability to designate transfers
as a high, normal, or low priority - with "normal" serving being the default -
based on the criticality of each transfer;
- User interface enhancements prioritize useability, allowing users to configure
settings - including all aforementioned features - and manage multi-cloud
transfers with just a few clicks.

"Businesses face a dizzying challenge in moving massive amounts of data from a
lot of sources to a lot of targets. As data continues to amass at the edge and
on-premises at an unprecedented pace, solutions must improve to handle massive
data transfers at incredible speeds - but also deliver a seamless experience,"
said David Richards, CEO and Founder of WANdisco. "Data Activation Platform 2.0
does just that. Now enterprises will have even greater control over all, or
specific, data transfers happening across their business."

Today, organizations across industries rely on the WANdisco Data Activation
Platform to activate enterprise-scale datasets, reduce costs, and quicken
migration timelines from months or years to a matter of days. To learn more
about how WANdisco can activate your organization's data, visit
https://wandisco.com/ .

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital
transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds
and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of
the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine
learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information
about WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com/ .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wandisco-launc
hes-data-activation-platform-2-0-to-supercharge-massive-data-movement-to-any-clo
ud-301725111.html

