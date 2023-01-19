checkAd

Ionomr Innovations' Pemion® hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer exceed industry durability targets

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - Pemion® affirms itself as a viable and
advantageous option to conventional per-fluorinated materials

Ionomr Innovations Inc. ' s Pemion® has achieved performance and durability
testing results that surpass internationally recognized standards from the US
Department of Energy (US DOE) and Hydrogen Europe, confirming the company's
proprietary hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer is ready for
widespread heavy-duty fuel cell applications.

The Pemion® membrane was tested for and met established accelerated durability
benchmarks for combined chemical and mechanical stress testing. Throughout 1,000
hours of cyclical testing that exposed the membrane to intermittent dry and wet
conditions under high-voltage chemical stress, Pemion® exceeded the
internationally recognized 20,000 cycle durability targets set by the US DOE for
polymer electrolyte membranes by more than two-fold .

As far as the company is aware, Pemion® is the first hydrocarbon-based membrane
to ever pass these tests.

Pemion® is used in fuel cell applications including heavy-duty transport,
automotive, and stationary power.

The materials have been designed to provide superior chemical, thermal, and
mechanical stability, high conductivity, operational durability, and efficiency,
all of which dramatically reduce the unit cost of the fuel cell.

- Pemion® materials' gains in performance and reductions in gas crossover result
in a significant reduction in lifetime hydrogen fuel cell cost.
- Alongside improved fuel efficiency, the lifetime of the fuel cell is enhanced
due to reduced degradation.
- Higher operating temperatures are possible for higher power stacks with
improved cooling and heat rejection.
- Pemion® boasts one of the highest room temperature proton conductivities
available under a variety of conditions, while maintaining its mechanical
stability, allowing implementation in diverse systems from light to
heavy-duty, and beyond.

"This testing confirms Pemion® as a differentiator for fuel cell manufacturers
looking to overcome the challenges of a tight supply market for conventional
polymer and membrane materials, without any trade-offs to lifetime or
performance," said Ionomr CEO, Bill Haberlin. "Fluorinated materials such as
those currently used in fuel cells are good at what they do, but they require
toxic and highly regulated chemicals to be produced. As regulations continue to
tighten, fuel cell and stack manufacturers will need to find practical material
replacements. Pemion®'s performance and durability record and environmentally
benign hydrocarbon-base create a step-change alternative."

About Ionomr Innovations

Ionomr Innovations is revolutionizing electrochemistry with newly developed
ion-exchange membranes and polymers for clean energy. Ionomr's Pemion® and
Aemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for
fuel cells, hydrogen production and carbon capture, use and conversion.
Leveraging technology developed at Simon Fraser University, Ionomr was founded
in 2018, and employs 45 professionals in Vancouver, Canada and Rochester, New
York. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the clean
energy economy, visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3760879-1&h=1699244960
&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ionomr.com%2F&a=www.ionomr.com .

Media Contact:

Nancy McHarg, |nancy@mchargcommunications.com | (604) 760.4366
Business Contact: Andrew Belletti | belletti@ionomr.com | (604) 628.6098
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986388/Ionomr_Innovations_Inc__Ionomr_Innovati
ons__Pemion__hydrocarbon_.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionomr-innovations-pemion-hyd
rocarbon-based-proton-exchange-membrane-and-polymer-exceed-industry-durability-t
argets-301725796.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156567/5420921
OTS: Ionomr Innovations Inc.



