Ionomr Innovations' Pemion® hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer exceed industry durability targets
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - Pemion® affirms itself as a viable and
advantageous option to conventional per-fluorinated materials
Ionomr Innovations Inc. ' s Pemion® has achieved performance and durability
testing results that surpass internationally recognized standards from the US
Department of Energy (US DOE) and Hydrogen Europe, confirming the company's
proprietary hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer is ready for
widespread heavy-duty fuel cell applications.
The Pemion® membrane was tested for and met established accelerated durability
benchmarks for combined chemical and mechanical stress testing. Throughout 1,000
hours of cyclical testing that exposed the membrane to intermittent dry and wet
conditions under high-voltage chemical stress, Pemion® exceeded the
internationally recognized 20,000 cycle durability targets set by the US DOE for
polymer electrolyte membranes by more than two-fold .
