Ionomr Innovations' Pemion® hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer exceed industry durability targets

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - Pemion® affirms itself as a viable and

advantageous option to conventional per-fluorinated materials



Ionomr Innovations Inc. ' s Pemion® has achieved performance and durability

testing results that surpass internationally recognized standards from the US

Department of Energy (US DOE) and Hydrogen Europe, confirming the company's

proprietary hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer is ready for

widespread heavy-duty fuel cell applications.



The Pemion® membrane was tested for and met established accelerated durability

benchmarks for combined chemical and mechanical stress testing. Throughout 1,000

hours of cyclical testing that exposed the membrane to intermittent dry and wet

conditions under high-voltage chemical stress, Pemion® exceeded the

internationally recognized 20,000 cycle durability targets set by the US DOE for

polymer electrolyte membranes by more than two-fold .





As far as the company is aware, Pemion® is the first hydrocarbon-based membraneto ever pass these tests.Pemion® is used in fuel cell applications including heavy-duty transport,automotive, and stationary power.The materials have been designed to provide superior chemical, thermal, andmechanical stability, high conductivity, operational durability, and efficiency,all of which dramatically reduce the unit cost of the fuel cell.- Pemion® materials' gains in performance and reductions in gas crossover resultin a significant reduction in lifetime hydrogen fuel cell cost.- Alongside improved fuel efficiency, the lifetime of the fuel cell is enhanceddue to reduced degradation.- Higher operating temperatures are possible for higher power stacks withimproved cooling and heat rejection.- Pemion® boasts one of the highest room temperature proton conductivitiesavailable under a variety of conditions, while maintaining its mechanicalstability, allowing implementation in diverse systems from light toheavy-duty, and beyond."This testing confirms Pemion® as a differentiator for fuel cell manufacturerslooking to overcome the challenges of a tight supply market for conventionalpolymer and membrane materials, without any trade-offs to lifetime orperformance," said Ionomr CEO, Bill Haberlin. "Fluorinated materials such asthose currently used in fuel cells are good at what they do, but they requiretoxic and highly regulated chemicals to be produced. As regulations continue totighten, fuel cell and stack manufacturers will need to find practical materialreplacements. Pemion®'s performance and durability record and environmentallybenign hydrocarbon-base create a step-change alternative."About Ionomr InnovationsIonomr Innovations is revolutionizing electrochemistry with newly developedion-exchange membranes and polymers for clean energy. Ionomr's Pemion® andAemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages forfuel cells, hydrogen production and carbon capture, use and conversion.Leveraging technology developed at Simon Fraser University, Ionomr was foundedin 2018, and employs 45 professionals in Vancouver, Canada and Rochester, NewYork. For more information about how Ionomr is helping to advance the cleanenergy economy, visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3760879-1&h=1699244960&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ionomr.com%2F&a=www.ionomr.com .Media Contact:Nancy McHarg, |nancy@mchargcommunications.com | (604) 760.4366Business Contact: Andrew Belletti | belletti@ionomr.com | (604) 628.6098Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986388/Ionomr_Innovations_Inc__Ionomr_Innovations__Pemion__hydrocarbon_.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ionomr-innovations-pemion-hydrocarbon-based-proton-exchange-membrane-and-polymer-exceed-industry-durability-targets-301725796.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156567/5420921OTS: Ionomr Innovations Inc.