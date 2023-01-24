checkAd
Marktkommentar: Marc-Antoine Collard (Rothschild & Co): Monthly Macro Insights - January 2022
Foto: www.assetstandard.de

Marktkommentar Marc-Antoine Collard (Rothschild & Co): Monthly Macro Insights - January 2022

Ein Rückgang der weltweiten Inflation ist im Gange, aber die Arbeitsmärkte bleiben angespannt. Dementsprechend ist das Dilemma für die Zentralbanken sehr komplex geworden.

13.01.2023 - As expected, a fall in global inflation is underway, but labour markets remain tight.  Correspondingly, the dilemma for central banks has become extensively complex amid an unintended easing of financial conditions as investors have become increasingly optimistic that a monetary policy pivot will take shape in the next few months and China will re-emerge as an engine of the global economy.


China’s V-shaped growth hope

China’s sudden and rapid relaxation of stringent Covid-related restrictions appears likely to deliver a deeper near-term contraction than expected as the unprecedented surge in infections has resulted in a notable hit to the economy. In the manufacturing sector, business confidence fell to 47 in December from 48 in November(1), suggesting activity shrank for the third consecutive month and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years. The nonmanufacturing confidence index fell to 41.6 from 46.7 in November, also marking the lowest reading since February 2020(2). In fact, the weeks before the Lunar New Year holiday will be challenging for the service sector as mobility could be negatively hit by people’s fear of catching Covid. Surging infections could also cause temporary labour shortages and increased supply chain disruptions, with global repercussions on price pressures.

However, new cases might peak in early February, directly after the holiday, and the economy would thus recover from Q2. Furthermore, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has stepped up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hardest hit by the pandemic and, more broadly, policymakers have set out plans to expand domestic consumption and investment. That said, the export sector is still facing headwinds from weakening external demand on the back of growing global recession fears amid rising interest rates, inflation and the war in Ukraine.

...

Lesen Sie mehr im vollständigen Artikel "Monthly Macro Insights | January 2022" (in englischer Sprache).



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Gastautor: Asset Standard
 |  61   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Marktkommentar Marc-Antoine Collard (Rothschild & Co): Monthly Macro Insights - January 2022 Ein Rückgang der weltweiten Inflation ist im Gange, aber die Arbeitsmärkte bleiben angespannt. Dementsprechend ist das Dilemma für die Zentralbanken sehr komplex geworden.

Nachrichten des Autors

Marktkommentar: Ermira Marika (Pictet): Erste Schritte zurück zu Unternehmensanleihen
108 Leser
Pressemeldung: Pro BoutiquenFonds: Boutiquenfonds - Januar bis Dezember 2022
100 Leser
Marktkommentar: Marc-Antoine Collard (Rothschild & Co): Monthly Macro Insights - January 2022
60 Leser
Marktkommentar: Bert Flossbach (Flossbach von Storch): Ein Blick zurück – und nach vorn
272 Leser
Marktkommentar: Dr. Daniel Hartmann (BANTLEON): Investoren nehmen schwache Konjunkturdaten nicht ernst
144 Leser
Marktkommentar: Frédéric Leroux (Carmignac): Neues Umfeld - Neue Anlagethemen
132 Leser
Marktkommentar: Anton Nikitin (CSR): Antifragilität im Portfolio – Eine evolutionäre Portfoliotheorie
124 Leser
Marktkommentar: Prof. Dr. Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF): Beruhigung an den Finanzmärkten
120 Leser
Marktkommentar: Peter Harrison (Schroders): COP15 - Ein Signal für Investoren
120 Leser
Pressemeldung: Impact AM: ESG-Marktkommentar Dezember 2022
112 Leser
Marktkommentar: Ermira Marika (Pictet): Erste Schritte zurück zu Unternehmensanleihen
108 Leser
Pressemeldung: Pro BoutiquenFonds: Boutiquenfonds - Januar bis Dezember 2022
100 Leser
Marktkommentar: Marc-Antoine Collard (Rothschild & Co): Monthly Macro Insights - January 2022
60 Leser
Marktkommentar: Nico Baumbach (SIGNAL IDUNA AM): Gold im neuen Jahr
3896 Leser
Pressemeldung: Asset Standard: VV-Fonds Review - Die besten Krisenmanager 2022
460 Leser
Marktkommentar: Bert Flossbach (Flossbach von Storch): Ein Blick zurück – und nach vorn
272 Leser
Marktkommentar: Frank Fischer (Shareholder Value): Gewinnrezession 2023? Defensive ist Trumpf – aber nur vorerst!
180 Leser
Marktkommentar: Bruno Cavalier (ODDO BHF): Über Disinflation sprechen
172 Leser
Pressemeldung: Asset Standard: Vermögensverwaltende Fonds - Dezember 2022
160 Leser
Marktkommentar: Ercan Demircan (BANTLEON): Sweet Spot bei Unternehmensanleihen - Corporate Hybrids
160 Leser
Pressemeldung: Impact AM: Monatskommentar 12-2022
148 Leser
Marktkommentar: Dr. Christoph Bruns und Ufuk Boydak (LOYS AG): Das Jahr der Zinswende
148 Leser
Marktkommentar: Dr. Daniel Hartmann (BANTLEON): Investoren nehmen schwache Konjunkturdaten nicht ernst
144 Leser
Marktkommentar: Nico Baumbach (SIGNAL IDUNA AM): Gold im neuen Jahr
3896 Leser
Marktkommentar: Ulrich Zorn (CSR): Was bewegt den Goldpreis?
970 Leser
Marktkommentar: Max Otte (PI Privatinvestor): Investieren oder nicht?
623 Leser
Marktkommentar: Jörg Angelé (BANTLEON): EZB-Leitzinsen - Bei 2% ist erstmal Schluss
500 Leser
Pressemeldung: Asset Standard: Vermögensverwaltende Fonds - Die besten Performer im ersten Halbjahr 2022
485 Leser
Pressemeldung: Asset Standard: VV-Fonds Review - Die besten Krisenmanager 2022
460 Leser
Marktkommentar: Thomas Lehr (Flossbach von Storch): Rezession Inflation = ?
368 Leser
Pressemeldung: EB-SIM: Kapitalmarktausblick 2023 - Ein Silberstreifen am Horizont
314 Leser
Marktkommentar: Mirko Ranno (PUNICA Invest): Kommentar zu Gold
281 Leser
Marktkommentar: Prof. Dr. Jan Viebig (ODDO BHF): Pulver noch trocken halten
281 Leser