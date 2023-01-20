The smarter E Europe 2023 START-UPS AND YOUNG COMPANIES TO THE NEW ENERGY WORLD TAKE CENTER STAGE

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The smarter E Europe 2023, Europe's largest platform

for the energy industry, offers a comprehensive overview of the latest

developments and trends in the areas of renewable energies, decentralization and

digitalization of the energy industry and presents cross-sector solutions from

the electricity, heat and transport sectors. From June 14-16, 2023, Messe

München will be hosting the exhibition across 176,000 square meters in 16 halls.

85,000 visitors are being expected - a great stage for start-ups and newcomers

with support from the German government or the exhibition organizers.



The area for start-ups and newcomers at the The smarter E Europe innovation hub

has been extremely successful: In 2022, 78 start-ups from 15 countries showcased

their products. Many of them have written success stories, such as Voltfang

GmbH, for example: In 2022, the company received funding from the German Federal

Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to present a commercial storage

device made from second-life car batteries at the joint booth "Innovation Made

in Germany". The green storage device received the innovation prize of the

storage industry, the ees AWARD. This year, Voltfang GmbH will already have its

own 90 square meter-booth at The smarter E Europe.



