The smarter E Europe 2023 START-UPS AND YOUNG COMPANIES TO THE NEW ENERGY WORLD TAKE CENTER STAGE
Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The smarter E Europe 2023, Europe's largest platform
for the energy industry, offers a comprehensive overview of the latest
developments and trends in the areas of renewable energies, decentralization and
digitalization of the energy industry and presents cross-sector solutions from
the electricity, heat and transport sectors. From June 14-16, 2023, Messe
München will be hosting the exhibition across 176,000 square meters in 16 halls.
85,000 visitors are being expected - a great stage for start-ups and newcomers
with support from the German government or the exhibition organizers.
The area for start-ups and newcomers at the The smarter E Europe innovation hub
has been extremely successful: In 2022, 78 start-ups from 15 countries showcased
their products. Many of them have written success stories, such as Voltfang
GmbH, for example: In 2022, the company received funding from the German Federal
Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to present a commercial storage
device made from second-life car batteries at the joint booth "Innovation Made
in Germany". The green storage device received the innovation prize of the
storage industry, the ees AWARD. This year, Voltfang GmbH will already have its
own 90 square meter-booth at The smarter E Europe.
Meeting new people and existing partners
At this year's The smarter E, start-ups and newcomers will be presenting their
innovations, products and business models for renewable energies,
decentralization and digitalization, as well as for the energy industry and
electromobility in hall B5. Cross-sector solutions linking electricity, heating
and transportation will also be on display. The smarter E Europe offers manifold
opportunities to meet potential investors, business angels, accelerators and
incubators, as well as partners from all spheres of the energy industry.
There are three attractive exhibition packages for start-ups: Start-ups that are
no more than five years old, with fewer than 50 staff members and with a maximum
annual turnover of five million euros have the choice between the Newcomer
Package and the Rising-Star Package. Germany-based companies founded no more
than ten years ago, with fewer than 50 staff and a maximum annual turnover of
ten million euros have the opportunity to present themselves at the joint booth
"Innovation Made in Germany", which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for
Economic Affairs and Climate Action.
Attention and reach for Award finalists and winners
The wide range of services offered at The smarter E Europe innovation hub
attracts young companies from across the entire spectrum of the new energy
