checkAd

Masdar to Develop 5 GW of Renewable Energy Projects to Advance Africa's Clean Energy Objectives

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

- UAE's global clean energy powerhouse signs deals for projects with a combined
generation capacity of 5 GW across Angola, Uganda, and Zambia
- Agreements signed under umbrella of Etihad 7 - a global development fund
launched by the UAE to provide 100 million people across African continent
with clean electricity by 2035

Masdar has demonstrated its commitment to helping African nations in their clean
energy transition by signing agreements at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)
2023 with three countries - Angola, Uganda and Zambia - to develop renewable
energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 5 gigawatts (GW).

The agreements were signed under the umbrella of the Etihad 7 initiative, a
UAE-led initiative that aims to raise public- and private-sector funds to invest
in the development of Africa's renewable energy sector. Etihad 7 was launched at
ADSW 2022 by HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) with the aim
of achieving 20 GW capacity to supply 100 million people across the continent
with clean electricity by 2035.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) , said, "The UAE and
African nations share a firm belief in the tremendous potential that clean
energy offers Africa to unlock economic and climate action progress. That is why
the UAE launched Etihad 7 last year at ADSW, a program dedicated to accelerating
universal access to clean energy across Africa by supplying clean energy to 100
million people by 2035. The signings made this week at ADSW 2023 demonstrate the
great traction that we have gained and the milestones that we have achieved
together over the past year."

HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28
President Designate, and Chairman of Masdar , said: "The UAE is committed to
advancing sustainable development in the Global South - and especially in our
brotherly nations in Africa. These landmark agreements, which aim to deliver up
to 5 GW of energy to Angola, Uganda, and Zambia, follow last year's signing of a
2 GW agreement for renewable energy projects in Tanzania. These further
agreements will be transformative to local communities and will help African
nations to drive economic growth for their people while still meeting net-zero
objectives."

The agreements signed under the Etihad 7 umbrella at ADSW 2023 are:

- An agreement with Angola 's Ministry of Energy and Water for the development
of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 2 GW.
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  49   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Masdar to Develop 5 GW of Renewable Energy Projects to Advance Africa's Clean Energy Objectives - UAE's global clean energy powerhouse signs deals for projects with a combined generation capacity of 5 GW across Angola, Uganda, and Zambia - Agreements signed under umbrella of Etihad 7 - a global development fund launched by the UAE to …

Nachrichten des Autors

fach.digital GmbH nimmt neue Dimensionen an: Bonner Recruiting-Agentur wächst weiter und sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
252 Leser
Seragon kündigt RESTORIN® an, das fortschrittlichste Anti-Aging-Nutrazeutikum aller Zeiten
224 Leser
Der Artprice100©-Index von Blue-Chip-Künstlern notierte im Jahr 2022 um 3 % höher, ...
208 Leser
Bundesarbeitsgericht bestätigt: Gleicher Lohn für gleiche Arbeit - auch für Minijobber
172 Leser
Laut DCO-Bericht ist multilaterale Zusammenarbeit zur Überbrückung der digitalen ...
168 Leser
WANdisco Launches Data Activation Platform 2.0 to Supercharge Massive Data Movement to Any Cloud
160 Leser
Ende der goldenen Zeiten, Kommentar zu Private Equity von Christoph Ruhkamp
156 Leser
Marcel Ostertag designed für Peter Hahn: Vorstellung der Kollektion auf der Berlin Fashion Week (FOTO)
152 Leser
Native lanciert unsichtbare DEX-Schicht für Krypto
136 Leser
JobRad wird ab der Saison 2023/24 neuer Haupt- und Trikotsponsor des SC Freiburg
136 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
924 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
880 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
824 Leser
Stafford Capital Partners launches its fifth infrastructure secondaries fund
724 Leser
DDV kritisiert BNetzA wegen mangelnder Transparenz beim Thema Beschwerdeaufkommen bei unerlaubten ...
576 Leser
Dinah Korb übernimmt bei Didacta die Bereichsleitung Messe (FOTO)
548 Leser
JA Solar liefert alle hocheffizienten Module für Ägyptens größtes ...
544 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
520 Leser
Wegweisende Neugründung: Kompetenzzentrum Landwirtschaft der REWE Group / ermöglicht neue Wege der Zusammenarbeit
512 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2388 Leser
Präsentation und Konsultation der Jinshow World Silk Interactive Map am UNESCO-Hauptsitz in ...
2260 Leser
Jahresendspurt: Kein Rückenwind für den Bau / Umsatz und Auftragseingang im Oktober real im Minus. ...
2124 Leser
Wenn der Check-out zum Kaufabbruch führt - 5 Tipps, wie sich die User-Experience verbessert ...
1940 Leser
Energiekrise bleibt bestehen - 2023 liquide bleiben: Robert Giebenrath verrät 5 Tipps, wie Unternehmen ihre Kredibilität verbessern ...
1920 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1588 Leser
Petra Knüsel übernimmt Leitung von Simon-Kucher & Partners in der Schweiz
1544 Leser
27 % Frauenanteil bei hauptberuflichen Hochschulprofessuren 2021 / Frauen in höheren Stufen ...
1484 Leser
PeproMene Bio, Inc. gibt vollständiges Ansprechen bei erstem Patienten bekannt, der im ...
1196 Leser
An Weihnachten leisten 1.200 Apotheken Notdienste - auch das sichere Management von ...
1120 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8027 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6670 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5275 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5228 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5211 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4252 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
3916 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3634 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3545 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3468 Leser