Masdar to Develop 5 GW of Renewable Energy Projects to Advance Africa's Clean Energy Objectives
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- UAE's global clean energy powerhouse signs deals for projects with a combined
generation capacity of 5 GW across Angola, Uganda, and Zambia
- Agreements signed under umbrella of Etihad 7 - a global development fund
launched by the UAE to provide 100 million people across African continent
with clean electricity by 2035
Masdar has demonstrated its commitment to helping African nations in their clean
energy transition by signing agreements at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)
2023 with three countries - Angola, Uganda and Zambia - to develop renewable
energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 5 gigawatts (GW).
- UAE's global clean energy powerhouse signs deals for projects with a combined
generation capacity of 5 GW across Angola, Uganda, and Zambia
- Agreements signed under umbrella of Etihad 7 - a global development fund
launched by the UAE to provide 100 million people across African continent
with clean electricity by 2035
Masdar has demonstrated its commitment to helping African nations in their clean
energy transition by signing agreements at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)
2023 with three countries - Angola, Uganda and Zambia - to develop renewable
energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 5 gigawatts (GW).
The agreements were signed under the umbrella of the Etihad 7 initiative, a
UAE-led initiative that aims to raise public- and private-sector funds to invest
in the development of Africa's renewable energy sector. Etihad 7 was launched at
ADSW 2022 by HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) with the aim
of achieving 20 GW capacity to supply 100 million people across the continent
with clean electricity by 2035.
HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) , said, "The UAE and
African nations share a firm belief in the tremendous potential that clean
energy offers Africa to unlock economic and climate action progress. That is why
the UAE launched Etihad 7 last year at ADSW, a program dedicated to accelerating
universal access to clean energy across Africa by supplying clean energy to 100
million people by 2035. The signings made this week at ADSW 2023 demonstrate the
great traction that we have gained and the milestones that we have achieved
together over the past year."
HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28
President Designate, and Chairman of Masdar , said: "The UAE is committed to
advancing sustainable development in the Global South - and especially in our
brotherly nations in Africa. These landmark agreements, which aim to deliver up
to 5 GW of energy to Angola, Uganda, and Zambia, follow last year's signing of a
2 GW agreement for renewable energy projects in Tanzania. These further
agreements will be transformative to local communities and will help African
nations to drive economic growth for their people while still meeting net-zero
objectives."
The agreements signed under the Etihad 7 umbrella at ADSW 2023 are:
- An agreement with Angola 's Ministry of Energy and Water for the development
of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 2 GW.
UAE-led initiative that aims to raise public- and private-sector funds to invest
in the development of Africa's renewable energy sector. Etihad 7 was launched at
ADSW 2022 by HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) with the aim
of achieving 20 GW capacity to supply 100 million people across the continent
with clean electricity by 2035.
HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) , said, "The UAE and
African nations share a firm belief in the tremendous potential that clean
energy offers Africa to unlock economic and climate action progress. That is why
the UAE launched Etihad 7 last year at ADSW, a program dedicated to accelerating
universal access to clean energy across Africa by supplying clean energy to 100
million people by 2035. The signings made this week at ADSW 2023 demonstrate the
great traction that we have gained and the milestones that we have achieved
together over the past year."
HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28
President Designate, and Chairman of Masdar , said: "The UAE is committed to
advancing sustainable development in the Global South - and especially in our
brotherly nations in Africa. These landmark agreements, which aim to deliver up
to 5 GW of energy to Angola, Uganda, and Zambia, follow last year's signing of a
2 GW agreement for renewable energy projects in Tanzania. These further
agreements will be transformative to local communities and will help African
nations to drive economic growth for their people while still meeting net-zero
objectives."
The agreements signed under the Etihad 7 umbrella at ADSW 2023 are:
- An agreement with Angola 's Ministry of Energy and Water for the development
of renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 2 GW.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 49 | 0 |