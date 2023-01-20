Masdar to Develop 5 GW of Renewable Energy Projects to Advance Africa's Clean Energy Objectives

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- UAE's global clean energy powerhouse signs deals for projects with a combined

generation capacity of 5 GW across Angola, Uganda, and Zambia

- Agreements signed under umbrella of Etihad 7 - a global development fund

launched by the UAE to provide 100 million people across African continent

with clean electricity by 2035



Masdar has demonstrated its commitment to helping African nations in their clean

energy transition by signing agreements at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)

2023 with three countries - Angola, Uganda and Zambia - to develop renewable

energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 5 gigawatts (GW).





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

The agreements were signed under the umbrella of the Etihad 7 initiative, aUAE-led initiative that aims to raise public- and private-sector funds to investin the development of Africa's renewable energy sector. Etihad 7 was launched atADSW 2022 by HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAEMinistry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) with the aimof achieving 20 GW capacity to supply 100 million people across the continentwith clean electricity by 2035.HE Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry ofForeign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) , said, "The UAE andAfrican nations share a firm belief in the tremendous potential that cleanenergy offers Africa to unlock economic and climate action progress. That is whythe UAE launched Etihad 7 last year at ADSW, a program dedicated to acceleratinguniversal access to clean energy across Africa by supplying clean energy to 100million people by 2035. The signings made this week at ADSW 2023 demonstrate thegreat traction that we have gained and the milestones that we have achievedtogether over the past year."HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28President Designate, and Chairman of Masdar , said: "The UAE is committed toadvancing sustainable development in the Global South - and especially in ourbrotherly nations in Africa. These landmark agreements, which aim to deliver upto 5 GW of energy to Angola, Uganda, and Zambia, follow last year's signing of a2 GW agreement for renewable energy projects in Tanzania. These furtheragreements will be transformative to local communities and will help Africannations to drive economic growth for their people while still meeting net-zeroobjectives."The agreements signed under the Etihad 7 umbrella at ADSW 2023 are:- An agreement with Angola 's Ministry of Energy and Water for the developmentof renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 2 GW.