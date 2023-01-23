ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED PENDING COMPETITION CLEARANCES

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6

Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, Heerlen, Netherlands and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -

This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), FirmenichInternational SA (Firmenich) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG (theCompany) in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the Companyfor all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of DSM(each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share) (the Exchange Offer)), pursuant toSection 12, paragraph 3 and Section 15, paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree onPublic Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree). The ExchangeOffer is not being made, and the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted forpurchase from or on behalf of any holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSMShareholder), in any jurisdiction in which the making of the Exchange Offer oracceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other lawsor regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approvalor filing with any regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the termsof the offering circular in relation to the Exchange Offer dated 22 November2022 (the Offering Circular).The acceptance period during which DSM Shareholders can tender their DSMOrdinary Shares into the Exchange Offer that launched on 22 November 2022, whichacceptance period was to expire on 31 January 2023, will be extended. The reasonfor this extension is that not all competition clearances will have beenobtained by 31 January 2023.Status of competition clearancesTo date, no substantive competition concerns have been identified. DSM andFirmenich expect that the remaining competition clearances will have beenobtained by 7 March 2023, potentially with the exception of the competitionclearance in India.In India, the relevant competition authority (the Competition Commission ofIndia ( CCI )) has a vacancy in its board since the chairperson's retirement on25 October 2022. To date, no new chairperson or additional member has beenappointed. Without an additional member, the CCI does not have the requiredquorum to take decisions to approve transactions such as ours. There is nodeadline for the appointment of a new chairperson or additional member.End date of the extended acceptance periodWe will make a public announcement once the Indian clearance is obtained. The