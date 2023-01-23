checkAd

ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED PENDING COMPETITION CLEARANCES

Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, Heerlen, Netherlands and Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) -
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR GENERAL RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN
WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY
OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

This is a joint press release by Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM), Firmenich
International SA (Firmenich) and Danube AG, to be renamed DSM-Firmenich AG (the
Company) in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer by the Company
for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the share capital of DSM
(each such share, a DSM Ordinary Share) (the Exchange Offer)), pursuant to
Section 12, paragraph 3 and Section 15, paragraph 2 of the Dutch Decree on
Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree). The Exchange
Offer is not being made, and the DSM Ordinary Shares will not be accepted for
purchase from or on behalf of any holder of DSM Ordinary Shares (a DSM
Shareholder), in any jurisdiction in which the making of the Exchange Offer or
acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws
or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval
or filing with any regulatory authority not expressly contemplated by the terms
of the offering circular in relation to the Exchange Offer dated 22 November
2022 (the Offering Circular).

The acceptance period during which DSM Shareholders can tender their DSM
Ordinary Shares into the Exchange Offer that launched on 22 November 2022, which
acceptance period was to expire on 31 January 2023, will be extended. The reason
for this extension is that not all competition clearances will have been
obtained by 31 January 2023.

Status of competition clearances

To date, no substantive competition concerns have been identified. DSM and
Firmenich expect that the remaining competition clearances will have been
obtained by 7 March 2023, potentially with the exception of the competition
clearance in India.

In India, the relevant competition authority (the Competition Commission of
India ( CCI )) has a vacancy in its board since the chairperson's retirement on
25 October 2022. To date, no new chairperson or additional member has been
appointed. Without an additional member, the CCI does not have the required
quorum to take decisions to approve transactions such as ours. There is no
deadline for the appointment of a new chairperson or additional member.

End date of the extended acceptance period

We will make a public announcement once the Indian clearance is obtained. The
