Icelandic ON Power Scales up EV Charging Service Offering with Landis+Gyr Charge Point Management System
Cham, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Etrel, a Landis+Gyr company, and ON Power,
an Icelandic electricity supplier and charging service provider, cooperate on
scaling the company's EV charging service offering in Iceland with the help of
the charge point management system OCEAN.
ON Power, a charging service provider and the largest clean energy supplier in
Iceland, is partnering with Etrel, a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), to
accommodate the growth of EV registrations in the country. Together, they have
configured a dynamic and robust system that will enable ON Power to expand its
charging infrastructure and provide a seamless and user-friendly charging
experience.
The OCEAN software is a scalable EV charge point and energy management platform
that provides monitoring and management of residential, business, and public
charging locations from a single cloud-based tool. The hardware-agnostic system
enables ON Power to transfer the existing operations and expand with the market
needs, regardless of implemented charging hardware or location.
"Iceland has the second largest share of newly registered EVs in Europe, which
makes a rapid and stable roll out of EV charging infrastructure of paramount
importance," said Hrafn Leó Guðjónsson, Product Manager at ON Power. "Ensuring
the scalability of the system with technology that allows us to keep pace with
the demands of the market was key in our decision to use Etrel OCEAN."
ON Power launched its EV charging business in 2014, becoming one of the first EV
charge point operators and e-mobility service providers in the country. With EV
registrations in Iceland exceeding 60% of total new car registrations in 2022
and a solid trajectory for further growth, the Icelandic company turned to the
market in search of a new charging infrastructure management solution that would
allow them to grow with the market whilst ensuring a stable uptime and good
customer experience.
"With a charging network consisting primarily of residential chargers, it is
important to ensure a familiar and connected charging experience for customers
at home and on the go", said Rok Poteko, Head of Software Sales at Etrel. "We
brought ON Power closer to their users with a white label solution; allowing the
company to apply custom configurations from branding and subscription methods to
payment types and tariffs."
In the second phase of the rollout, ON Power will leverage OCEAN's extensive API
database, which will enable tight integration with ON Power's trusted ERP and
CRM systems, further improving its operations.
ON Power
ON Power is the largest clean energy provider in Iceland. It produces and sells
electricity to the entire population and hot water to the capital area. Their
objective is to protect the interests of the country's natural resources and the
company's customers, guided by the principle of sustainability. In so doing, the
company supports innovation and the responsible utilisation of natural resources
and promotes energy switching to a lower ecological footprint for the benefit of
society as a whole. More information: https://www.on.is/en
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management
solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering
analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and
consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of
software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to
decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021
and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy
better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr
employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more
information, please visit our website http://www.landisgyr.com/ .
Contact Media
Melissa van Anraad
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398
mailto:Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com
Investor inquiries: mailto:ir@landisgyr.com
Media inquiries: mailto:pr@landisgyr.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icelandic-on-p
ower-scales-up-ev-charging-service-offering-with-landisgyr-charge-point-manageme
nt-system-301726107.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74293/5422865
OTS: Landis+Gyr
