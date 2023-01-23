checkAd

FUJI showcases placement solutions for the factory of the future at "Southern Manufacturing & Electronics" in the UK

Kelsterbach (ots) - Machines and services from FUJI enable electronics
production under competitive conditions in the UK and Ireland

Placement constantly demands new solutions to increase precision, quality, and
flexibility in production. Automation continues to gain momentum here. FUJI
EUROPE CORPORATION offers placement solutions that meet these requirements. For
example, the AIMEX IIIc enables higher productivity and flexible high-mix
production through automated processes. This makes it worthwhile for companies
to have their own printed circuit board production. FUJI will be demonstrating
the resulting competitive advantages and other solutions at booth K130 at
"Southern Manufacturing & Electronics" from February 7-9, 2023, in Farnborough,
England.

"A lot of customers had moved their production abroad due to low labor costs and
infrastructure. For some months now, we have been noticing a turnaround. Partly
due to the ongoing supply bottlenecks and the resulting shortage of materials,
more and more FUJI customers are shifting their focus to their own PCB
production - especially in the UK and Ireland. This is particularly true for
medical products, which represent a major growth area in the global electronics
industry," explains Martin Rennie, Branch Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI EUROPE
CORPORATION GmbH.

FUJI is therefore stepping up its activities in these countries and supporting
manufacturing companies, for example, in setting up their own production lines.
By providing the machines and accompanying services, many manufacturing
companies no longer need to procure from external EMS service providers.

At Southern Manufacturing & Electronics, FUJI will showcase its latest hardware
offerings and software features. The annual industrial show is the leading
industry event for the UK manufacturing industry and its supply chains. The
event therefore provides the ideal platform for FUJI to promote its solutions to
audiences from the UK, Ireland and elsewhere. The AIMEX family is one of the
series the company will be showcasing on its stand.

Automation in placement is becoming increasingly important

"Today, placement processes, for example for electronic printed circuit boards,
are subject to continuously growing requirements in terms of high-mix production
or variable-mix and variable-volume production. This requires solutions that
allow maximum flexibility. Our SMD placement machine AIMEX III/IIIc is designed
accordingly versatile and supports the fast placement of chip parts as well as
the production of high-mix parts", explains Artur Tobolski, Regional Account
Manager UK & Ireland of FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.

The AIMEX III/IIIc machine platform allows any type of production and change of
part type. Very small to very large parts can be handled by one machine. This
makes it easy to start up new productions or to react quickly to errors that
occur. Multiple inspection modes prevent the occurrence of defects and ensure
high quality. The time and effort required is drastically reduced by advantages
such as the reduction in the number of changeovers. Operation is extremely
simple.

"The AIMEX III/IIIc placement system meets the requirements of the modern
factory through fully automatic changeover, offline maintenance and automation
of material management. The modern factory thrives on automated processes in
order to ensure the high efficiency and competitiveness that are indispensable
today," says Artur Tobolski.

