FUJI showcases placement solutions for the factory of the future at "Southern Manufacturing & Electronics" in the UK

Kelsterbach (ots) - Machines and services from FUJI enable electronics

production under competitive conditions in the UK and Ireland



Placement constantly demands new solutions to increase precision, quality, and

flexibility in production. Automation continues to gain momentum here. FUJI

EUROPE CORPORATION offers placement solutions that meet these requirements. For

example, the AIMEX IIIc enables higher productivity and flexible high-mix

production through automated processes. This makes it worthwhile for companies

to have their own printed circuit board production. FUJI will be demonstrating

the resulting competitive advantages and other solutions at booth K130 at

"Southern Manufacturing & Electronics" from February 7-9, 2023, in Farnborough,

England.



"A lot of customers had moved their production abroad due to low labor costs and

infrastructure. For some months now, we have been noticing a turnaround. Partly

due to the ongoing supply bottlenecks and the resulting shortage of materials,

more and more FUJI customers are shifting their focus to their own PCB

production - especially in the UK and Ireland. This is particularly true for

medical products, which represent a major growth area in the global electronics

industry," explains Martin Rennie, Branch Manager UK & Ireland at FUJI EUROPE

CORPORATION GmbH.



