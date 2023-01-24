Zeta Alpha Boosts GPT Reliability for Enterprise Search with its Powerful Semantic Neural Engine
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Users Experience Tenfold Productivity Gains through
Improved AI-Powered Enterprise Search and Knowledge Management
Zeta Alpha
neural search and discovery platform, today announced the company has launched
an integration with OpenAI's GPT for its semantic neural search engine,
resulting in significantly more reliable and explainable AI generated answers to
enterprise search queries. This capability gives workers the unique ability to
leverage the power of GPT to access knowledge hidden in troves of internal
company data, an industry first.
One of the top challenges with generative AI models like GPT is their tendency
to 'hallucinate,' or give answers that seem plausible, but are not factually
correct. This is a real barrier preventing organizations from adopting AI tools
for enterprise search and knowledge management. The powerful combination of Zeta
Alpha's intelligent neural search engine and advances in GPT-3 reduce this
problem by applying natural language understanding at scale.
"So much time is wasted reading through documents to find pertinent information
or glean broader insights about a given project or topic," said Jakub Zavrel,
founder and CEO, Zeta Alpha. "We could not wait to connect the latest GPT models
to help our customers make sense of better neural search results faster. Our
users have already experienced up to tenfold increases in productivity, and
we're just getting started."
Notable enhancements to Zeta Alpha's search platform include:
Breakthroughs in domain-specific search: Traditionally, enterprise search has
been limited by a lack of training data. To mitigate this, Zeta Alpha offers
InPars v2 (https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.01820) , a GPT-powered neural search model
that enables fast tuning on synthetic in-domain data without the cost of
creating terminology lists and taxonomies. InPars has obtained the best results
world-wide on the well known BEIR benchmark for neural search engines.
High Quality GPT-powered Question Answering: Rather than searching and reading
through countless documents, Zeta Alpha enables users to simply ask a question
and get quick, contextually relevant results, automatically saving text to a
spreadsheet or note for further analysis, and mapping back to the location where
the document is saved for future access.
Document Understanding: Having to distill very large collections of documents is
a reality for many enterprise teams. Visualizing the information landscape in a
semantic map and interpreting it with summaries by GPT can quickly guide
knowledge workers in the right direction, and even help to answer important
strategic questions.
High quality search has been a bottleneck to knowledge management for years. But
exciting developments in AI have led to better language understanding and
generation at scale, giving computers the ability to put otherwise
undiscoverable unstructured data to work. Zeta Alpha is using this to help
enterprises make better decisions, avoid reinventing the wheel, and ultimately
work smarter and faster to get things done.
To learn more about Zeta Alpha or to try the system, visit:
https://www.zeta-alpha.com/
https://www.zeta-alpha.com/ .
About Zeta Alpha Zeta Alpha is a Neural Discovery Platform for research
organizations and beyond. The company uses state-of-the-art neural search to
improve how teams discover, organize, and share knowledge. Zeta Alpha empowers
teams to work and collaborate more efficiently, make informed, data-driven
decisions, and work faster and smarter, via its powerful search and
recommendation engine. To upgrade your AI discovery process today, visit:
https://www.zeta-alpha.com/ or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZetaVec
tor?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeta-alpha-vector/) .
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeta-alpha-boo
sts-gpt-reliability-for-enterprise-search-with-its-powerful-semantic-neural-engi
ne-301728227.html
Contact:
Jakub Zavrel,
Founder and CEO,
Zeta Alpha,
zavrel@zeta-alpha.com,
+31-6-25345387
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167916/5423947
OTS: Zeta Alpha
