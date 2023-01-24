checkAd

Zeta Alpha Boosts GPT Reliability for Enterprise Search with its Powerful Semantic Neural Engine

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Users Experience Tenfold Productivity Gains through
Improved AI-Powered Enterprise Search and Knowledge Management

Z (https://www.zeta-alpha.com/) eta Alpha (https://www.zeta-alpha.com/) , the
neural search and discovery platform, today announced the company has launched
an integration with OpenAI's GPT for its semantic neural search engine,
resulting in significantly more reliable and explainable AI generated answers to
enterprise search queries. This capability gives workers the unique ability to
leverage the power of GPT to access knowledge hidden in troves of internal
company data, an industry first.

One of the top challenges with generative AI models like GPT is their tendency
to 'hallucinate,' or give answers that seem plausible, but are not factually
correct. This is a real barrier preventing organizations from adopting AI tools
for enterprise search and knowledge management. The powerful combination of Zeta
Alpha's intelligent neural search engine and advances in GPT-3 reduce this
problem by applying natural language understanding at scale.

"So much time is wasted reading through documents to find pertinent information
or glean broader insights about a given project or topic," said Jakub Zavrel,
founder and CEO, Zeta Alpha. "We could not wait to connect the latest GPT models
to help our customers make sense of better neural search results faster. Our
users have already experienced up to tenfold increases in productivity, and
we're just getting started."

Notable enhancements to Zeta Alpha's search platform include:

Breakthroughs in domain-specific search: Traditionally, enterprise search has
been limited by a lack of training data. To mitigate this, Zeta Alpha offers
InPars v2 (https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.01820) , a GPT-powered neural search model
that enables fast tuning on synthetic in-domain data without the cost of
creating terminology lists and taxonomies. InPars has obtained the best results
world-wide on the well known BEIR benchmark for neural search engines.

High Quality GPT-powered Question Answering: Rather than searching and reading
through countless documents, Zeta Alpha enables users to simply ask a question
and get quick, contextually relevant results, automatically saving text to a
spreadsheet or note for further analysis, and mapping back to the location where
the document is saved for future access.

Document Understanding: Having to distill very large collections of documents is
a reality for many enterprise teams. Visualizing the information landscape in a
semantic map and interpreting it with summaries by GPT can quickly guide
knowledge workers in the right direction, and even help to answer important
strategic questions.

High quality search has been a bottleneck to knowledge management for years. But
exciting developments in AI have led to better language understanding and
generation at scale, giving computers the ability to put otherwise
undiscoverable unstructured data to work. Zeta Alpha is using this to help
enterprises make better decisions, avoid reinventing the wheel, and ultimately
work smarter and faster to get things done.

To learn more about Zeta Alpha or to try the system, visit:
https://www.zeta-alpha.com/ .

About Zeta Alpha Zeta Alpha is a Neural Discovery Platform for research
organizations and beyond. The company uses state-of-the-art neural search to
improve how teams discover, organize, and share knowledge. Zeta Alpha empowers
teams to work and collaborate more efficiently, make informed, data-driven
decisions, and work faster and smarter, via its powerful search and
recommendation engine. To upgrade your AI discovery process today, visit:
https://www.zeta-alpha.com/ or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZetaVec
tor?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeta-alpha-vector/) .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zeta-alpha-boo
sts-gpt-reliability-for-enterprise-search-with-its-powerful-semantic-neural-engi
ne-301728227.html

Contact:

Jakub Zavrel,
Founder and CEO,
Zeta Alpha,
zavrel@zeta-alpha.com,
+31-6-25345387

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167916/5423947
OTS: Zeta Alpha



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Zeta Alpha Boosts GPT Reliability for Enterprise Search with its Powerful Semantic Neural Engine Users Experience Tenfold Productivity Gains through Improved AI-Powered Enterprise Search and Knowledge Management Z (https://www.zeta-alpha.com/) eta Alpha (https://www.zeta-alpha.com/) , the neural search and discovery platform, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Anlagegenies im Härtetest, Kommentar zu den Hedgefonds von Andreas Hippin
292 Leser
fastlaw.online wird Vertriebspartner von Actaport
256 Leser
L.E.K. übernimmt prämiertes Londoner Beratungsunternehmen Hi Mum! Said Dad und erweitert ...
240 Leser
Bildungsqualität spielt Schlüsselrolle für internationale Wettbewerbsfähigkeit - Brossardt: "Fachkräftebedarf sichern, Bildung flächendeckend verfügbar machen"
212 Leser
Erzeugergeführter Hopfenlieferant und neuseeländische Erzeugergenossenschaft gehen ...
208 Leser
SCHUMANN erweitert Geschäftsführung
200 Leser
Kosten für Nachhilfe absetzen: Wann und wie das geht (FOTO)
200 Leser
Für die Umwelt und die Reichweite - ARAL eröffnet Europas ersten Ladekorridor für ...
192 Leser
2000. Mal hohe Qualität zum günstigen Preis: ALDI SÜD eröffnet seine 2000. Filiale (FOTO)
180 Leser
Genießen Sie jetzt weitere Vorteile, wenn Sie ein Konto bei Invest Ecapitals eröffnen
180 Leser
Aktuelle Strompreise - Grundversorger fast immer die teuerste Option (FOTO)
680 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
JA Solar liefert alle hocheffizienten Module für Ägyptens größtes ...
572 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
544 Leser
Wegweisende Neugründung: Kompetenzzentrum Landwirtschaft der REWE Group / ermöglicht neue Wege der Zusammenarbeit
524 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
524 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Lidl in Deutschland als Top Employer 2023 ausgezeichnet / Frische-Discounter erhält ...
512 Leser
Einladung zur Pressekonferenz der Mestemacher-Gruppe und Deutsche Diabetes-Hilfe e.V. / Am 2. Februar 2023 um 11: 00 Uhr im Parkhotel Gütersloh
508 Leser
Gehaltsstudie zeigt: Für Pflegekräfte zahlt sich Berufserfahrung kaum aus (FOTO)
500 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2392 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1600 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1196 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
944 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
912 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8067 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6734 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5428 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5415 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5279 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4096 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3545 Leser