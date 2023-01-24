Zeta Alpha Boosts GPT Reliability for Enterprise Search with its Powerful Semantic Neural Engine

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Users Experience Tenfold Productivity Gains through

Improved AI-Powered Enterprise Search and Knowledge Management



Z (https://www.zeta-alpha.com/) eta Alpha (https://www.zeta-alpha.com/) , the

neural search and discovery platform, today announced the company has launched

an integration with OpenAI's GPT for its semantic neural search engine,

resulting in significantly more reliable and explainable AI generated answers to

enterprise search queries. This capability gives workers the unique ability to

leverage the power of GPT to access knowledge hidden in troves of internal

company data, an industry first.



One of the top challenges with generative AI models like GPT is their tendency

to 'hallucinate,' or give answers that seem plausible, but are not factually

correct. This is a real barrier preventing organizations from adopting AI tools

for enterprise search and knowledge management. The powerful combination of Zeta

Alpha's intelligent neural search engine and advances in GPT-3 reduce this

problem by applying natural language understanding at scale.





"So much time is wasted reading through documents to find pertinent informationor glean broader insights about a given project or topic," said Jakub Zavrel,founder and CEO, Zeta Alpha. "We could not wait to connect the latest GPT modelsto help our customers make sense of better neural search results faster. Ourusers have already experienced up to tenfold increases in productivity, andwe're just getting started."Notable enhancements to Zeta Alpha's search platform include:Breakthroughs in domain-specific search: Traditionally, enterprise search hasbeen limited by a lack of training data. To mitigate this, Zeta Alpha offersInPars v2 (https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.01820) , a GPT-powered neural search modelthat enables fast tuning on synthetic in-domain data without the cost ofcreating terminology lists and taxonomies. InPars has obtained the best resultsworld-wide on the well known BEIR benchmark for neural search engines.High Quality GPT-powered Question Answering: Rather than searching and readingthrough countless documents, Zeta Alpha enables users to simply ask a questionand get quick, contextually relevant results, automatically saving text to aspreadsheet or note for further analysis, and mapping back to the location wherethe document is saved for future access.Document Understanding: Having to distill very large collections of documents isa reality for many enterprise teams. Visualizing the information landscape in asemantic map and interpreting it with summaries by GPT can quickly guideknowledge workers in the right direction, and even help to answer importantstrategic questions.High quality search has been a bottleneck to knowledge management for years. Butexciting developments in AI have led to better language understanding andgeneration at scale, giving computers the ability to put otherwiseundiscoverable unstructured data to work. Zeta Alpha is using this to helpenterprises make better decisions, avoid reinventing the wheel, and ultimatelywork smarter and faster to get things done.To learn more about Zeta Alpha or to try the system, visit:https://www.zeta-alpha.com/ .About Zeta Alpha Zeta Alpha is a Neural Discovery Platform for researchorganizations and beyond. The company uses state-of-the-art neural search toimprove how teams discover, organize, and share knowledge. Zeta Alpha empowersteams to work and collaborate more efficiently, make informed, data-drivendecisions, and work faster and smarter, via its powerful search andrecommendation engine.