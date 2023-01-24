checkAd
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Unternehmen: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034

Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 24.01.2023
Kursziel: CAD 1,66 (bisher CAD 1,67)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Almonty with placement of AUD 2.0mn
 
Almonty Industries has received firm commitments for issuing 2.5mn Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) at a price of AUD 0.80 per CDI for gross proceeds to the Company of CAD 2.0mn. The commitment was indicated by Australian institutional investors who requested to increase their stake in Almonty. According to the company, each CDI will be issued with one option which entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of CAD 1.25 with an expiry date of 31 12 2024. Net proceeds of the deal of approx. AUD 1.9mn will be mainly used for general working capital and offer costs, according to the company.

We value Almonty Industries using a two-stage Discounted Cashflow entity model of Almonty's producing assets (Sangdong, Los Santos, and Panasqueira) to which we have added the discounted value of the development project (Valtreixal). Reflecting the higher number of shares outstanding, our fully diluted price target slightly declines to CAD 1.66 from CAD 1.67 per share. Given a 95.3% upside from the current share price of CAD 0.85 we are reiterating our Buy rating for the shares of Almonty Industries.

Rating: Buy
Analyst: Sphene Capital
Kursziel: 1,66 Euro


