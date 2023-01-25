checkAd

CLARK Group acquires Anorak and further expands on the UK market

Frankfurt / Bristol (ots) - - The European insurtech and the British start-up
agree on a crucial transaction

- CLARK Group is currently represented in the UK by Bristol-based insurtech
Candid and continues to expand its presence in the British market

CLARK Group (https://www.clarkgroup.io/) , a leading global insurtech, today
announces the integration of British start-up Anorak. The transaction enables
the unicorn to grow further and strengthens its presence in the important UK
market. The CLARK Group is represented in the UK market by Candid
(https://candid.co.uk/) , a Bristol-based insurtech. With the brands Tom
(https://www.tom.co.uk/) , Polly (https://www.polly.co.uk/) and Winston
(https://www.winston.co.uk/) , Candid is the fastest growing life and protection
business in the UK with and has shown triple digit year on year growth since
entering the protection market as a distributor. Anorak is the perfect fit to
complement the brand portfolio and an addition to the digital broker journey of
Candid and the CLARK Group, since the innovative insurtech is reinventing life
insurance distribution. Anorak is the first business to bring a fully automated
Direct-to-Customer (D2C) and Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) digital
protection advice platform to the UK market.

Strategic alignment for success-driven growth

With this acquisition CLARK Group is taking a big step closer to its ambitious
growth targets: "Our goal is to become the largest insurance broker in Europe.
Candid and Anorak joining forces is a promising basis for the growth of our
joint ventures. We see big potential in the UK market for the CLARK Group," says
Christopher Oster, CEO and co-founder of the CLARK Group.

Matt Edwards, CEO of Candid, adds "Anorak has a fascinating proposition that I
have been following for some time. The founders have been early movers in the
inevitable digitalisation of the protection market and have brought the first
fully automated and regulated online advice path to market, an amazing
achievement. Anorak's technology and brand will greatly strengthen our
protection proposition and accelerate our growth plans in the UK market. We are
truly excited to welcome Anorak to the Group."

David Vanek, CEO of Anorak: "We are thrilled to join Clark group, and to
contribute to its mission to building the European largest insurance broker.
Candid's leadership team has built the fastest growing protection insurance
distribution platform in the UK, by a long shot. With Candid's support, Anorak
will be able to accelerate its growth trajectory, giving everyone easy access to
