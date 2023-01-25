CLARK Group acquires Anorak and further expands on the UK market

Frankfurt / Bristol (ots) - - The European insurtech and the British start-up

agree on a crucial transaction



- CLARK Group is currently represented in the UK by Bristol-based insurtech

Candid and continues to expand its presence in the British market



CLARK Group (https://www.clarkgroup.io/) , a leading global insurtech, today

announces the integration of British start-up Anorak. The transaction enables

the unicorn to grow further and strengthens its presence in the important UK

market. The CLARK Group is represented in the UK market by Candid

(https://candid.co.uk/) , a Bristol-based insurtech. With the brands Tom

(https://www.tom.co.uk/) , Polly (https://www.polly.co.uk/) and Winston

(https://www.winston.co.uk/) , Candid is the fastest growing life and protection

business in the UK with and has shown triple digit year on year growth since

entering the protection market as a distributor. Anorak is the perfect fit to

complement the brand portfolio and an addition to the digital broker journey of

Candid and the CLARK Group, since the innovative insurtech is reinventing life

insurance distribution. Anorak is the first business to bring a fully automated

Direct-to-Customer (D2C) and Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) digital

protection advice platform to the UK market.



