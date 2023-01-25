Infosys serves up purpose-driven digital innovations with sustainability off-court and AI on-court at the Australian Open 2023
Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Marks five years of Digital Innovation
Partnership with tech experiences for a more sustainable, immersive, and
accessible Grand Slam
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is bridging
technology and purpose at the Australian Open (AO) 2023, with empowering
technologies for fans, players, coaches, media and the surrounding ecosystem.
