Infosys serves up purpose-driven digital innovations with sustainability off-court and AI on-court at the Australian Open 2023

Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Marks five years of Digital Innovation

Partnership with tech experiences for a more sustainable, immersive, and

accessible Grand Slam



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is bridging

technology and purpose at the Australian Open (AO) 2023, with empowering

technologies for fans, players, coaches, media and the surrounding ecosystem.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Now in the fifth year of its partnership with Tennis Australia (TA), Infosys isusing its bespoke 'tennis platform' to evolve experiences for the 2023tournament while shaping AO's future vision. New experiences in 2023 include:Engage: A digital carbon management platformInfosys collaborated with TA to define, design and develop Engage, a prototypedigital platform that will support TA in its ambition to achieve a 50% reductionin carbon emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2040, in accordance withthe UN Sports for Climate Change Action Framework. The platform will enable TAto track and visualise its emissions reduction performance and will facilitateintegration of vendor and supplier emissions data. The platform will enablebetter transparency for each AO event from 2023 onwards, across Scope 1, 2 and 3emissions.Infosys is also driving sustainable change in its presence at the tournament.The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park is certified as climate active, with itsentire carbon footprint offset and the structure recycled.AI Video Insights: Powering on-court strategy and media reportingAn enhanced Player's Portal with new AI-generated videos will provide playersand coaches with game and competitor insights for post-match reviews andpre-game analysis. Additional features added for AO 2023 include Get into theZone, which plays video montages of the player's previous exceptionalperformances to put them in the winning mindset before the match. An opponenttendency feature will also allow players to view and analyse the statisticalplaying tendencies of their opponents.Beyond players and coaches, AI Shot of the Day has been enhanced to enableTennis Australia's media team to quickly analyse and post social media readyclips from the best shots of each day.Match Centre 2.0: Enabling predictive insights to increase fan-engagementA refreshed Match Center 2.0 will live on the AO website and mobile app for allmatches throughout the tournament providing fans with immersive insights such asMatchbeats, Stroke Summary, Rally Analysis, Courtvision and AI Commentary. A newwin predictor makes every match more engaging to follow with a real-time