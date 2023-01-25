checkAd

Infosys serves up purpose-driven digital innovations with sustainability off-court and AI on-court at the Australian Open 2023

Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Marks five years of Digital Innovation
Partnership with tech experiences for a more sustainable, immersive, and
accessible Grand Slam

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is bridging
technology and purpose at the Australian Open (AO) 2023, with empowering
technologies for fans, players, coaches, media and the surrounding ecosystem.

Now in the fifth year of its partnership with Tennis Australia (TA), Infosys is
using its bespoke 'tennis platform' to evolve experiences for the 2023
tournament while shaping AO's future vision. New experiences in 2023 include:

Engage: A digital carbon management platform

Infosys collaborated with TA to define, design and develop Engage, a prototype
digital platform that will support TA in its ambition to achieve a 50% reduction
in carbon emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2040, in accordance with
the UN Sports for Climate Change Action Framework. The platform will enable TA
to track and visualise its emissions reduction performance and will facilitate
integration of vendor and supplier emissions data. The platform will enable
better transparency for each AO event from 2023 onwards, across Scope 1, 2 and 3
emissions.

Infosys is also driving sustainable change in its presence at the tournament.
The Infosys Fan Zone at Melbourne Park is certified as climate active, with its
entire carbon footprint offset and the structure recycled.

AI Video Insights: Powering on-court strategy and media reporting

An enhanced Player's Portal with new AI-generated videos will provide players
and coaches with game and competitor insights for post-match reviews and
pre-game analysis. Additional features added for AO 2023 include Get into the
Zone, which plays video montages of the player's previous exceptional
performances to put them in the winning mindset before the match. An opponent
tendency feature will also allow players to view and analyse the statistical
playing tendencies of their opponents.

Beyond players and coaches, AI Shot of the Day has been enhanced to enable
Tennis Australia's media team to quickly analyse and post social media ready
clips from the best shots of each day.

Match Centre 2.0: Enabling predictive insights to increase fan-engagement

A refreshed Match Center 2.0 will live on the AO website and mobile app for all
matches throughout the tournament providing fans with immersive insights such as
Matchbeats, Stroke Summary, Rally Analysis, Courtvision and AI Commentary. A new
win predictor makes every match more engaging to follow with a real-time
Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  85   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Infosys serves up purpose-driven digital innovations with sustainability off-court and AI on-court at the Australian Open 2023 Marks five years of Digital Innovation Partnership with tech experiences for a more sustainable, immersive, and accessible Grand Slam Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Hoher Kostendruck belastet die Brauwirtschaft (FOTO)
428 Leser
Kraftvolle Investition in den Standort Deutschland: Procter & Gamble eröffnet neues Hochregallager in Crailsheim (FOTO)
376 Leser
Breitbandausbau auf Basis der Gigabitförderung soll in 2023 stark reglementiert werden - ...
272 Leser
PayPal informiert über Datenpanne / Knapp 35.000 Kunden Opfer eines Datenlecks
220 Leser
vbw begrüßt unbürokratischeren Bau von Mobilfunkmasten im Freistaat - Brossardt: "Wichtiger Schritt für die Zukunft der digitalen Infrastruktur"
212 Leser
BingX verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 350 % und sieht 2023 mit Zuversicht entgegen
212 Leser
Dirk Nowitzki auf dem TOP Arbeitgeber Kongress in Mainz - Unternehmer treffen sich auf renommiertem ...
208 Leser
TÜV Rheinland: Weniger Ausfälle im Schienenverkehr - Sensoren an wichtigen Komponenten ermöglichen ...
204 Leser
Dash Hudson veröffentlicht leistungsfähiges Berichtswerkzeug für Kampagnen in den ...
180 Leser
Fachkräftemangel im Handwerk - Gute Leute finden und behalten (AUDIO)
176 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
708 Leser
Aktuelle Strompreise - Grundversorger fast immer die teuerste Option (FOTO)
680 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
552 Leser
Wegweisende Neugründung: Kompetenzzentrum Landwirtschaft der REWE Group / ermöglicht neue Wege der Zusammenarbeit
524 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
524 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Erben und Schenken wird 2023 viel teurer: Für wen sich eine Stiftung jetzt lohnt (FOTO)
504 Leser
Gehaltsstudie zeigt: Für Pflegekräfte zahlt sich Berufserfahrung kaum aus (FOTO)
500 Leser
Dr. Ruth Brand ist neue Präsidentin des Statistischen Bundesamtes
492 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2392 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1604 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1208 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
944 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
924 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8091 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6774 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5536 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5279 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4168 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3545 Leser