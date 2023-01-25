checkAd

INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE AND E-MOBILITY EXPANDS EXHIBITION SPACE

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - E-mobility and charging infrastructure are more in
demand than ever before! The industry is turning its attention to Power2Drive
Europe. Despite the recent expansion of the leading European exhibition for
charging infrastructure and e-mobility, the exhibition space is almost fully
booked. In the exhibition halls and at the Outdoor Area with two test drives,
the focus will be on charging systems, electric vehicles and mobility services
as well as innovative solutions for mobility using green technologies will be
presented across the exhibition halls and the outdoor area.

There is huge interest in solutions for e-mobility and charging infrastructure:
The exhibition space had already been extended to two halls covering 13,000
square meters - and now it is almost fully booked. There are just a few places
left at the joint booths of the German Federal Association for eMobility (BEM),
the European Association for Electromobility (AVERE) and in the start-up area.
At the June event, there will be more test and demonstration spaces outdoors.
Last year, trade visitors had quickly booked all the spots on the eCar Test
Drive, where Skoda launched the ENYAQ as an exhibition premiere in Germany,
among other attractions. This year, there will be additional options for test
driving last-mile electric vehicles and light commercial vehicle for daily use,
such as nippy transporters or cargo bikes in the outdoor area.

Charging solutions and solar roofs at the outdoor area

The Power2Drive Europe outdoor area offers hands-on experience of products and
services across 4,000 square meters. This shows that electromobility works and
has already become established. Charging solutions for fleets and smart
solutions for combining low-cost renewable power generation and sustainable
mobility will be showcased here. At the outdoor area, installers, planners,
fleet managers, companies, charge point operators (CPO) and electromobility
providers (EMP) can see for themselves what's possible.

Another focus area are solar roof covers for parking lots. Several German states
(Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and
Rhineland-Palatinate) have been leading the way: Instead of waiting for an EU
regulation, they have already decided that new, open parking lots from 35 to 100
spaces upwards (this number varies between the states) are obliged to add a
solar installation. France, too, is going to introduce a nationwide law
requiring solar installations to be built over parking lots. Photovoltaic
installations on carports are also an interesting option for private households
because if carports are legally rated as building structures, the PV power
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  65   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE AND E-MOBILITY EXPANDS EXHIBITION SPACE E-mobility and charging infrastructure are more in demand than ever before! The industry is turning its attention to Power2Drive Europe. Despite the recent expansion of the leading European exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Kraftvolle Investition in den Standort Deutschland: Procter & Gamble eröffnet neues Hochregallager in Crailsheim (FOTO)
388 Leser
Breitbandausbau auf Basis der Gigabitförderung soll in 2023 stark reglementiert werden - ...
272 Leser
BingX verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 350 % und sieht 2023 mit Zuversicht entgegen
216 Leser
vbw begrüßt unbürokratischeren Bau von Mobilfunkmasten im Freistaat - Brossardt: "Wichtiger Schritt für die Zukunft der digitalen Infrastruktur"
212 Leser
TÜV Rheinland: Weniger Ausfälle im Schienenverkehr - Sensoren an wichtigen Komponenten ermöglichen ...
204 Leser
Dash Hudson veröffentlicht leistungsfähiges Berichtswerkzeug für Kampagnen in den ...
180 Leser
Vista, die weltweit führende Gruppe für Privatluftfahrt, meldet Rekordergebnis für ...
168 Leser
1. Platz im aktuellen Mergermarket-Ranking der kommunizierten Transaktionen: IWK begleitet die meisten M&A-Deals in Deutschland
164 Leser
Jungheinrich AG erwirbt mit der Storage-Solutions-Gruppe eine strategische Basis im schnell ...
160 Leser
Gutachten im Auftrag der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zeigt: Klimaschäden durch LNG-Importe werden massiv unterschätzt
152 Leser
Aktuelle Strompreise - Grundversorger fast immer die teuerste Option (FOTO)
680 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
552 Leser
Wegweisende Neugründung: Kompetenzzentrum Landwirtschaft der REWE Group / ermöglicht neue Wege der Zusammenarbeit
524 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
524 Leser
Hoher Kostendruck belastet die Brauwirtschaft (FOTO)
520 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Erben und Schenken wird 2023 viel teurer: Für wen sich eine Stiftung jetzt lohnt (FOTO)
504 Leser
Gehaltsstudie zeigt: Für Pflegekräfte zahlt sich Berufserfahrung kaum aus (FOTO)
500 Leser
Dr. Ruth Brand ist neue Präsidentin des Statistischen Bundesamtes
492 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2392 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1604 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1208 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
944 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
924 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8091 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6774 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5536 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5279 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4168 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3545 Leser