INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE AND E-MOBILITY EXPANDS EXHIBITION SPACE

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - E-mobility and charging infrastructure are more indemand than ever before! The industry is turning its attention to Power2DriveEurope. Despite the recent expansion of the leading European exhibition forcharging infrastructure and e-mobility, the exhibition space is almost fullybooked. In the exhibition halls and at the Outdoor Area with two test drives,the focus will be on charging systems, electric vehicles and mobility servicesas well as innovative solutions for mobility using green technologies will bepresented across the exhibition halls and the outdoor area.There is huge interest in solutions for e-mobility and charging infrastructure:The exhibition space had already been extended to two halls covering 13,000square meters - and now it is almost fully booked. There are just a few placesleft at the joint booths of the German Federal Association for eMobility (BEM),the European Association for Electromobility (AVERE) and in the start-up area.At the June event, there will be more test and demonstration spaces outdoors.Last year, trade visitors had quickly booked all the spots on the eCar TestDrive, where Skoda launched the ENYAQ as an exhibition premiere in Germany,among other attractions. This year, there will be additional options for testdriving last-mile electric vehicles and light commercial vehicle for daily use,such as nippy transporters or cargo bikes in the outdoor area.Charging solutions and solar roofs at the outdoor areaThe Power2Drive Europe outdoor area offers hands-on experience of products andservices across 4,000 square meters. This shows that electromobility works andhas already become established. Charging solutions for fleets and smartsolutions for combining low-cost renewable power generation and sustainablemobility will be showcased here. At the outdoor area, installers, planners,fleet managers, companies, charge point operators (CPO) and electromobilityproviders (EMP) can see for themselves what's possible.Another focus area are solar roof covers for parking lots. Several German states(Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony andRhineland-Palatinate) have been leading the way: Instead of waiting for an EUregulation, they have already decided that new, open parking lots from 35 to 100spaces upwards (this number varies between the states) are obliged to add asolar installation. France, too, is going to introduce a nationwide lawrequiring solar installations to be built over parking lots. Photovoltaicinstallations on carports are also an interesting option for private householdsbecause if carports are legally rated as building structures, the PV power