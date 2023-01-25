INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE AND E-MOBILITY EXPANDS EXHIBITION SPACE
Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - E-mobility and charging infrastructure are more in
demand than ever before! The industry is turning its attention to Power2Drive
Europe. Despite the recent expansion of the leading European exhibition for
charging infrastructure and e-mobility, the exhibition space is almost fully
booked. In the exhibition halls and at the Outdoor Area with two test drives,
the focus will be on charging systems, electric vehicles and mobility services
as well as innovative solutions for mobility using green technologies will be
presented across the exhibition halls and the outdoor area.
There is huge interest in solutions for e-mobility and charging infrastructure:
The exhibition space had already been extended to two halls covering 13,000
square meters - and now it is almost fully booked. There are just a few places
left at the joint booths of the German Federal Association for eMobility (BEM),
the European Association for Electromobility (AVERE) and in the start-up area.
At the June event, there will be more test and demonstration spaces outdoors.
Last year, trade visitors had quickly booked all the spots on the eCar Test
Drive, where Skoda launched the ENYAQ as an exhibition premiere in Germany,
among other attractions. This year, there will be additional options for test
driving last-mile electric vehicles and light commercial vehicle for daily use,
such as nippy transporters or cargo bikes in the outdoor area.
Charging solutions and solar roofs at the outdoor area
The Power2Drive Europe outdoor area offers hands-on experience of products and
services across 4,000 square meters. This shows that electromobility works and
has already become established. Charging solutions for fleets and smart
solutions for combining low-cost renewable power generation and sustainable
mobility will be showcased here. At the outdoor area, installers, planners,
fleet managers, companies, charge point operators (CPO) and electromobility
providers (EMP) can see for themselves what's possible.
Another focus area are solar roof covers for parking lots. Several German states
(Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and
Rhineland-Palatinate) have been leading the way: Instead of waiting for an EU
regulation, they have already decided that new, open parking lots from 35 to 100
spaces upwards (this number varies between the states) are obliged to add a
solar installation. France, too, is going to introduce a nationwide law
requiring solar installations to be built over parking lots. Photovoltaic
installations on carports are also an interesting option for private households
because if carports are legally rated as building structures, the PV power
