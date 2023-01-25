German Clean Tech company INERATEC secures investment from Honda and existing shareholders to support further growth

Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) - Best-in-class technology to meet global ambitions for

sustainable fuels



German Clean Tech company INERATEC, leader in the production of e-fuels, closes

a new round with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. alongside existing shareholders Engie New

Ventures, MPC, Safran Corporate Ventures, FO Holding, Planet A Ventures and

HTGF.



Through their new investment and together with Honda, existing shareholders

reaffirm their support for the development of synthetic fuels, such as

sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or Diesel. The feedstocks CO2 and green hydrogen

will be used to produce e-fuels and synthetic chemicals that can directly

replace fossil fuels. Especially now, as the tailwinds for clean fuels are

strong, the partnership will impactfully transform industries and mobility

towards carbon-neutrality.





INERATEC, Honda and the other strategic investors will advance the testing andapplication of renewable e-fuels, by bringing their expertise to further developthe best-in-class production for synthetic fuels via INERATEC's Power-to-Xtechnology. The new partnership with Honda will enable further optimization ofthe fuel production process. This collaboration will facilitate the global useof the e-fuels and thus the achievement of ambitious CO2 reduction targetsbecomes reality."Honda has high expectations for the future of INERATEC, a company which hasadvanced concepts and technologies for synthetic fuel production," said ShinjiAoyama, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Honda. "Honda viewssynthetic fuels as one of a wide range of technologies that will contribute toachieving carbon neutrality in certain fields, such as aviation. Honda willcontinue to search for, collaborate with, invest in, and acquire promisingventure companies through our global open innovation program, HondaXcelerator*".INERATEC is thus expanding its relations in the Japanese and US region. "We areproud of the strong commitment from the international innovation leader Hondaand very happy that Honda believes in INERATEC's leadership in e-fuels as wellthe future potential of our technology. Together we will extend thetechnological and market leadership for the commercial production of e-fuels ande-chemicals on a global scale", adds Tim Boeltken, Managing Director atINERATEC.* Honda Xcelerator is an open innovation program promoting collaboration betweenstartups and Honda. Silicon Valley-based Honda Innovations, a subsidiary ofHonda Motor Co., Ltd., has been the main driving force behind this global