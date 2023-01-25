checkAd

German Clean Tech company INERATEC secures investment from Honda and existing shareholders to support further growth

Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) - Best-in-class technology to meet global ambitions for
sustainable fuels

German Clean Tech company INERATEC, leader in the production of e-fuels, closes
a new round with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. alongside existing shareholders Engie New
Ventures, MPC, Safran Corporate Ventures, FO Holding, Planet A Ventures and
HTGF.

Through their new investment and together with Honda, existing shareholders
reaffirm their support for the development of synthetic fuels, such as
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or Diesel. The feedstocks CO2 and green hydrogen
will be used to produce e-fuels and synthetic chemicals that can directly
replace fossil fuels. Especially now, as the tailwinds for clean fuels are
strong, the partnership will impactfully transform industries and mobility
towards carbon-neutrality.

INERATEC, Honda and the other strategic investors will advance the testing and
application of renewable e-fuels, by bringing their expertise to further develop
the best-in-class production for synthetic fuels via INERATEC's Power-to-X
technology. The new partnership with Honda will enable further optimization of
the fuel production process. This collaboration will facilitate the global use
of the e-fuels and thus the achievement of ambitious CO2 reduction targets
becomes reality.

"Honda has high expectations for the future of INERATEC, a company which has
advanced concepts and technologies for synthetic fuel production," said Shinji
Aoyama, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Honda. "Honda views
synthetic fuels as one of a wide range of technologies that will contribute to
achieving carbon neutrality in certain fields, such as aviation. Honda will
continue to search for, collaborate with, invest in, and acquire promising
venture companies through our global open innovation program, Honda
Xcelerator*".

INERATEC is thus expanding its relations in the Japanese and US region. "We are
proud of the strong commitment from the international innovation leader Honda
and very happy that Honda believes in INERATEC's leadership in e-fuels as well
the future potential of our technology. Together we will extend the
technological and market leadership for the commercial production of e-fuels and
e-chemicals on a global scale", adds Tim Boeltken, Managing Director at
INERATEC.

* Honda Xcelerator is an open innovation program promoting collaboration between
startups and Honda. Silicon Valley-based Honda Innovations, a subsidiary of
Honda Motor Co., Ltd., has been the main driving force behind this global
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  41   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

German Clean Tech company INERATEC secures investment from Honda and existing shareholders to support further growth Best-in-class technology to meet global ambitions for sustainable fuels German Clean Tech company INERATEC, leader in the production of e-fuels, closes a new round with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. alongside existing shareholders Engie New Ventures, MPC, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Kraftvolle Investition in den Standort Deutschland: Procter & Gamble eröffnet neues Hochregallager in Crailsheim (FOTO)
388 Leser
Breitbandausbau auf Basis der Gigabitförderung soll in 2023 stark reglementiert werden - ...
272 Leser
BingX verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 350 % und sieht 2023 mit Zuversicht entgegen
216 Leser
vbw begrüßt unbürokratischeren Bau von Mobilfunkmasten im Freistaat - Brossardt: "Wichtiger Schritt für die Zukunft der digitalen Infrastruktur"
212 Leser
TÜV Rheinland: Weniger Ausfälle im Schienenverkehr - Sensoren an wichtigen Komponenten ermöglichen ...
204 Leser
Dash Hudson veröffentlicht leistungsfähiges Berichtswerkzeug für Kampagnen in den ...
180 Leser
Vista, die weltweit führende Gruppe für Privatluftfahrt, meldet Rekordergebnis für ...
168 Leser
1. Platz im aktuellen Mergermarket-Ranking der kommunizierten Transaktionen: IWK begleitet die meisten M&A-Deals in Deutschland
164 Leser
Jungheinrich AG erwirbt mit der Storage-Solutions-Gruppe eine strategische Basis im schnell ...
160 Leser
Gutachten im Auftrag der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zeigt: Klimaschäden durch LNG-Importe werden massiv unterschätzt
152 Leser
Aktuelle Strompreise - Grundversorger fast immer die teuerste Option (FOTO)
680 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
552 Leser
Wegweisende Neugründung: Kompetenzzentrum Landwirtschaft der REWE Group / ermöglicht neue Wege der Zusammenarbeit
524 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
524 Leser
Hoher Kostendruck belastet die Brauwirtschaft (FOTO)
520 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Erben und Schenken wird 2023 viel teurer: Für wen sich eine Stiftung jetzt lohnt (FOTO)
504 Leser
Gehaltsstudie zeigt: Für Pflegekräfte zahlt sich Berufserfahrung kaum aus (FOTO)
500 Leser
Dr. Ruth Brand ist neue Präsidentin des Statistischen Bundesamtes
492 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2392 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1604 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1208 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
944 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
924 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8091 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6774 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5536 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5279 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4168 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3545 Leser