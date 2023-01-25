German Clean Tech company INERATEC secures investment from Honda and existing shareholders to support further growth
Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) - Best-in-class technology to meet global ambitions for
sustainable fuels
German Clean Tech company INERATEC, leader in the production of e-fuels, closes
a new round with Honda Motor Co., Ltd. alongside existing shareholders Engie New
Ventures, MPC, Safran Corporate Ventures, FO Holding, Planet A Ventures and
HTGF.
Through their new investment and together with Honda, existing shareholders
reaffirm their support for the development of synthetic fuels, such as
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) or Diesel. The feedstocks CO2 and green hydrogen
will be used to produce e-fuels and synthetic chemicals that can directly
replace fossil fuels. Especially now, as the tailwinds for clean fuels are
strong, the partnership will impactfully transform industries and mobility
towards carbon-neutrality.
INERATEC, Honda and the other strategic investors will advance the testing and
application of renewable e-fuels, by bringing their expertise to further develop
the best-in-class production for synthetic fuels via INERATEC's Power-to-X
technology. The new partnership with Honda will enable further optimization of
the fuel production process. This collaboration will facilitate the global use
of the e-fuels and thus the achievement of ambitious CO2 reduction targets
becomes reality.
"Honda has high expectations for the future of INERATEC, a company which has
advanced concepts and technologies for synthetic fuel production," said Shinji
Aoyama, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Honda. "Honda views
synthetic fuels as one of a wide range of technologies that will contribute to
achieving carbon neutrality in certain fields, such as aviation. Honda will
continue to search for, collaborate with, invest in, and acquire promising
venture companies through our global open innovation program, Honda
Xcelerator*".
INERATEC is thus expanding its relations in the Japanese and US region. "We are
proud of the strong commitment from the international innovation leader Honda
and very happy that Honda believes in INERATEC's leadership in e-fuels as well
the future potential of our technology. Together we will extend the
technological and market leadership for the commercial production of e-fuels and
e-chemicals on a global scale", adds Tim Boeltken, Managing Director at
INERATEC.
* Honda Xcelerator is an open innovation program promoting collaboration between
startups and Honda. Silicon Valley-based Honda Innovations, a subsidiary of
Honda Motor Co., Ltd., has been the main driving force behind this global
