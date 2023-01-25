LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers
Warren, N.J. and Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - LTIMindtree
(https://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology
consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has partnered
with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider
defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to
build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core
systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.
The solution brings together LTIMindtree's core modernization expertise,
migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek's industry-leading
software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform 'Duck Creek OnDemand', and Microsoft's
comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain
competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation,
cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree's comprehensive end-to-end
cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness
the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and
transform their businesses.
"Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core
systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and
provide differentiated experiences," said Mukund Rao , Chief Business Officer
for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. "Our solution will
help them take a holistic approach to 'core-to-experience' transformation for
thriving in the marketplace of the future."
"As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive
continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher
responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and
resilient," said Rohit Bedi , Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.
"This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their
strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems."
"Amid a fast-changing insurance landscape, it is imperative for insurers to
thrive on disruption and convergence by empowering intelligent insurance," said
Kim Vogel , GM Insurance Sales for Microsoft Corp. "By combining capabilities of
Microsoft, Duck Creek, and LTIMindtree, this solution will enable new ways for
insurers to boost agility, delight customers, drive new business models, enhance
partner collaboration, and achieve better business outcomes. It will help
insurers leapfrog operational challenges and complexities to deliver higher
availability, scalability, security, and resiliency of their core systems."
