LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers

Warren, N.J. and Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - LTIMindtree

(https://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology

consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has partnered

with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider

defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to

build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core

systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.



The solution brings together LTIMindtree's core modernization expertise,

migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek's industry-leading

software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform 'Duck Creek OnDemand', and Microsoft's

comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain

competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation,

cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree's comprehensive end-to-end

cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness

the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and

transform their businesses.



