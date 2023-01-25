checkAd

LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers

Warren, N.J. and Mumbai, India (ots/PRNewswire) - LTIMindtree
(https://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology
consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has partnered
with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider
defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, and Microsoft to
build a solution that will enable insurers to migrate their on-premises core
systems to the cloud in a quick and efficient manner.

The solution brings together LTIMindtree's core modernization expertise,
migration tools, and accelerators, Duck Creek's industry-leading
software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform 'Duck Creek OnDemand', and Microsoft's
comprehensive and secure Azure cloud platform. It will help insurers gain
competitive advantage by delivering superior customer experience, innovation,
cost-efficiency, and revenue growth. LTIMindtree's comprehensive end-to-end
cloud migration framework and remediation bots empower insurers to fully harness
the agility and power of Duck Creek OnDemand to achieve predictable outcomes and
transform their businesses.

"Insurers of all sizes are increasingly looking to tap into SaaS-based core
systems to boost their ability to launch new products, reach new customers, and
provide differentiated experiences," said Mukund Rao , Chief Business Officer
for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at LTIMindtree. "Our solution will
help them take a holistic approach to 'core-to-experience' transformation for
thriving in the marketplace of the future."

"As customer demands and digital technologies evolve, insurers must drive
continuous product innovation, accelerated speed-to-market, higher
responsiveness, and personalized omnichannel experiences to stay relevant and
resilient," said Rohit Bedi , Chief Revenue Officer at Duck Creek Technologies.
"This solution will make it faster and easier for insurers to achieve their
strategic goals by realizing future-ready, cloud-based core systems."

"Amid a fast-changing insurance landscape, it is imperative for insurers to
thrive on disruption and convergence by empowering intelligent insurance," said
Kim Vogel , GM Insurance Sales for Microsoft Corp. "By combining capabilities of
Microsoft, Duck Creek, and LTIMindtree, this solution will enable new ways for
insurers to boost agility, delight customers, drive new business models, enhance
partner collaboration, and achieve better business outcomes. It will help
insurers leapfrog operational challenges and complexities to deliver higher
availability, scalability, security, and resiliency of their core systems."
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

LTIMindtree Partners with Duck Creek and Microsoft to Build a Cloud Migration Solution for Insurers LTIMindtree (https://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE: LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Kraftvolle Investition in den Standort Deutschland: Procter & Gamble eröffnet neues Hochregallager in Crailsheim (FOTO)
400 Leser
Breitbandausbau auf Basis der Gigabitförderung soll in 2023 stark reglementiert werden - ...
276 Leser
BingX verzeichnete ein Wachstum von 350 % und sieht 2023 mit Zuversicht entgegen
216 Leser
vbw begrüßt unbürokratischeren Bau von Mobilfunkmasten im Freistaat - Brossardt: "Wichtiger Schritt für die Zukunft der digitalen Infrastruktur"
212 Leser
Dash Hudson veröffentlicht leistungsfähiges Berichtswerkzeug für Kampagnen in den ...
180 Leser
Jungheinrich AG erwirbt mit der Storage-Solutions-Gruppe eine strategische Basis im schnell ...
168 Leser
1. Platz im aktuellen Mergermarket-Ranking der kommunizierten Transaktionen: IWK begleitet die meisten M&A-Deals in Deutschland
168 Leser
Vista, die weltweit führende Gruppe für Privatluftfahrt, meldet Rekordergebnis für ...
168 Leser
Gutachten im Auftrag der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zeigt: Klimaschäden durch LNG-Importe werden massiv unterschätzt
152 Leser
Zeit für eine Einigung, Kommentar zum Prämiensparen von Jan Schrader
148 Leser
Aktuelle Strompreise - Grundversorger fast immer die teuerste Option (FOTO)
680 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
552 Leser
Wegweisende Neugründung: Kompetenzzentrum Landwirtschaft der REWE Group / ermöglicht neue Wege der Zusammenarbeit
524 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
524 Leser
Hoher Kostendruck belastet die Brauwirtschaft (FOTO)
520 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Erben und Schenken wird 2023 viel teurer: Für wen sich eine Stiftung jetzt lohnt (FOTO)
504 Leser
Gehaltsstudie zeigt: Für Pflegekräfte zahlt sich Berufserfahrung kaum aus (FOTO)
500 Leser
Dr. Ruth Brand ist neue Präsidentin des Statistischen Bundesamtes
492 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1604 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1208 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
944 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
924 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8091 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6774 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5536 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5279 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4168 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3545 Leser