PlumCare RWE partners with Lifebit on Greece's newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS

London (ots/PRNewswire) -

- PlumCare RWE and Lifebit enter a three-year partnership to support Greece's
pioneering national newborn genomic sequencing program, BeginNGS.
- Researchers will be able to access and analyse data securely in combination
with global cohorts, whilst ensuring data is kept safe, private and in place
in their secure environment using Lifebit's federated technology.
- This will help detect approximately 400 early onset but actionable genetic
conditions in newborns, ensuring appropriate treatments can be given as early
as possible, to help limit the impact of the diseases.

Lifebit, a leading UK-based precision medicine software company, was awarded a
three-year contract with PlumCare (https://plumcarehealth.com/) RWE to support
the scaling of BeginNGS Greece (https://beginnings.gr/en/beginnings-en/) , a
pioneering newborn sequencing program.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lifebit as it will allow us to securely connect
data from Greece's first newborn screening program with global cohorts. With
this, our researchers can gain crucial insights to better understand rare
diseases and ultimately save lives," said Petros Tsipouras, Chief Executive
Officer at PlumCare RWE.

Worldwide, thousands of children are born with rare genetic conditions that
severely affect their quality of life. For approximately 400 early onset but
actionable genetic conditions, these can be detected easily using genomic
sequencing (https://www.cell.com/ajhg/fulltext/S0002-9297(22)00355-X?dgcid=raven
_jbs_etoc_email) and appropriate interventions given, allowing affected families
to lead lives unburdened by disease.

The BeginNGS (https://beginnings.gr/en/beginnings-en/) program, backed by
PlumCare RWE, the Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine
(https://radygenomics.org/) , and the National Organization of Public Health
(EODY) (https://eody.gov.gr/en/) in Greece, aims to sequence the genomes of
1,000 newborns by the end of 2023, scaling to all newborns in Greece by 2027.
The program will use whole genome sequencing to diagnose many rare but
actionable genetic conditions and identify treatment options before symptoms
begin, a major advance over current practices that focus on children who are
already critically ill.

Rare genetic conditions are, by definition, uncommon within the general
population, therefore, to maximise and validate insights from the data,
researchers critically need access to multiple large-scale cohorts of
clinical-genomic data that are often in different places. Lifebit's powerful
federated technology will advance these efforts, making this data interoperable
and securely connected with global data cohorts.

Lifebit's Chief Executive Officer Dr Maria Chatzou Dunford commented, "We
believe all biomedical data that can be used to save lives should be used. We
are thrilled to support PlumCare to harness the power of securely connected
clinico-genomic data. Our federated technology means that the data remains safe
and private throughout by never leaving their secure environment and is used
only by trusted researchers. By enabling secure data analysis, our technology
will help to deliver life-saving breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of
rare diseases."

About Lifebit Biotech Ltd.

Lifebit builds enterprise data platforms for use by organisations with complex
and sensitive biomedical datasets. Lifebit's patented federated technology
securely unlocks access to biomedical data. From providing Trusted Research
Environments for national precision medicine programmes to enabling
pharmaceutical companies to discover new drug targets faster, Lifebit empowers
customers to transform how they leverage sensitive biomedical data. Web:
http://www.lifebit.ai/

About PlumCare RWE:

PlumCare RWE (Delaware, USA) is a Biotechnology and Healthcare data company. It
combines real world evidence and multi-omics analysis to deliver actionable
insights for individuals, companies and populations focusing on children. It is
building a Global Pediatric Databank that can impact individual and population
health and facilitate drug development and discovery. Its European headquarters
is based in Athens, Greece. Web: https://www.plumcarerwe.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988317/Lifebit_PlumCare_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988326/Lifebit_PlumCare_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752754/lifebit_logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plumcare-rwe-p
artners-with-lifebit-on-greeces-newborn-genomic-sequencing-program-beginngs-3017
28323.html

Contact:

Dr Hannah Gaimster,
hannah@lifebit.ai,
+44(0)7547 102510

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156450/5425612
OTS: Lifebit Biotech, Ltd.



