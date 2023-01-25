CO.DON finally saved - investor has taken over the business operations of the Leipzig-based biopharmacy company with an additional location in Teltow, Brandenburg
Leipzig / Teltow (ots) - CO.DON continues business operations as a GmbH (limited
liability company)
With effect from 20.01.2023, CO.DON's business activities will be continued in
the legal form of a GmbH (limited liability company) following a transferring
reorganisation.
The asset deal with Rejuvenate GmbH, a company of the American-Chinese ReLive
Group, concluded in October 2022 as a result of a structured M&A process, has
now been successfully completed through the fulfilment of the suspensive
contractual conditions. Rejuvenate GmbH, which is now renamed into CO.DON GmbH,
took over the operative business and the cooperation with business partners and
customers will continue seamlessly. The former CO.DON AG executive board member,
who has been leading the company through the insolvency proceedings in
self-administration, has been appointed managing director of CO.DON GmbH. The
remaining liquidation of CO.DON AG in the regular insolvency proceedings will be
carried out by lawyer Rüdiger Wienberg, who has now been appointed insolvency
administrator by the insolvency court. The asset deal was professionally
accompanied by Dr. Wieselhuber & Partner GmbH under the leadership of the
distressed M&A team led by Jörg Balz.
liability company)
With effect from 20.01.2023, CO.DON's business activities will be continued in
the legal form of a GmbH (limited liability company) following a transferring
reorganisation.
The asset deal with Rejuvenate GmbH, a company of the American-Chinese ReLive
Group, concluded in October 2022 as a result of a structured M&A process, has
now been successfully completed through the fulfilment of the suspensive
contractual conditions. Rejuvenate GmbH, which is now renamed into CO.DON GmbH,
took over the operative business and the cooperation with business partners and
customers will continue seamlessly. The former CO.DON AG executive board member,
who has been leading the company through the insolvency proceedings in
self-administration, has been appointed managing director of CO.DON GmbH. The
remaining liquidation of CO.DON AG in the regular insolvency proceedings will be
carried out by lawyer Rüdiger Wienberg, who has now been appointed insolvency
administrator by the insolvency court. The asset deal was professionally
accompanied by Dr. Wieselhuber & Partner GmbH under the leadership of the
distressed M&A team led by Jörg Balz.
Tilmann Bur, Managing Director of CO.DON GmbH: "Thanks to the professional
support of the administrator, Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg, lawyer, and his team led by
Michael Döhner, lawyer, as well as our advisors from Aderhold
Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft, led by Patrick Klawa, lawyer, and Bianca Böttcher,
lawyer, the structured M&A process has now been brought to this positive
conclusion. As an important and integral part of the ReLive Group, there is a
clear vision for the future of CO.DON GmbH. In addition to stable growth in our
existing markets, we are aiming for a strong global positioning in the field of
regenerative therapies."
Dr. Zhao, Founder and CEO of ReLive: "With the acquisition of CO.DON, we are
expanding our future-oriented business in the field of regenerative medicine
with the only EMA-approved cell therapy product for cartilage repair. With this
transaction, we are continuing our R&D and business development strategies to
become a global leader in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine."
Rüdiger Wienberg is delighted with the successful restructuring solution: "After
continuing business operations since the summer of 2022, it was possible to
implement a viable restructuring solution under the most difficult economic
conditions together with the self-administration set up in the best possible way
by the restructuring specialists from Aderhold. This not only secures the
company's know-how and locations in Germany, but also saves over 90 % of the
jobs. This would not have been possible without the trust of customers,
employees and suppliers on the one hand and the support of the Federal Ministry
for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as well as the competent state
authorities in Saxony and Brandenburg on the other - I would like to express my
sincere thanks to all of them," says Wienberg. At the same time, Wienberg is
optimistic that "from an economic point of view, this successful restructuring
will also lead to a very good economic result for CO.DON AG's creditors".
CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the
minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a
cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in
the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous
chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany
and more than 18,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG
received central EU marketing authorization for this product, followed by the
marketing authorization for Switzerland in March 2019. At the Leipzig site,
CO.DON has built one of the largest facilities for the production of human cells
on an industrial scale for in-house and contract manufacturing. Managing
Directors: Tilmann Bur / Chen Li.
Further information is available from http://www.codon.de/ .
Contact:
Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications
T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
F: +49 (0)341 99190 309
E: mailto:pr@codon.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167991/5425637
OTS: CO.DON GmbH
support of the administrator, Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg, lawyer, and his team led by
Michael Döhner, lawyer, as well as our advisors from Aderhold
Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft, led by Patrick Klawa, lawyer, and Bianca Böttcher,
lawyer, the structured M&A process has now been brought to this positive
conclusion. As an important and integral part of the ReLive Group, there is a
clear vision for the future of CO.DON GmbH. In addition to stable growth in our
existing markets, we are aiming for a strong global positioning in the field of
regenerative therapies."
Dr. Zhao, Founder and CEO of ReLive: "With the acquisition of CO.DON, we are
expanding our future-oriented business in the field of regenerative medicine
with the only EMA-approved cell therapy product for cartilage repair. With this
transaction, we are continuing our R&D and business development strategies to
become a global leader in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine."
Rüdiger Wienberg is delighted with the successful restructuring solution: "After
continuing business operations since the summer of 2022, it was possible to
implement a viable restructuring solution under the most difficult economic
conditions together with the self-administration set up in the best possible way
by the restructuring specialists from Aderhold. This not only secures the
company's know-how and locations in Germany, but also saves over 90 % of the
jobs. This would not have been possible without the trust of customers,
employees and suppliers on the one hand and the support of the Federal Ministry
for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as well as the competent state
authorities in Saxony and Brandenburg on the other - I would like to express my
sincere thanks to all of them," says Wienberg. At the same time, Wienberg is
optimistic that "from an economic point of view, this successful restructuring
will also lead to a very good economic result for CO.DON AG's creditors".
CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the
minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a
cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in
the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous
chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany
and more than 18,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG
received central EU marketing authorization for this product, followed by the
marketing authorization for Switzerland in March 2019. At the Leipzig site,
CO.DON has built one of the largest facilities for the production of human cells
on an industrial scale for in-house and contract manufacturing. Managing
Directors: Tilmann Bur / Chen Li.
Further information is available from http://www.codon.de/ .
Contact:
Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications
T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
F: +49 (0)341 99190 309
E: mailto:pr@codon.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167991/5425637
OTS: CO.DON GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 73 | 0 |