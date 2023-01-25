checkAd

CO.DON finally saved - investor has taken over the business operations of the Leipzig-based biopharmacy company with an additional location in Teltow, Brandenburg

Leipzig / Teltow (ots) - CO.DON continues business operations as a GmbH (limited
liability company)

With effect from 20.01.2023, CO.DON's business activities will be continued in
the legal form of a GmbH (limited liability company) following a transferring
reorganisation.

The asset deal with Rejuvenate GmbH, a company of the American-Chinese ReLive
Group, concluded in October 2022 as a result of a structured M&A process, has
now been successfully completed through the fulfilment of the suspensive
contractual conditions. Rejuvenate GmbH, which is now renamed into CO.DON GmbH,
took over the operative business and the cooperation with business partners and
customers will continue seamlessly. The former CO.DON AG executive board member,
who has been leading the company through the insolvency proceedings in
self-administration, has been appointed managing director of CO.DON GmbH. The
remaining liquidation of CO.DON AG in the regular insolvency proceedings will be
carried out by lawyer Rüdiger Wienberg, who has now been appointed insolvency
administrator by the insolvency court. The asset deal was professionally
accompanied by Dr. Wieselhuber & Partner GmbH under the leadership of the
distressed M&A team led by Jörg Balz.

Tilmann Bur, Managing Director of CO.DON GmbH: "Thanks to the professional
support of the administrator, Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg, lawyer, and his team led by
Michael Döhner, lawyer, as well as our advisors from Aderhold
Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft, led by Patrick Klawa, lawyer, and Bianca Böttcher,
lawyer, the structured M&A process has now been brought to this positive
conclusion. As an important and integral part of the ReLive Group, there is a
clear vision for the future of CO.DON GmbH. In addition to stable growth in our
existing markets, we are aiming for a strong global positioning in the field of
regenerative therapies."

Dr. Zhao, Founder and CEO of ReLive: "With the acquisition of CO.DON, we are
expanding our future-oriented business in the field of regenerative medicine
with the only EMA-approved cell therapy product for cartilage repair. With this
transaction, we are continuing our R&D and business development strategies to
become a global leader in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine."

Rüdiger Wienberg is delighted with the successful restructuring solution: "After
continuing business operations since the summer of 2022, it was possible to
implement a viable restructuring solution under the most difficult economic
conditions together with the self-administration set up in the best possible way
by the restructuring specialists from Aderhold. This not only secures the
company's know-how and locations in Germany, but also saves over 90 % of the
jobs. This would not have been possible without the trust of customers,
employees and suppliers on the one hand and the support of the Federal Ministry
for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as well as the competent state
authorities in Saxony and Brandenburg on the other - I would like to express my
sincere thanks to all of them," says Wienberg. At the same time, Wienberg is
optimistic that "from an economic point of view, this successful restructuring
will also lead to a very good economic result for CO.DON AG's creditors".

CO.DON AG develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the
minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a
cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in
the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells ("autologous
chondrocytes"). CO.DON's method is currently used in over 200 clinics in Germany
and more than 18,000 patients have already been treated. In July 2017 CO.DON AG
received central EU marketing authorization for this product, followed by the
marketing authorization for Switzerland in March 2019. At the Leipzig site,
CO.DON has built one of the largest facilities for the production of human cells
on an industrial scale for in-house and contract manufacturing. Managing
Directors: Tilmann Bur / Chen Li.

Further information is available from http://www.codon.de/ .

Contact:

Matthias Meißner
Director Corporate Communications
T: +49 (0)341 99190 330
F: +49 (0)341 99190 309
E: mailto:pr@codon.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167991/5425637
OTS: CO.DON GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  73   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

CO.DON finally saved - investor has taken over the business operations of the Leipzig-based biopharmacy company with an additional location in Teltow, Brandenburg CO.DON continues business operations as a GmbH (limited liability company) With effect from 20.01.2023, CO.DON's business activities will be continued in the legal form of a GmbH (limited liability company) following a transferring …

Nachrichten des Autors

Bertrandt geht den nächsten Schritt in Richtung nachhaltiger Lieferketten / Innovative ...
212 Leser
Stadtwerke Hamm optimieren Kundenservice mit künstlicher Intelligenz aus Wien
180 Leser
Jungheinrich AG erwirbt mit der Storage-Solutions-Gruppe eine strategische Basis im schnell ...
168 Leser
CLARK Group acquires Anorak and further expands on the UK market
168 Leser
Gutachten im Auftrag der Deutschen Umwelthilfe zeigt: Klimaschäden durch LNG-Importe werden massiv unterschätzt
164 Leser
C2A Security und Marelli von NTT DATA für das erste Projekt des neuen Global Automotive ...
164 Leser
Airport-Großauftrag um fünf Jahre verlängert / Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG setzt ...
152 Leser
UBM zahlt Hybridanleihe 2018 frühzeitig zurück
148 Leser
Zeit für eine Einigung, Kommentar zum Prämiensparen von Jan Schrader
148 Leser
INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION FOR CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE AND E-MOBILITY EXPANDS EXHIBITION SPACE
144 Leser
Aktuelle Strompreise - Grundversorger fast immer die teuerste Option (FOTO)
684 Leser
Führungswechsel bei Bain & Company: Praxisgruppe Versicherungen in DACH-Region unter neuer Leitung
680 Leser
Zwei neue Varianten: Enyaq RS iV und Enyaq Coupé iV 80 feiern Bestellstart (FOTO)
552 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz 2022 real voraussichtlich um gut 47 % höher als 2021 / Gastgewerbe steigert ...
524 Leser
Hoher Kostendruck belastet die Brauwirtschaft (FOTO)
520 Leser
Bevölkerung im Jahr 2022 auf 84,3 Millionen gewachsen / Nettozuwanderung auf Rekordniveau ...
520 Leser
Erben und Schenken wird 2023 viel teurer: Für wen sich eine Stiftung jetzt lohnt (FOTO)
504 Leser
Gehaltsstudie zeigt: Für Pflegekräfte zahlt sich Berufserfahrung kaum aus (FOTO)
500 Leser
Dr. Ruth Brand ist neue Präsidentin des Statistischen Bundesamtes
492 Leser
Cannadips Europe kooperiert mit Snushus AG, um die All Natural CBD Snus-Beutel auf den Markt zu ...
488 Leser
Raffinerien in Leuna erhält zu wenig Erdöl
2396 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1604 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1208 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1208 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1208 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
944 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
924 Leser
Zeitenwende, auch für Anleger
828 Leser
CES 2023 "Best of Innovation" Award winner German Bionic presents new generation of smart ...
824 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8091 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
6794 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5628 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5527 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5279 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4168 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3616 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3549 Leser