Glion Institute of Higher Education and ESSEC Business School launch a new program the Global Executive Master's in Hospitality Leadership

Montreux, Switzerland and PARIS-LA Defense (ots/PRNewswire) - Glion Institute of

Higher Education, a benchmark business school specializing in hospitality and

luxury professions; and ESSEC Business School, a leading management institution,

are joining forces to offer a Global Executive Master's degree in Hospitality

Leadership. This innovative program will meet the needs of professionals wishing

to access strategic positions and specialize in the sector while combining these

studies with their work lives by means of a part-time digital program.



ESSEC benefits from a long expertise in hotel management training. Its flagship

program IMHI (originally named Institut du Management Hôtelier International)

was launched more than 40 years ago and has trained over the decades more than

1,700 highly qualified managers who occupy key positions in the sector. ESSEC's

management training programs give executives, managers and directors with the

keys to combining operational skills with new managerial and strategic

responsibilities.



