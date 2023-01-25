checkAd

Glion Institute of Higher Education and ESSEC Business School launch a new program the Global Executive Master's in Hospitality Leadership

Montreux, Switzerland and PARIS-LA Defense (ots/PRNewswire) - Glion Institute of
Higher Education, a benchmark business school specializing in hospitality and
luxury professions; and ESSEC Business School, a leading management institution,
are joining forces to offer a Global Executive Master's degree in Hospitality
Leadership. This innovative program will meet the needs of professionals wishing
to access strategic positions and specialize in the sector while combining these
studies with their work lives by means of a part-time digital program.

ESSEC benefits from a long expertise in hotel management training. Its flagship
program IMHI (originally named Institut du Management Hôtelier International)
was launched more than 40 years ago and has trained over the decades more than
1,700 highly qualified managers who occupy key positions in the sector. ESSEC's
management training programs give executives, managers and directors with the
keys to combining operational skills with new managerial and strategic
responsibilities.

Thanks to its partnerships with major companies and its 62,000 graduates
worldwide, the School benefits from an extensive network offering access to
permanent contacts with the professional world and thus widening the spectrum of
possibilities.

Founded in Switzerland, Glion Institute of Higher Education celebrated its 60th
anniversary in 2022. The excellence of its teaching is linked to its unique
pedagogical approach, which combines demanding practice with extremely robust
academic knowledge. The Institute ranks among the world's top hospitality
management schools, particularly in terms of employer reputation (QS World
University Rankings, 2022) and its alumni hold some of the most influential
positions in the hospitality world.

The Global Executive Master's in Hospitality Leadership will welcome its first
participants in November 2023. The program includes four 12-week online teaching
modules as well as four six-day sessions on the various Glion and ESSEC
campuses: Glion in Montreux, Switzerland, ESSEC in Singapore, Glion London and
ESSEC Paris-La Défense.

The curriculum concludes with a final project or applied business project to be
completed within 15 months of the start of the program. This entrepreneurial
project is at the heart of the learning approach in order to help students
contribute to future solutions as well as adapt to the changes and challenges
facing the hospitality industry.

Module composition:

- Module 1 - New frontiers in the hotel industry
- Module 2 - Improving financial performance
- Module 3 - Achieving operational excellence
