Surecomp's RIVO reinforces digital trade finance workflows with WaveBL partnership

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Surecomp today announced that it is partnering with
WaveBL, a blockchain based digital platform, to further enhance digital trade
finance workflows by enabling access to electronic bills of lading in its
fintech hub RIVO(TM).

By integrating WaveBL's capabilities into Surecomp's collaborative trade finance
platform, financial institutions and corporates alike will be able to receive
and manage electronic bills of lading to cut costs and save valuable time. By
enabling swift, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of digital trade
documents, RIVO can enhance efficiency and optimize customer service, to
transform trade finance processes.

Presenting documents under a letter of credit such as the bill of lading is
still a predominantly paper-based process. Together with other trade documents,
corporates are required to physically receive the bills of lading from the
shipping companies and send it to their banks, which is a costly process that
can take up to weeks to complete. WaveBL is already connected to several of the
largest container shipping companies in the world, such as MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, ZIM
and ONE. Having the ability to connect to bills of lading providers such as
WaveBL, and share the data with their banks on their trade finance management
platform, will add value in the form of transparency, efficiency, and cost
effectiveness.

All associated parties - such as the buyer, seller, issuing bank and advising
bank - can now digitally sign and exchange unique, original documents to
eliminate courier costs, risk of fraud and penalty fees incurred at dock, to
drastically improve overall customer experience, environmental sustainability
and business resilience. It will add visibility and ease the document checking
process for banks.

"By removing barriers and facilitating collaboration to drive a more
streamlined, sustainable global trade finance process, RIVO allows any exporter
to now access, manage and transfer ownership of its bills of lading
electronically," explains Enno-Burghard Weitzel, Surecomp's SVP of Strategy,
Digitisation and Business Development . "Our digital fintech hub RIVO is
designed to bring together best of breed solutions to help customers streamline
their trade finance management and workflow. Our partnership with WaveBL will
afford our customers greater transparency, data accuracy and a much smoother
document checking process, expediting a previously very tedious and
time-consuming workflow ."

WaveBL's VP Business Development, Ofer Ein Bar, shares, "This partnership is a
win-win alliance that will radically drive forward the transformation of trade
whilst rapidly increasing trade efficiency. It marks a key milestone in our
mission to truly transform trade; including the streamlining of crucial trade
finance flows."

About WaveBL

WaveBL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional
process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The proprietary
solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of trade
documents and other unique digital documents. WaveBL's platform is designed to
meet the needs of all parties involved in trade, from major market players, such
as carriers and shipping companies, to agents, brokers, and banks. For more
information, visit http://www.wavebl.com/

Media Contact:

Ms. Ilan Weiss - VP of Marketing

mailto:ilan.weiss@wavebl.com

About Surecomp

Surecomp® is the market leader in digital trade finance solutions for banks and
corporations. An industry pioneer for over thirty years, we provide an
innovative portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions to streamline the trade
finance transaction lifecycle, enhance operational efficiency, ensure compliance
and drive growth. With a global footprint of eight offices in Toronto, New York,
Santiago, Buenos Aires, London, Hamburg, Tel Aviv and Singapore, we partner with
a prestigious customer base in over eighty countries across the world. For more
information visit http://www.surecomp.com/

Media Contact:

Abby Bickford - Director of Marketing

mailto:abby.bickford@surecomp.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953130/Wave_BL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990445/Surecomp.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/surecomps-rivo
-reinforces-digital-trade-finance-workflows-with-wavebl-partnership-301731380.ht
ml

Contact:

+44 (0)7931 126616

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168024/5426064
OTS: WAVE BL; Surecomp



