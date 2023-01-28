IDLE Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover with Artificial Intelligence Company

VANCOUVER, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company")

(CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is

pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with

Ultron Capital Corp. (" Ultron "), dated January 25, 2023 (the " LOI ") setting

out the initial proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and

Ultron will effect a business combination that will result in a reverse takeover

of the Company by the shareholders of Ultron (the " Proposed Transaction "). The

entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the " Resulting Issuer ") will

continue to carry on the business of Ultron as an artificial intelligence

technology company that utilizes machine learning and natural language

processing to improve efficiency, accuracy and decision-making in the education

industry. The LOI was negotiated at arm's length.



The Proposed Transaction will be structured as an amalgamation, arrangement,

takeover bid, share purchase or other similar form of transaction mutually

acceptable to the Company and Ultron. The Company intends to issue a subsequent

news release with the comprehensive details regarding the Proposed Transaction,

including the proposed capitalization of the Resulting Issuer, upon execution of

the definitive agreement.





Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions,including, but not limited to, exchange and shareholder approval. There can beno assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as currentlycontemplated, or at all.On Behalf of the Board, Patrick GrayCEO and DirectorIDLE Lifestyle Inc.Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632mailto:investors@idle-lifestyle.comhttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3768696-1&h=2787806194&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.idle-lifestyle.com%2F&a=www.idle-lifestyle.comFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains forward-looking information and statements("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadiansecurities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including,without limitation, statements using the words "believes", "anticipates","plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate","forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to placeundue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developmentsmay differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on,among other things, the risks that the parties may not proceed with the LOI andthe Proposed Transaction; that the ultimate terms of the LOI and the ProposedTransaction will differ from those that are currently contemplated, and that theLOI and the Proposed Transaction will not be successfully completed for anyreason. The terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction may change based onthe Company's due diligence. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment onanalysis, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of theCompany, its securities, or financial, or operating results (as applicable).Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-lookinginformation in this news release are reasonable, such forward lookinginformation has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerningfuture events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risksand uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Theforward-looking information contained in this news release are expresslyqualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. TheCompany disclaims any intention had has no obligation or responsibility, exceptas required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whetheras a result of new information, future events or otherwise.The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not acceptresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idle-signs-letter-of-intent-for-reverse-takeover-with-artificial-intelligence-company-301732873.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164421/5427522OTS: Idle Lifestyle Inc.