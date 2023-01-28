IDLE Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover with Artificial Intelligence Company
VANCOUVER, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company")
(CSE: IDLE.X) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is
pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with
Ultron Capital Corp. (" Ultron "), dated January 25, 2023 (the " LOI ") setting
out the initial proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and
Ultron will effect a business combination that will result in a reverse takeover
of the Company by the shareholders of Ultron (the " Proposed Transaction "). The
entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the " Resulting Issuer ") will
continue to carry on the business of Ultron as an artificial intelligence
technology company that utilizes machine learning and natural language
processing to improve efficiency, accuracy and decision-making in the education
industry. The LOI was negotiated at arm's length.
The Proposed Transaction will be structured as an amalgamation, arrangement,
takeover bid, share purchase or other similar form of transaction mutually
acceptable to the Company and Ultron. The Company intends to issue a subsequent
news release with the comprehensive details regarding the Proposed Transaction,
including the proposed capitalization of the Resulting Issuer, upon execution of
the definitive agreement.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions,
including, but not limited to, exchange and shareholder approval. There can be
no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as currently
contemplated, or at all.
On Behalf of the Board, Patrick Gray
CEO and Director
IDLE Lifestyle Inc.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632
Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632
mailto:investors@idle-lifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3768696-1&h=2787806194&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.id
le-lifestyle.com%2F&a=www.idle-lifestyle.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information and statements
("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian
securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including,
without limitation, statements using the words "believes", "anticipates",
"plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate",
"forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place
undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments
may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on,
among other things, the risks that the parties may not proceed with the LOI and
the Proposed Transaction; that the ultimate terms of the LOI and the Proposed
Transaction will differ from those that are currently contemplated, and that the
LOI and the Proposed Transaction will not be successfully completed for any
reason. The terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction may change based on
the Company's due diligence. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on
analysis, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the
Company, its securities, or financial, or operating results (as applicable).
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking
information in this news release are reasonable, such forward looking
information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning
future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks
and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The
forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly
qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The
Company disclaims any intention had has no obligation or responsibility, except
as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether
as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idle-signs-let
ter-of-intent-for-reverse-takeover-with-artificial-intelligence-company-30173287
3.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164421/5427522
OTS: Idle Lifestyle Inc.
