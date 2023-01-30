Chiesi appoints Giuseppe Accogli as new Group CEO

Parma, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) -



Chiesi, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical Group, is pleased

to announce Giuseppe Accogli as new Group CEO. He will join Chiesi effective

April 3rd 2023, following an extensive and accurate international search.





Giuseppe Accogli is a successful Executive Leader with 25 years of internationalexperience in the med-tech sector of reputed and complex companies such asBaxter and Medtronic.He brings a strong background across multiple disciplines (such as Sales,Marketing, R&D, M&A, strategy and product innovation), with a focus on the USand EMEA markets.The combination of his experience, values, and drive makes him an ideal fit forChiesi Group."I am honored to lead Chiesi into its new stages of growth and I thank the Boardof Directors for their trust and the opportunity they are giving me to be partof such an exciting journey" Giuseppe Accogli says. "At its core, Chiesi is aGroup of innovative and highly committed professionals who care for the healthand wellbeing of people around the world leaving a positive impact in theenvironment and the communities in which the company operates. As CEO, I striveto enable our leaders, people and partners to achieve even greater success infulfilling this commitment to be a sustainable force for good in thebiopharmaceutical industry.""We are thrilled to have Giuseppe in the CEO role," Alberto Chiesi, President ofChiesi Group, says. "He is a proven leader with the vision and the strength toexpand on the success Chiesi has built over the past 85 years and take us intoour next phase of growth and innovation."Marco Vecchia, who has been acting CEO as well as Head of Global Strategy &Corporate Development and Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs for the lastmonths will continue as Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs.