Chiesi appoints Giuseppe Accogli as new Group CEO

Parma, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Giuseppe Accogli is a successful Executive Leader with 25 years of
international experience in the Med-tech sector of reputed and complex
companies such as Tyco Healthcare (Covidien), Baxter and Medtronic
- "As CEO, I strive to enable our leaders, people and partners to achieve even
greater success in fulfilling the commitment to be a sustainable force for
good in the biopharmaceutical industry" says Giuseppe Accogli

Chiesi, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical Group, is pleased
to announce Giuseppe Accogli as new Group CEO. He will join Chiesi effective
April 3rd 2023, following an extensive and accurate international search.

Giuseppe Accogli is a successful Executive Leader with 25 years of international
experience in the med-tech sector of reputed and complex companies such as
Baxter and Medtronic.

He brings a strong background across multiple disciplines (such as Sales,
Marketing, R&D, M&A, strategy and product innovation), with a focus on the US
and EMEA markets.

The combination of his experience, values, and drive makes him an ideal fit for
Chiesi Group.

"I am honored to lead Chiesi into its new stages of growth and I thank the Board
of Directors for their trust and the opportunity they are giving me to be part
of such an exciting journey" Giuseppe Accogli says. "At its core, Chiesi is a
Group of innovative and highly committed professionals who care for the health
and wellbeing of people around the world leaving a positive impact in the
environment and the communities in which the company operates. As CEO, I strive
to enable our leaders, people and partners to achieve even greater success in
fulfilling this commitment to be a sustainable force for good in the
biopharmaceutical industry."

"We are thrilled to have Giuseppe in the CEO role," Alberto Chiesi, President of
Chiesi Group, says. "He is a proven leader with the vision and the strength to
expand on the success Chiesi has built over the past 85 years and take us into
our next phase of growth and innovation."

Marco Vecchia, who has been acting CEO as well as Head of Global Strategy &
Corporate Development and Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs for the last
months will continue as Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiesi-appoint
s-giuseppe-accogli-as-new-group-ceo-301732605.html

Contact:

Alberto Chiesi / Phone +39 0521 2791 / mediarelations@chiesi.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75885/5428227
OTS: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.



