VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC) Announces Binding Supply Agreement with General Motors (GM) to Support EV Growth (FOTO)

HANAU, Germany (ots) - VAC announced a binding long-term supply agreement with
GM for North America permanent magnet production - another major step forward to
create a strong, sustainable and scalable supply chain for electric vehicles. As
part of the agreement, VAC will build a facility in North America to manufacture
permanent magnets for electric motors used in a broad portfolio of EVs. The new
facility will use locally sourced raw materials. The binding agreement finalizes
a Memorandum of Understanding VAC and GM announced in December 2021.

With 100 years of experience, VAC is a leading global developer and producer of
advanced magnetic solutions. VAC is the largest producer of rare-earth NdFeB
permanent magnets in the Western Hemisphere.

"The demand for rare earth permanent magnets and supporting technologies is
intensifying at an unprecedented rate as the world shifts to sustainable clean
energy. VAC is extremely excited to be partnering with General Motors to take
this important step to ensure the realization of GM's all-electric future", said
Dr. Alexander Barcza, VAC Vice President Permanent Magnets.

VAC is in the process of establishing a North American permanent magnet
production facility to support GM for a minimum of 10 years. The finished
magnets will be delivered to facilities building EV motors for GM within North
America. The VAC facility is expected to start production in 2025 and create
hundreds of new jobs.

"Our agreement with VAC for permanent magnet production in North America
represents another major milestone in building a strong, secure, sustainable and
cost-competitive supply chain to support our EV growth", said Jeff Morrison, GM
Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

Contact:

Hendrik Borgmeier
Head of Global Marketing
VACUUMSCHMELZE
+49 6181 38 2082
mailto:Hendrik.borgmeier@vacuumschmleze.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125764/5428466
OTS: VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG



