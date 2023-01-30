VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC) Announces Binding Supply Agreement with General Motors (GM) to Support EV Growth (FOTO)

HANAU, Germany (ots) - VAC announced a binding long-term supply agreement with

GM for North America permanent magnet production - another major step forward to

create a strong, sustainable and scalable supply chain for electric vehicles. As

part of the agreement, VAC will build a facility in North America to manufacture

permanent magnets for electric motors used in a broad portfolio of EVs. The new

facility will use locally sourced raw materials. The binding agreement finalizes

a Memorandum of Understanding VAC and GM announced in December 2021.



With 100 years of experience, VAC is a leading global developer and producer of

advanced magnetic solutions. VAC is the largest producer of rare-earth NdFeB

permanent magnets in the Western Hemisphere.



