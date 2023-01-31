Enabling Cloud-to-Vehicle Edge Parity Through VIRTIO / OpenSynergy's VIRTIO-based automotive platform paves the way toward Cloud-Native Development

Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy announces that its automotive virtual platform, COQOS

Hypervisor SDK, enables seamless deployment of complex software systems

including several virtual machines running different operating systemsin the

cloud to the automotive edge. Thanks to a wide range of devices based on the

open standard VIRTIO included on the virtual platform, it is possible to run

software developed in the cloud on the automotive edge without modification.

This will be on display on a demonstrator at embedded world. The trade fair will

take place from March 14-16 in Nuremberg (Germany). Details of the exhibition

will be announced at a later date.



Traditionally OEMs and their suppliers have developed software on

automotive-specific and difficult-to-source compute hardware in early

development stages and then migrated to expensive prototype vehicles as SoP

(start of production) approached. Making that hardware and vehicles available to

software teams distributed across the globe is nearly impossible. The current

shortage of chips has only exacerbated the problem.



