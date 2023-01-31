Enabling Cloud-to-Vehicle Edge Parity Through VIRTIO / OpenSynergy's VIRTIO-based automotive platform paves the way toward Cloud-Native Development
Berlin (ots) - OpenSynergy announces that its automotive virtual platform, COQOS
Hypervisor SDK, enables seamless deployment of complex software systems
including several virtual machines running different operating systemsin the
cloud to the automotive edge. Thanks to a wide range of devices based on the
open standard VIRTIO included on the virtual platform, it is possible to run
software developed in the cloud on the automotive edge without modification.
This will be on display on a demonstrator at embedded world. The trade fair will
take place from March 14-16 in Nuremberg (Germany). Details of the exhibition
will be announced at a later date.
Traditionally OEMs and their suppliers have developed software on
automotive-specific and difficult-to-source compute hardware in early
development stages and then migrated to expensive prototype vehicles as SoP
(start of production) approached. Making that hardware and vehicles available to
software teams distributed across the globe is nearly impossible. The current
shortage of chips has only exacerbated the problem.
Cloud development is an effective solution for the automotive industry.
Especially when it is supported by the open standard VIRTIO. As an active member
of the OASIS Open consortium maintaining this standard, OpenSynergy has worked
to expand the scope of the open standards in the automotive domain. There are
missing automotive-specific VIRTIO devices, so OpenSynergy is working within the
OASIS consortium to close the gap.
Due to this commitment, OpenSynergy provides an automotive virtual platform
including a large of number devices, which adhere to the latest version of the
VIRTIO specification. OpenSynergy thereby opens up the possibility to coherently
transfer software systems of any complexity to the cloud, where the entire
system can be developed and configured. Even the integration of different
software components - i.e., both the operating systems and the applications
running within them - with very different requirements for safety and real-time
behavior - can be integrated and individually updated in the cloud without the
risk of the components interfering with each other or losing their functional
safety properties.
For the first time ever, OEMs and Tier-1s can now go way beyond the typical
application development offering in the Cloud and are free to develop on
multiple OSes simultaneously - even operating systems that have not been
specifically ported to run virtualized in the Cloud.
For example, OpenSynergy's solution allows a cockpit controller to be fully
integrated into the cloud, comprised of an instrument cluster on a Linux
