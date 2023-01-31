The UAE and France agree to form bilateral partnership to focus on the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA) industries
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE
Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate for COP28, and
Chairman of Masdar, yesterday conferred with His Excellency Bruno Le Maire,
Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, as
part of the French Minister's visit to the United Arab Emirates.
In the perspective of the COP28 climate change conference, the UAE and France
have agreed to launch a bilateral program that combines French and Emirati
expertise to develop commercial and investable opportunities to accelerate clean
energy development, notably in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA)
industries, including clean hydrogen solutions for mobility.
The initiative builds on the partnership successes between Emirati and French
companies in the clean and renewable energy sector. Industrial leaders from both
countries have partnered in the development, investment, and operation of over
6.2 gigawatts (GW) of clean and renewable energy programs across the globe,
notably two of the largest single-site solar projects in the world, located in
the UAE, and mobilized over US$6 billion in investment, displacing some 10
million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
The program's operations will be officially launched during COP28, the 28th
session of the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC),
to be held in Dubai in November this year. The program aims to build on the
joint commitment of both countries to accelerate the identification and
financing of projects, and support companies contributing to the development of
new clean energy solutions with the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of
economic sectors.
The program will aim to implement projects focusing primarily on the
decarbonization of HTA industries and to support companies that have developed
new clean energy solutions in green hydrogen and sustainable fuel, leveraging
the origination, industrial expertise, and financing capabilities of public and
private entities from both countries. Where appropriate, the governments of both
countries will explore leveraging public financing tools to facilitate eligible
climate-friendly projects. The initiative will focus efforts mainly in the two
nations, with a focus on low-carbon hydrogen and sustainable fuel production and
their respective value chains.
Through this bilateral program, the UAE and France will endeavor to deliver
tangible, positive impacts in the dimensions of climate change mitigation and
adaptation and optimize the impact of their climate-oriented projects on
