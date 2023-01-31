The UAE and France agree to form bilateral partnership to focus on the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA) industries

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) - His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-Designate for COP28, and

Chairman of Masdar, yesterday conferred with His Excellency Bruno Le Maire,

Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, as

part of the French Minister's visit to the United Arab Emirates.



In the perspective of the COP28 climate change conference, the UAE and France

have agreed to launch a bilateral program that combines French and Emirati

expertise to develop commercial and investable opportunities to accelerate clean

energy development, notably in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate (HTA)

industries, including clean hydrogen solutions for mobility.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The initiative builds on the partnership successes between Emirati and Frenchcompanies in the clean and renewable energy sector. Industrial leaders from bothcountries have partnered in the development, investment, and operation of over6.2 gigawatts (GW) of clean and renewable energy programs across the globe,notably two of the largest single-site solar projects in the world, located inthe UAE, and mobilized over US$6 billion in investment, displacing some 10million tons of carbon dioxide annually.The program's operations will be officially launched during COP28, the 28thsession of the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC),to be held in Dubai in November this year. The program aims to build on thejoint commitment of both countries to accelerate the identification andfinancing of projects, and support companies contributing to the development ofnew clean energy solutions with the potential to reduce the carbon footprint ofeconomic sectors.The program will aim to implement projects focusing primarily on thedecarbonization of HTA industries and to support companies that have developednew clean energy solutions in green hydrogen and sustainable fuel, leveragingthe origination, industrial expertise, and financing capabilities of public andprivate entities from both countries. Where appropriate, the governments of bothcountries will explore leveraging public financing tools to facilitate eligibleclimate-friendly projects. The initiative will focus efforts mainly in the twonations, with a focus on low-carbon hydrogen and sustainable fuel production andtheir respective value chains.Through this bilateral program, the UAE and France will endeavor to delivertangible, positive impacts in the dimensions of climate change mitigation andadaptation and optimize the impact of their climate-oriented projects on