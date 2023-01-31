checkAd

More than 70,000 complaints to companies being mapped from May to December 2022 in Spain and Italy thanks to the European CICLE project

Rome (ots) - Presented today, with the attendance of European institutions, the
results of the EU-funded project through which Altroconsumo has upgraded the
Reclama Facile platform in which consumers can send complaints to companies.

Here are the most monitored sectors and the 10 companies most reported by
Italian consumers.

More than 70,000 are the number of reports detected at the European level,
25,000 in Italy, between May and December 2022, for problems with the provision
of services, products and more: these are the results of CICLE
(https://www.altroconsumo.it/info/progetti-finanziati/cicle) , presented today
at the event held in Brussels at the headquarters of the consumer organization
Test Achats. The project, in which Altroconsumo participated together with the
Spanish consumer organization Ocu, aimed precisely at improving market
surveillance by strengthening cooperation between consumer organizations and
institutions .

Thanks to the European co-funding, Altroconsumo has actually been able to
enhance Reclama Facile (https://ots.de/rTblkc) , the platform on which
complaints can be sent to companies, by improving the methodology by which it
monitors the complaints: through a series of filters and categorization of the
claims , the Organization is able to better analyze the data and thus more
easily identify cases on which to react , as occurred with the AdBlue case of
the Citröen cars
(http://www.altroconsumo.it/auto-e-moto/automobili/news/citroen-adblue) .

Through this project, Altroconsumo has tackled violations of consumer law at the
national and EU level, monitoring complaints according to the nature of the
problem, identifying what the management trends are used by brands, and also
mapping the lack of response. In addition, by supporting the CPC network (
Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (europa.eu) (https://commission.europ
a.eu/law/law-topic/consumer-protection-law/consumer-protection-cooperation-regul
ation_it) , with alerts coming from consumer reports, the Organization has
helped improve market surveillance.

Surveys done by Altroconsumo and Ocu show that there are more problems, and
consequently more consumer complaints, in these sectors: consumer goods, for 32%
of reports in Italy and 24% in Spain. Next are telecommunications and postal
services, for 17% (Italy) and 20% (Spain), respectively. The other categories
most reported by consumers are transportation services, for 12% in our country
and 13% in Spain, and water and energy supply 11% and 15%, respectively .

The top 10 companies with the most complaints in Italy between May and December
2022 are Fastweb (946 complaints), Wind Tre (823), Mondo Convenienza (568), Sda
(547), Poste Italiane (534), Ryanair (486), Amazon (483), Ticketone (480),
Wizzair (363), and Leroy Merlin (350).

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of
the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or
EISMEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held
responsible for them.

Contact:

Laura Piovesan
mailto:laura.piovesan@mslgroup.com
+39 335 7390159


Elena Oricelli
mailto:elena.oricelli@mslgroup.com
+39 342 1486191



