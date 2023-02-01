Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Huma's predictive algorithm will power a new global
online patient engagement tool* that provides an accessible solution for heart
health education
Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and
Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, have partnered to develop the
Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment
(https://www.bayeraspirin.com/heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-assessment/) , an
online tool that quickly assesses an individual's risk factors for developing
cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which can be shared with a
healthcare professional as part of ongoing health management. Huma developed the
algorithm using data from the UK's Biobank which predicts long-term risk of
cardiovascular disease, and the research has been validated and published in a
peer-reviewed scientific journal[1].
Individuals will be able to engage the Heart Risk Assessment tool via
https://www.bayeraspirin.com/heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-assessment/ and follow
the user-friendly, 15-question prompts that will determine whether they are at
higher, average, or lower risk of developing CVD by comparing their answers to
those of the research population.
The tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscore
Bayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million people
who may be at risk of CVD across the US with actionable insights to help improve
their heart and overall health. Research has demonstrated an established link
between an individual's behaviours and lifestyle that have the potential to lead
to adverse health outcomes, and Bayer Aspirin's Risk Assessment aims to remind
people to educate themselves about their personal risks and to have a
conversation with their doctor about heart health.
"Bayer is committed to providing the public with quality healthcare solutions
and is pleased to provide a cutting-edge educational resource that can
effectively shape heart health conversations with anyone at risk and their
physician," said Reese Fitzpatrick, senior vice president and global marketing
head, Bayer. "We are excited to partner with Huma and to leverage its pioneering
digital assessment tool to help people get meaningful insights on their health
in an accessible and direct way."
Bayer is set to launch a national public awareness campaign about ongoing heart
health education and risk management that will utilise this tool as a core
pillar. The campaign will encourage those at elevated risk to talk to their
healthcare professional about their risk profile as a proactive way to manage
