checkAd

Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Huma's predictive algorithm will power a new global
online patient engagement tool* that provides an accessible solution for heart
health education

Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and
Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, have partnered to develop the
Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment
(https://www.bayeraspirin.com/heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-assessment/) , an
online tool that quickly assesses an individual's risk factors for developing
cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which can be shared with a
healthcare professional as part of ongoing health management. Huma developed the
algorithm using data from the UK's Biobank which predicts long-term risk of
cardiovascular disease, and the research has been validated and published in a
peer-reviewed scientific journal[1].

Individuals will be able to engage the Heart Risk Assessment tool via
https://www.bayeraspirin.com/heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-assessment/ and follow
the user-friendly, 15-question prompts that will determine whether they are at
higher, average, or lower risk of developing CVD by comparing their answers to
those of the research population.

The tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscore
Bayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million people
who may be at risk of CVD across the US with actionable insights to help improve
their heart and overall health. Research has demonstrated an established link
between an individual's behaviours and lifestyle that have the potential to lead
to adverse health outcomes, and Bayer Aspirin's Risk Assessment aims to remind
people to educate themselves about their personal risks and to have a
conversation with their doctor about heart health.

"Bayer is committed to providing the public with quality healthcare solutions
and is pleased to provide a cutting-edge educational resource that can
effectively shape heart health conversations with anyone at risk and their
physician," said Reese Fitzpatrick, senior vice president and global marketing
head, Bayer. "We are excited to partner with Huma and to leverage its pioneering
digital assessment tool to help people get meaningful insights on their health
in an accessible and direct way."

Bayer is set to launch a national public awareness campaign about ongoing heart
health education and risk management that will utilise this tool as a core
pillar. The campaign will encourage those at elevated risk to talk to their
healthcare professional about their risk profile as a proactive way to manage
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  105   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors Huma's predictive algorithm will power a new global online patient engagement tool* that provides an accessible solution for heart health education Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and Bayer, a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Vesta ernennt Shimon Steinmetz zum Finanzvorstand
336 Leser
Valensina Gruppe: 2023 wird ein herausforderndes Jahr für die Branche / Fruchtsaftexperte zieht Bilanz und ...
272 Leser
ZeeVee erweitert auf der ISE 2023 sein Angebot an AV-Signalverteilungsprodukten für alle ...
252 Leser
Gesunkene Butterpreise - Kaufland gibt Preisvorteile direkt an Kunden weiter
188 Leser
Ein Blick zurück auf die Entwicklung der VOOPOO DRAG MODs - Legenden der E-Zigaretten-Branche
184 Leser
Plusgrade erwirbt UpStay und erweitert damit sein Portfolio an Lösungen für Upgrades und ...
176 Leser
Thule Arcos - die neue Heckbox für Ihren Wagen: Mehr mitnehmen, weiter fahren
168 Leser
Zurück zum Bargeld
160 Leser
Innovativer Ansatz stärkt persönliche Motivation und Arbeitsmarktchancen - Brossardt: "Bei Suche nach Wunschberuf unterstützen, Abbrecherquote senken"
152 Leser
LinkedIn for Nonprofits startet kostenlosen LinkedIn-Ressourcen-Hub für gemeinnützige ...
144 Leser
Bei der von Bank Pekao S.A. organisierten Podiumsdiskussion diskutieren Führungskräfte ...
548 Leser
CO.DON endgültig gerettet - Investor hat den Geschäftsbetrieb des Leipziger ...
536 Leser
Ungerboeck stellt neue Markenidentität vor und gibt Umbenennung in Momentus Technologies ...
488 Leser
Mit Floritray zur nachhaltigeren Mehrweg-Branchenlösung / toom Geschäftsführer ruft ...
472 Leser
Investor Semper F. UG plant Eigenverwaltung der FAKT AG
464 Leser
ANNE WILL, am 29. Januar 2023 um 21: 45 Uhr im Ersten: / Leopard-Panzer für die Ukraine - Die richtige Entscheidung? (FOTO)
416 Leser
ORFALI BROS BISTRO IST DIE NO.1 AUF DER LISTE DER MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST ...
412 Leser
VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC) Announces Binding Supply Agreement with General Motors (GM) to Support EV ...
400 Leser
Pressemitteilung "Verbraucherpreisindex, vorläufige Ergebnisse, Januar 2023" des ...
388 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
380 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1652 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1288 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1272 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1212 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
1024 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1020 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
952 Leser
Warnungen reichen nicht, Kommentar zur Regulierung des Krypto-Marktes von Alex Wehnert
880 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
832 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8115 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7006 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
5984 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5743 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5287 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4228 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3714 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3640 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3569 Leser