Bayer Partners with Huma on Bayer® Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment Online Educational Tool to Raise Awareness of Heart Health and its Risk Factors

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Huma's predictive algorithm will power a new global

online patient engagement tool* that provides an accessible solution for heart

health education



Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, and

Bayer, a leading global life sciences company, have partnered to develop the

Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment

(https://www.bayeraspirin.com/heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-assessment/) , an

online tool that quickly assesses an individual's risk factors for developing

cardiovascular disease (CVD) over the next 10 years, which can be shared with a

healthcare professional as part of ongoing health management. Huma developed the

algorithm using data from the UK's Biobank which predicts long-term risk of

cardiovascular disease, and the research has been validated and published in a

peer-reviewed scientific journal[1].





Individuals will be able to engage the Heart Risk Assessment tool viahttps://www.bayeraspirin.com/heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-assessment/ and followthe user-friendly, 15-question prompts that will determine whether they are athigher, average, or lower risk of developing CVD by comparing their answers tothose of the research population.The tool was unveiled today in honour of Heart Month in the US and to underscoreBayer's legacy in CVD. The aim of the tool is to reach more 100 million peoplewho may be at risk of CVD across the US with actionable insights to help improvetheir heart and overall health. Research has demonstrated an established linkbetween an individual's behaviours and lifestyle that have the potential to leadto adverse health outcomes, and Bayer Aspirin's Risk Assessment aims to remindpeople to educate themselves about their personal risks and to have aconversation with their doctor about heart health."Bayer is committed to providing the public with quality healthcare solutionsand is pleased to provide a cutting-edge educational resource that caneffectively shape heart health conversations with anyone at risk and theirphysician," said Reese Fitzpatrick, senior vice president and global marketinghead, Bayer. "We are excited to partner with Huma and to leverage its pioneeringdigital assessment tool to help people get meaningful insights on their healthin an accessible and direct way."Bayer is set to launch a national public awareness campaign about ongoing hearthealth education and risk management that will utilise this tool as a corepillar. The campaign will encourage those at elevated risk to talk to theirhealthcare professional about their risk profile as a proactive way to manage