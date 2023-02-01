WANdisco Grows YoY Bookings 967% on Strong Product, Market, and Talent Foundation

San Ramon, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - Record revenue and bookings growth reaffirm

power of consumption model for massive IoT data volumes



As IoT data volumes surge and demand for data activations accelerate, WANdisco

recently announced 967% growth in 2022 bookings to $127 million - up from $11.9

million in 2021 - to cap a year where the company debuted its Edge to Cloud

solution, released its next generation Data Activation Platform, and moved to a

permanent 4-day workweek for all employees.



In February 2022 WANdisco announced a permanent move to the 4-day workweek to

retain and attract top talent, enhance employee well-being, and increase

productivity. This early move - both in the calendar year and in the larger

workplace environment - was built on a culture of trust and empowerment and

helped drive industry-leading employee retention rates by year end.





In May 2022, WANdisco launched Edge to Cloud(https://wandisco.com/products/edge-to-cloud) to make it possible for exabytesof IoT sensor data trapped in edge computing environments to be efficientlytransferred to a leader's cloud of choice. Since its release, Edge to Cloud hasmet growing demand across industries, driving a tenfold increase in dealbookings. For data leaders who need to move large volumes of critical data tothe cloud of their choice, Edge to Cloud makes it as easy as clicking a button.In December 2022 the company released the next generation of its Data ActivationPlatform (https://www.wandisco.com/data-activation-platform) which addsimportant functionality that makes it easier and faster than ever to movelarge-scale datasets to any cloud across all WANdisco data movement solutions.Alongside record bookings, WANdisco posted YoY revenue growth of 229% andexpects ending RPO (Remaining Performance Obligations) of approximately $110million, up significantly from $9.4 million at the same point in 2021. 2022revenue grew from $7.3 million in 2021 to unaudited revenues expected to be noless than $24 million in 2022.This record business performance was driven by significant progress in theInternet-of-Things ('IoT') industry vertical with a majority of contract winsunder the company's commit-to-consume revenue model. A number of the one-timemigration contracts won during 2022 have the potential to expand intocommit-to-consume contracts during 2023."2022 was a record-breaking year for WANdisco. Driven by our investments inproduct, people, and IoT, we've captured a massive opportunity to be the go-topartner for any enterprise looking to reap the benefits of their IoTinvestments," said David Richards, co-founder and CEO of WANdisco. "Mostimportantly, we built a company-wide foundation for growth across our productand patent portfolio, deep bench of talent, and our agile commercialgo-to-market capabilities. IoT is transforming the world around us and thepossibilities are endless but the underlying challenge for data leaders issingular: activating sensor data."From software-defined vehicles and mobility solutions to smart energy systems,IoT is supporting new products, services, and capabilities across industries.IoT devices continuously capture data that has the power to completely redefinebusiness. Vehicle sensors can arm manufacturers with intelligence that makesvehicles safer, but they can also inform more accurate insurance rates and helpreshape cities. Utility companies can turn meters from devices that captureconsumption to intelligent systems that precisely partition energy resourcesacross regions, inform regulations, and build a greener world.Powered by the WANdisco Data Activation Platform, Edge to Cloud enablesenterprise-scale data transfer with unmatched speed and security. Global leadersin manufacturing, telecommunications, and automotive are tapping Edge to Cloudto move exabytes of IoT data to multiple clouds and create revenue opportunitiesthat are fundamentally reshaping their businesses.Primed for another milestone year, on January 24 2023 WANdisco announced a new$9 million contract win with a global European-based industrial and consumergoods company to move manufacturing process data to multiple cloud serviceproviders.As all types of data continue to amass outside of the cloud, WANdisco continuesto invest in expanding its capabilities to ensure that every data point, nomatter where it's located, can be utilized to create value for enterprises.To learn more about the Data Activation Platform 2.0 or Edge to Cloud(https://www.wandisco.com/products/edge-to-cloud) , see a demo, and explore usecases, visit WANdisco.com.View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wandisco-grows-yoy-bookings-967-on-strong-product-market-and-talent-foundation-301735849.htmlContact:wandisco@launchsquad.com,+16177589904Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129835/5431005OTS: WANdisco