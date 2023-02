More than 70,000 complaints to companies being mapped from May to December 2022 in Spain and Italy thanks to the European CICLE project

Rome (ots) - Presented today, with the attendance of European institutions, the

J More than 70,000 are the number of reports detected at the European level ,25,000 in Italy, between May and December 2022, for problems with the provisionof services, products and more: these are the results of CICLE(https://ots.de/xkYuzj) , presented today at the event held in Brussels at theheadquarters of the consumer organization Test Achats. The project, in whichAltroconsumo participated together with the Spanish consumer organization Ocu,aimed precisely at improving market surveillance by strengthening cooperationbetween consumer organizations and institutions .Thanks to the European co-funding, Altroconsumo has actually been able toenhance Reclama Facile (https://ots.de/Ik2NOc) , the platform on whichcomplaints can be sent to companies, by improving the methodology by which itmonitors the complaints: through a series of filters and categorization of theclaims , the Organization is able to better analyze the data and thus moreeasily identify cases on which to react , as occurred with the AdBlue case ofthe Citröen cars(http://www.altroconsumo.it/auto-e-moto/automobili/news/citroen-adblue) .Through this project, Altroconsumo has tackled violations of consumer law at thenational and EU level, monitoring complaints according to the nature of theproblem, identifying what the management trends are used by brands, and alsomapping the lack of response. In addition, by supporting the CPC network (Consumer Protection Cooperation Regulation (europa.eu) (https://ots.de/9MTyjG) ,with alerts coming from consumer reports, the Organization has helped improvemarket surveillance.Surveys done by Altroconsumo and Ocu show that there are more problems, andconsequently more consumer complaints, in these sectors: consumer goods, for 32%of reports in Italy and 24% in Spain. Next are telecommunications and postalservices, for 17% (Italy) and 20% (Spain), respectively. The other categoriesmost reported by consumers are transportation services, for 12% in our countryand 13% in Spain, and water and energy supply 11% and 15%, respectively .The top 10 companies with the most complaints in Italy between May and December2022 are Fastweb (946 complaints), Wind Tre (823), Mondo Convenienza (568), Sda(547), Poste Italiane (534), Ryanair (486), Amazon (483), Ticketone (480),Wizzair (363), and Leroy Merlin (350).Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those ofthe author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union orEISMEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be heldresponsible for them.Pressekontakt:Laura Piovesanmailto:laura.piovesan@mslgroup.com+39 335 7390159Elena Oricellimailto:elena.oricelli@mslgroup.com+39 342 1486191Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168123/5431048OTS: Altroconsumo