BMO Completes Acquisition of Bank of the West
Toronto and Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE:
BMO), and its subsidiaries BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank N.A.
(together, "BMO"), announced today it has completed the acquisition of Bank of
the West from BNP Paribas (XPAR: BNP).
BMO's acquisition of Bank of the West brings nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO
and extends its banking presence through more than 500 additional branches and
commercial and wealth offices in key U.S. growth markets. As the 8th largest
bank in North America by assets, BMO now has a strong position in three of the
top five U.S. markets, a footprint in 32 states, expanded national specialty
commercial businesses and a digital banking platform helping customers make real
financial progress in all 50 states.
Until conversion of the banks' systems, expected in early September 2023,
customers will continue to be served through their respective BMO and Bank of
the West branches, websites and mobile applications. In the coming months, BMO
will provide Bank of the West customers with key information about how the
combined bank will serve them, including the plan for the conversion of their
accounts.
More information is available at: BMO Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire
Bank of the West (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3772321-1&h=3658581266&u=h
ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswire.ca%2Fnews-releases%2Fbmo-receives-regulatory-approval-
to-acquire-bank-of-the-west-887649240.html&a=BMO+Receives+Regulatory+Approval+to
+Acquire+Bank+of+the+West)
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified
financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.
With total assets of C$1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of
diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and
commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and
services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating
groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital
Markets.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. All
such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are
intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities
legislation. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are
not limited to, statements with respect to plans for the combined operations of
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. All
such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are
intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities
legislation. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are
not limited to, statements with respect to plans for the combined operations of
