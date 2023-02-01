BMO Completes Acquisition of Bank of the West

Toronto and Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE:

BMO), and its subsidiaries BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank N.A.

(together, "BMO"), announced today it has completed the acquisition of Bank of

the West from BNP Paribas (XPAR: BNP).



BMO's acquisition of Bank of the West brings nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO

and extends its banking presence through more than 500 additional branches and

commercial and wealth offices in key U.S. growth markets. As the 8th largest

bank in North America by assets, BMO now has a strong position in three of the

top five U.S. markets, a footprint in 32 states, expanded national specialty

commercial businesses and a digital banking platform helping customers make real

financial progress in all 50 states.



