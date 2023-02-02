Quest Global Teams with NVIDIA to Build Next-Gen Omniverse Digital Twin Solutions for Manufacturing Industry
Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing
engineering services firms, announced its development of new services and
solutions, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. These new services
and solutions will assist in delivering the best 3D visualization, simulation,
design collaboration and digital twin solutions for the manufacturing and
automotive industries.
Through this association, Quest Global aims to facilitate the transformation of
the traditional manufacturing processes and facilities by enabling manufacturers
to augment their physical production environments with large-scale, AI and
IoT-enabled, digital twin counterparts. These digital twins will enable
manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse
processes, reduce waste, and unlock operational efficiencies.
engineering services firms, announced its development of new services and
solutions, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. These new services
and solutions will assist in delivering the best 3D visualization, simulation,
design collaboration and digital twin solutions for the manufacturing and
automotive industries.
Through this association, Quest Global aims to facilitate the transformation of
the traditional manufacturing processes and facilities by enabling manufacturers
to augment their physical production environments with large-scale, AI and
IoT-enabled, digital twin counterparts. These digital twins will enable
manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse
processes, reduce waste, and unlock operational efficiencies.
Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Reddy, Global Business Head for Hi-Tech,
Quest Global, said, "As organizations work towards enabling their manufacturing
operations with predictive analysis, operational efficiencies, and innovative
automation, live digital twins of factory solutions play a vital role in
achieving that. We are proud to work with NVIDIA to set up an Omniverse center
of excellence, with trained engineers and NVIDIA-specific labs and
infrastructure. This association is a testament to our commitment towards
helping our customers pursue the next frontier of innovation and solve the
world's hardest engineering problems."
NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end 3D simulation platform that helps
organizations develop and operate physically accurate, perfectly synchronized
and AI-enabled digital twins. Building the factories of the future requires
uniting disparate datasets from many 3D digital content creation (DCC) and
simulation applications in full fidelity, a capability uniquely enabled by
Omniverse Enterprise, then connecting to scalable AI platforms such as NVIDIA
Isaac Sim for robotics simulation and Metropolis for vision AI applications.
"The industrial metaverse requires innovative simulation and AI capabilities to
tackle today's critical manufacturing and automotive challenges," said Brian
Harrison, Senior Director of Product Management for Omniverse Digital Twins at
NVIDIA . "The collaboration between Quest Global and NVIDIA delivers workflow
solutions and enhancements that take manufacturing and design collaboration to
the next level."
Quest Global - a long-standing Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network - is
uniquely positioned to leverage its 3D simulation, engineering, and AI
capabilities to help manufacturers quickly develop and harness digital twins of
Quest Global, said, "As organizations work towards enabling their manufacturing
operations with predictive analysis, operational efficiencies, and innovative
automation, live digital twins of factory solutions play a vital role in
achieving that. We are proud to work with NVIDIA to set up an Omniverse center
of excellence, with trained engineers and NVIDIA-specific labs and
infrastructure. This association is a testament to our commitment towards
helping our customers pursue the next frontier of innovation and solve the
world's hardest engineering problems."
NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end 3D simulation platform that helps
organizations develop and operate physically accurate, perfectly synchronized
and AI-enabled digital twins. Building the factories of the future requires
uniting disparate datasets from many 3D digital content creation (DCC) and
simulation applications in full fidelity, a capability uniquely enabled by
Omniverse Enterprise, then connecting to scalable AI platforms such as NVIDIA
Isaac Sim for robotics simulation and Metropolis for vision AI applications.
"The industrial metaverse requires innovative simulation and AI capabilities to
tackle today's critical manufacturing and automotive challenges," said Brian
Harrison, Senior Director of Product Management for Omniverse Digital Twins at
NVIDIA . "The collaboration between Quest Global and NVIDIA delivers workflow
solutions and enhancements that take manufacturing and design collaboration to
the next level."
Quest Global - a long-standing Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network - is
uniquely positioned to leverage its 3D simulation, engineering, and AI
capabilities to help manufacturers quickly develop and harness digital twins of
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 89 | 0 |