checkAd

Quest Global Teams with NVIDIA to Build Next-Gen Omniverse Digital Twin Solutions for Manufacturing Industry

Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing
engineering services firms, announced its development of new services and
solutions, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. These new services
and solutions will assist in delivering the best 3D visualization, simulation,
design collaboration and digital twin solutions for the manufacturing and
automotive industries.

Through this association, Quest Global aims to facilitate the transformation of
the traditional manufacturing processes and facilities by enabling manufacturers
to augment their physical production environments with large-scale, AI and
IoT-enabled, digital twin counterparts. These digital twins will enable
manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse
processes, reduce waste, and unlock operational efficiencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant Reddy, Global Business Head for Hi-Tech,
Quest Global, said, "As organizations work towards enabling their manufacturing
operations with predictive analysis, operational efficiencies, and innovative
automation, live digital twins of factory solutions play a vital role in
achieving that. We are proud to work with NVIDIA to set up an Omniverse center
of excellence, with trained engineers and NVIDIA-specific labs and
infrastructure. This association is a testament to our commitment towards
helping our customers pursue the next frontier of innovation and solve the
world's hardest engineering problems."

NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise is an end-to-end 3D simulation platform that helps
organizations develop and operate physically accurate, perfectly synchronized
and AI-enabled digital twins. Building the factories of the future requires
uniting disparate datasets from many 3D digital content creation (DCC) and
simulation applications in full fidelity, a capability uniquely enabled by
Omniverse Enterprise, then connecting to scalable AI platforms such as NVIDIA
Isaac Sim for robotics simulation and Metropolis for vision AI applications.

"The industrial metaverse requires innovative simulation and AI capabilities to
tackle today's critical manufacturing and automotive challenges," said Brian
Harrison, Senior Director of Product Management for Omniverse Digital Twins at
NVIDIA . "The collaboration between Quest Global and NVIDIA delivers workflow
solutions and enhancements that take manufacturing and design collaboration to
the next level."

Quest Global - a long-standing Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network - is
uniquely positioned to leverage its 3D simulation, engineering, and AI
capabilities to help manufacturers quickly develop and harness digital twins of
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  89   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Quest Global Teams with NVIDIA to Build Next-Gen Omniverse Digital Twin Solutions for Manufacturing Industry Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing engineering services firms, announced its development of new services and solutions, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. These new services and solutions will assist in delivering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Krise am Bau: Baukonjunktur immer besorgniserregender
604 Leser
Engel & Völkers erzielt 1,2 Mrd. Euro Courtageumsatz in 2022 (FOTO)
472 Leser
Zahl der Fluggäste im Jahr 2022 mehr als verdoppelt
388 Leser
Nur 12 Prozent der Unternehmen wissen, was ihre Mitarbeitende können
384 Leser
OANDA erhält die höchsten Branchenauszeichnungen: die Auszeichnung "Most Popular Broker" von TradingView und die Auszeichnung "Best in ...
340 Leser
TOP 100-Wettbewerb: OCC Assekuradeur zum dritten Mal in Folge ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
328 Leser
Betrügerische "CryptoRom"-Apps schleichen sich in App-Stores von Apple und Google ...
316 Leser
Bierabsatz 2022 leicht angestiegen
300 Leser
Meldefrist für Lohnnachweise endet am 16. Februar
288 Leser
Aufsichtsrat bestellt mit Leon Müller zweiten Vorstand (FOTO)
284 Leser
Krise am Bau: Baukonjunktur immer besorgniserregender
604 Leser
Ungerboeck stellt neue Markenidentität vor und gibt Umbenennung in Momentus Technologies ...
492 Leser
Studie: Microsofts Produktbündelung verursacht wirtschaftliche Schäden
488 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
480 Leser
Mit Floritray zur nachhaltigeren Mehrweg-Branchenlösung / toom Geschäftsführer ruft ...
472 Leser
Engel & Völkers erzielt 1,2 Mrd. Euro Courtageumsatz in 2022 (FOTO)
472 Leser
Investor Semper F. UG plant Eigenverwaltung der FAKT AG
468 Leser
Valensina Gruppe: 2023 wird ein herausforderndes Jahr für die Branche / Fruchtsaftexperte zieht Bilanz und ...
460 Leser
ESET APT-Report: Chinesische Hackergruppen sind in Europa aktiv (FOTO)
424 Leser
ANNE WILL, am 29. Januar 2023 um 21: 45 Uhr im Ersten: / Leopard-Panzer für die Ukraine - Die richtige Entscheidung? (FOTO)
416 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1652 Leser
Destination Voyage 26 / Das nächste Kapitel der PX-Geschichte (FOTO)
1336 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1288 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1212 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1044 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
1036 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
956 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
952 Leser
Warnungen reichen nicht, Kommentar zur Regulierung des Krypto-Marktes von Alex Wehnert
904 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
832 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8123 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7038 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6000 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5771 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5287 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4236 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3730 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3668 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3593 Leser