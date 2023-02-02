Quest Global Teams with NVIDIA to Build Next-Gen Omniverse Digital Twin Solutions for Manufacturing Industry

Munich (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest Global, one of the world's fastest-growing

engineering services firms, announced its development of new services and

solutions, based on the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform. These new services

and solutions will assist in delivering the best 3D visualization, simulation,

design collaboration and digital twin solutions for the manufacturing and

automotive industries.



Through this association, Quest Global aims to facilitate the transformation of

the traditional manufacturing processes and facilities by enabling manufacturers

to augment their physical production environments with large-scale, AI and

IoT-enabled, digital twin counterparts. These digital twins will enable

manufacturers to optimize their manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse

processes, reduce waste, and unlock operational efficiencies.



