Servier full year 2021/22 results confirm the transformation trajectory of the Group
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Consolidated sales revenue of EUR4.876 billion, up 9.8% (+6.6% at CERi),
driven by strong growth in international sales
- Sales revenue for brand-name medicines reached EUR3.694 billion, up 12.5%
(+8.9% at CERi), and EUR1.182 billion for generics, up 2.0% (stable at CERi)
- Important developments in oncology to address high unmet medical needs,
particularly with Tibsovo® in the United States
- Leadership maintained in cardiometabolism and venous diseases
- A promising and balanced pipeline of R&D projects, offering hope in oncology,
neuroscience and immuno-inflammation
Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its financial
results for the 2021/22 financial year and highlighted the major steps of its
ongoing transformation.
- Consolidated sales revenue of EUR4.876 billion, up 9.8% (+6.6% at CERi),
driven by strong growth in international sales
- Sales revenue for brand-name medicines reached EUR3.694 billion, up 12.5%
(+8.9% at CERi), and EUR1.182 billion for generics, up 2.0% (stable at CERi)
- Important developments in oncology to address high unmet medical needs,
particularly with Tibsovo® in the United States
- Leadership maintained in cardiometabolism and venous diseases
- A promising and balanced pipeline of R&D projects, offering hope in oncology,
neuroscience and immuno-inflammation
Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its financial
results for the 2021/22 financial year and highlighted the major steps of its
ongoing transformation.
Excerpt of consolidated and audited results (IFRS standards [1] , as of 30
September 2022)
(in EUR million) 2021/22 2020/21 Variation Variation
at CER[i]
Group sales revenue 4,876 4,441 +9.8 % +6.6 %
Brand-name medicines 3,694 3,282 +12.5 % +8.9 %
revenue
Generics revenue 1,182 1,159 +2.0 % +0.0 %
EBITDA 859 638 +34.6 % -
EBITDA/Revenue ratio 17.6 % 14.4 % +3.2 pts -
Recurring operating 442 251 +76 % -
result
Net result 192 (95) +287 -
Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, said : "In a complex and unstable
geopolitical and economic environment, progress has been made across all of
Servier's business segments, reinforcing our transformation trajectory. I am
proud of the work accomplished by our teams which underlines our daily
commitment to patients. Servier is now a global healthcare player built around
three balanced pillars: cardiometabolism and venous diseases, oncology, and
generics. Our innovation capabilities have been strengthened and we now have a
balanced and promising pipeline in line with our ambitions in oncology,
neuroscience and immuno-inflammation. We are on track to meet our 2025
objectives and are moving forward with determination and confidence on our
Servier 2030 strategic plan."
Read the full press release in the attached PDF
[1] In line with international standards, the Group now publishes its financial
statements in accordance with IFRS norms (International Financial Reporting
Standards). This transition facilitates the communication and comparability of
our financial statements thanks to a standardized reference system.
[i] Variation at constant exchange rates (CER)
Contact:
mailto:presse@servier.com
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994433/Servier.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/servier-full-year-202122-results-confirm-the-transformation-trajectory-
of-the-group-301736714.html
Contact:
Sonia Marques: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28
76 13
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/5431206
OTS: Servier
September 2022)
(in EUR million) 2021/22 2020/21 Variation Variation
at CER[i]
Group sales revenue 4,876 4,441 +9.8 % +6.6 %
Brand-name medicines 3,694 3,282 +12.5 % +8.9 %
revenue
Generics revenue 1,182 1,159 +2.0 % +0.0 %
EBITDA 859 638 +34.6 % -
EBITDA/Revenue ratio 17.6 % 14.4 % +3.2 pts -
Recurring operating 442 251 +76 % -
result
Net result 192 (95) +287 -
Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, said : "In a complex and unstable
geopolitical and economic environment, progress has been made across all of
Servier's business segments, reinforcing our transformation trajectory. I am
proud of the work accomplished by our teams which underlines our daily
commitment to patients. Servier is now a global healthcare player built around
three balanced pillars: cardiometabolism and venous diseases, oncology, and
generics. Our innovation capabilities have been strengthened and we now have a
balanced and promising pipeline in line with our ambitions in oncology,
neuroscience and immuno-inflammation. We are on track to meet our 2025
objectives and are moving forward with determination and confidence on our
Servier 2030 strategic plan."
Read the full press release in the attached PDF
[1] In line with international standards, the Group now publishes its financial
statements in accordance with IFRS norms (International Financial Reporting
Standards). This transition facilitates the communication and comparability of
our financial statements thanks to a standardized reference system.
[i] Variation at constant exchange rates (CER)
Contact:
mailto:presse@servier.com
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994433/Servier.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-
releases/servier-full-year-202122-results-confirm-the-transformation-trajectory-
of-the-group-301736714.html
Contact:
Sonia Marques: presse@servier.com - Tel. +33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28
76 13
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/57381/5431206
OTS: Servier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 81 | 0 |