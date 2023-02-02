Servier full year 2021/22 results confirm the transformation trajectory of the Group

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Consolidated sales revenue of EUR4.876 billion, up 9.8% (+6.6% at CERi),

driven by strong growth in international sales

- Sales revenue for brand-name medicines reached EUR3.694 billion, up 12.5%

(+8.9% at CERi), and EUR1.182 billion for generics, up 2.0% (stable at CERi)

- Important developments in oncology to address high unmet medical needs,

particularly with Tibsovo® in the United States

- Leadership maintained in cardiometabolism and venous diseases

- A promising and balanced pipeline of R&D projects, offering hope in oncology,

neuroscience and immuno-inflammation



Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its financial

results for the 2021/22 financial year and highlighted the major steps of its

ongoing transformation.



