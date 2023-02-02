Defence Therapeutics and CQDM Fund the Development of a New Cancer Vaccine Platform

Montreal, QC, Canada, February 2, 2023 – In celebration of World Cancer Day, Defence Therapeutics and CQDM are proud to announce the launch of a collaborative research project between Université de Montréal (UdeM), the Lady Davis Institute of the Jewish General Hospital and Defence Therapeutics, a Quebec-based biotechnology company specialized in the development of next-generation vaccines. The funding of this study, totalling $1,359,851, was made possible through a $601,938 grant from the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie (MEIE) and a financial contribution of $757,913 from Defence Therapeutics.

“By conducting collaborative research, such as that done by Dr. Rafei’s team, new therapeutic strategies and new vaccines can be developed. We will continue to support researchers and organizations that work tirelessly to find innovative treatments to improve Quebecers’ quality of life,” says Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region.

“CQDM is pleased to contribute to the efforts of the biotechnology company Defence Therapeutics by supporting the development of an all-new vaccine approach that promotes more effective presentation of tumour antigens to immune effector cells," said Véronique Dugas, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at CQDM. “This is an innovative immunotherapy strategy that could be applied to the treatment of a wide range of cancers and improve the lives of many patients."

“The versatility of Accum technology is what continually drives Defence Therapeutics to be on the cutting-edge and to excel in the development of novel innovative strategies to successfully fight against several types of cancer," said Sébastien Plouffe, president of Defence Therapeutics. “We sincerely thank Mr. Fitzgibbon and the MEIE, as well as CQDM, for their financial support, with a strong potential for success, in collaboration with Université de Montréal and the Jewish General Hospital in order to advance this project under development into the clinical phase for the potential benefit of patients diagnosed with cancer."