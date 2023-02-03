checkAd
Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG
ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: Research FactSheet
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 3.60 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker

First positive effects from initiated restructuring visible; Break-even expected in the current financial year; Target price: EUR 3.60; Rating: BUY  
Communication with the financial market of NAGA Group AG (NAGA for short) in the past 2022 financial year was characterised by the postponement of the 2021 annual report. Part of the delay was related to the clarification of valuation issues. In the opinion of the auditors, the cryptocurrency holdings now had to be accounted for at acquisition cost and part of the customer acquisition costs could no longer be capitalised. Although the company was in a position to continue on its previous growth path with an increase in total revenues of 117.1% to EUR 52.88 million (previous year: EUR 24.35 million), the changes in the balance sheet led to a significant decline in EBIT to EUR -9.55 million (previous year: EUR 0.94 million).  
Due to the delayed publication of the annual report, the 2022 half-year report was also published late on 30 December 2022. In this report, the NAGA management paints a picture of a turbulent first half of 2022, characterised in particular by the collapse of the crypto markets, a decline in turnover resulting from their withdrawal from the UK and the overall decline in transaction activity on the capital markets in the wake of the war in Ukraine. However, due to the still high level of customer acquisition activities, turnover continued to grow dynamically by 50.1% to EUR 35.02 million (previous year: EUR 23.22 million), but EBIT was significantly below the previous year's level at EUR -18.63 million (previous year: EUR -1.95 million). Among other things, the necessary valuation adjustments of the crypto assets held in the amount of around EUR -12.00 million were a significant factor in the sharp decline in earnings.   
The NAGA Board of Directors has taken the development of the first half of 2022 as an opportunity to initiate a complete change in strategy and a restructuring since July 2022. On the basis of the product areas that have now been expanded and introduced to the market (NAGA Trader; NAGAX; NAGA Pay), the focus has been shifted away from strong customer and revenue growth towards reaching the break-even point. This is to be exceeded sustainably from the second quarter of 2023.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
