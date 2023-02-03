Newly established company to promote Mainz as hub for life science and biotechnology now operational and supporting the city of Mainz (FOTO)

Mainz, Germany (ots) - - "biomindz Standortentwicklungsgesellschaft Mainz GmbH

- ZBM's project team transferred to the new company, with Felix Wälder asManaging Director- Mainz to be positioned and marketed on international level under "biomindz -Life Science Hub Mainz" brand- Website goes live at http://www.biomindz.com , providing extensive informationand points of contact(skh) At the beginning of february the 'biomindzStandortentwicklungsgesellschaft Mainz mbH i.G.' (biomindz GmbH i.G.) wasfounded. The formal establishment of the company therefore lays the groundworkfor biomindz GmbH i.G. to commence its activities. As a wholly owned subsidiaryof "Zentrale Beteiligungsgesellschaft der Stadt Mainz mbH" (ZBM), the city'sholding company, biomindz GmbH i.G. is also owned and managed by the city ofMainz. The existing team at ZBM, which had been specifically recruited tosupport the city's development into a biotechnology hub, will now be transferredto the new company and will continue its activities there. Felix Wälder, who waspreviously a general manager at ZBM, has been appointed as Managing Director ofthe new organisation. Setting up a dedicated company to support thetransformation of the city into an international hub for life sciences andbiotechnology enables the city to bundle all related promotional activitiesunder one roof.Günter Beck, the Mayor of Mainz, explains that the creation of the neworganisation is the logical next step in the city's ongoing strategicdevelopment: "Thanks to the success of BioNTech, in particular, Mainz hasattracted worldwide attention as a hub for life sciences and biotechnology. Thisachievement was further underscored in 2022 when Mainz ranked second in theEuropean Commission's European Capital of Innovation Awards. We want tocapitalise on this momentum and drive the successful evolution of the city as ahub for research and development. In 2021, we paved the way for this process.The project team recruited at ZBM last year as well as the biotechnologycoordination unit in the office of the Lord Mayor have made an outstandingcontribution in laying the groundwork for the future. The findings of the