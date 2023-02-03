Newly established company to promote Mainz as hub for life science and biotechnology now operational and supporting the city of Mainz (FOTO)
Mainz, Germany (ots) - - "biomindz Standortentwicklungsgesellschaft Mainz GmbH
i.G." owned by the City of Mainz as a 100% subsidiary of city's holding company
"Zentrale Beteiligungsgesellschaft der Stadt Mainz mbH" (ZBM)
- Established with goal of supporting Mainz as the capital of
Rhineland-Palatinate in its transformation into an internationally recognised
hub for biotechnology
i.G." owned by the City of Mainz as a 100% subsidiary of city's holding company
"Zentrale Beteiligungsgesellschaft der Stadt Mainz mbH" (ZBM)
- Established with goal of supporting Mainz as the capital of
Rhineland-Palatinate in its transformation into an internationally recognised
hub for biotechnology
- ZBM's project team transferred to the new company, with Felix Wälder as
Managing Director
- Mainz to be positioned and marketed on international level under "biomindz -
Life Science Hub Mainz" brand
- Website goes live at http://www.biomindz.com , providing extensive information
and points of contact
(skh) At the beginning of february the 'biomindz
Standortentwicklungsgesellschaft Mainz mbH i.G.' (biomindz GmbH i.G.) was
founded. The formal establishment of the company therefore lays the groundwork
for biomindz GmbH i.G. to commence its activities. As a wholly owned subsidiary
of "Zentrale Beteiligungsgesellschaft der Stadt Mainz mbH" (ZBM), the city's
holding company, biomindz GmbH i.G. is also owned and managed by the city of
Mainz. The existing team at ZBM, which had been specifically recruited to
support the city's development into a biotechnology hub, will now be transferred
to the new company and will continue its activities there. Felix Wälder, who was
previously a general manager at ZBM, has been appointed as Managing Director of
the new organisation. Setting up a dedicated company to support the
transformation of the city into an international hub for life sciences and
biotechnology enables the city to bundle all related promotional activities
under one roof.
Günter Beck, the Mayor of Mainz, explains that the creation of the new
organisation is the logical next step in the city's ongoing strategic
development: "Thanks to the success of BioNTech, in particular, Mainz has
attracted worldwide attention as a hub for life sciences and biotechnology. This
achievement was further underscored in 2022 when Mainz ranked second in the
European Commission's European Capital of Innovation Awards. We want to
capitalise on this momentum and drive the successful evolution of the city as a
hub for research and development. In 2021, we paved the way for this process.
The project team recruited at ZBM last year as well as the biotechnology
coordination unit in the office of the Lord Mayor have made an outstanding
contribution in laying the groundwork for the future. The findings of the
Managing Director
- Mainz to be positioned and marketed on international level under "biomindz -
Life Science Hub Mainz" brand
- Website goes live at http://www.biomindz.com , providing extensive information
and points of contact
(skh) At the beginning of february the 'biomindz
Standortentwicklungsgesellschaft Mainz mbH i.G.' (biomindz GmbH i.G.) was
founded. The formal establishment of the company therefore lays the groundwork
for biomindz GmbH i.G. to commence its activities. As a wholly owned subsidiary
of "Zentrale Beteiligungsgesellschaft der Stadt Mainz mbH" (ZBM), the city's
holding company, biomindz GmbH i.G. is also owned and managed by the city of
Mainz. The existing team at ZBM, which had been specifically recruited to
support the city's development into a biotechnology hub, will now be transferred
to the new company and will continue its activities there. Felix Wälder, who was
previously a general manager at ZBM, has been appointed as Managing Director of
the new organisation. Setting up a dedicated company to support the
transformation of the city into an international hub for life sciences and
biotechnology enables the city to bundle all related promotional activities
under one roof.
Günter Beck, the Mayor of Mainz, explains that the creation of the new
organisation is the logical next step in the city's ongoing strategic
development: "Thanks to the success of BioNTech, in particular, Mainz has
attracted worldwide attention as a hub for life sciences and biotechnology. This
achievement was further underscored in 2022 when Mainz ranked second in the
European Commission's European Capital of Innovation Awards. We want to
capitalise on this momentum and drive the successful evolution of the city as a
hub for research and development. In 2021, we paved the way for this process.
The project team recruited at ZBM last year as well as the biotechnology
coordination unit in the office of the Lord Mayor have made an outstanding
contribution in laying the groundwork for the future. The findings of the
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 65 | 0 |