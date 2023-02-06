Masdar Opens Office in Azerbaijan to Support Nation's Clean Energy Objectives

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Dedicated office in Baku will enable company to strengthen support for

Azerbaijan's goal of securing 30 percent of power mix from renewable sources

by 2030

- Masdar has signed project agreements with Azerbaijan exceeding 10 GW capacity



Masdar, one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies, has

pledged to strengthen its support for Azerbaijan's renewable energy development

with the opening of an office in Baku, the capital city.





The inauguration event for the office, located in Port Baku Tower, was attendedby His Excellency Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic ofAzerbaijan, and Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agencyunder the Ministry of Energy, along with a delegation from Masdar, led by itsChief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi. Masdar will work closely withthe government and other stakeholders in Azerbaijan to accelerate the growth ofits renewable energy sector, as the country continues to take bold steps to meetclean energy targets and transition to a low-carbon future.HE Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology,COP28 President-Designate, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "The United ArabEmirates and Azerbaijan both recognize the importance of investing in renewableenergy to advance economic diversification, stability, and growth. Masdar'sincreasing scope of work in Azerbaijan, evidenced by its new Baku office,demonstrates the UAE's commitment to supporting decarbonization and sustainabledevelopment around the world."HE Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan,said, "The opening of Masdar's office in Azerbaijan is a testament to the sharedambition of the UAE and Azerbaijan toward renewables and sustainability. Our twonations are committed to working together to create a sustainable future, andthe new office will play a critical role in supporting this important work."Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "The openingof our new office in Baku is a testament to Azerbaijan's increasing focus onrenewable energy and Masdar's growing global portfolio, which we have pledgedwill reach 100 GW by 2030. We look forward to working with our partners inAzerbaijan to continue to deliver world-class projects in support of the countryand its renewable energy goals."Javid Abdullayev, Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, said,"Developing our ample renewable energy potential is a strategic priority forAzerbaijan, and we believe that working with partners like Masdar will help us