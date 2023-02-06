Firmenich Receives Top-Recognition by EDGE for Accelerated Efforts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich becomes the first company in the industry
and the seventh in the world to achieve highest EDGE Lead certification, in
Brazil and Mexico
Concurrently, the Group re-secures EDGE Move certification across its operations
worldwide, while Firmenich USA advances to EDGEplus for eliminating ethnic pay
gaps
and the seventh in the world to achieve highest EDGE Lead certification, in
Brazil and Mexico
Concurrently, the Group re-secures EDGE Move certification across its operations
worldwide, while Firmenich USA advances to EDGEplus for eliminating ethnic pay
gaps
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has
reached EDGE Lead certification, the highest obtainable level of certification,
for its efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion in Brazil and Mexico.
Firmenich is the first company in the industry and the seventh in the world to
receive this coveted certification. Following an external reassessment,
Firmenich also resecured Global EDGE Move certification for its efforts to
ensure gender equality across its operations around the world. In addition,
Firmenich USA secured, in another industry-first, the EDGEplus level for its
commitment and effective policies to eliminate ethnic pay inequality.
Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) is the leading global standard for
gender equality in the workplace. Certification requires a rigorous external
assessment of four key areas: representation across the company; pay equity;
effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows; and
the overall inclusiveness of the company culture. Organizations can progress
through the various levels of certification: EDGE Assess, EDGE Move, EDGEplus
and EDGE Lead. This global recognition demonstrates the intentional,
prioritized, and measured actions by the Group to keep accelerating progress
towards diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization globally.
"I am very proud that Firmenich secured these important certifications and
continues to further its efforts in this space, raising the bar for gender
equality under EDGE's demanding benchmarks for continuous improvement," said
Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich, "Being the first in our industry and the
seventh in the world to reach the highest level of EDGE certification, in Brazil
and Mexico, as well as the next level of certification in the USA is a testament
to the excellent work of our teams across the globe. Through our focused
efforts, we keep raising the bar, being an employer of choice, and a trusted and
reliable partner for our customers."
"Firmenich continues to set the standard for excellence as the best place to
work in our industry and beyond, and I am particularly pleased with the progress
reached EDGE Lead certification, the highest obtainable level of certification,
for its efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion in Brazil and Mexico.
Firmenich is the first company in the industry and the seventh in the world to
receive this coveted certification. Following an external reassessment,
Firmenich also resecured Global EDGE Move certification for its efforts to
ensure gender equality across its operations around the world. In addition,
Firmenich USA secured, in another industry-first, the EDGEplus level for its
commitment and effective policies to eliminate ethnic pay inequality.
Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) is the leading global standard for
gender equality in the workplace. Certification requires a rigorous external
assessment of four key areas: representation across the company; pay equity;
effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows; and
the overall inclusiveness of the company culture. Organizations can progress
through the various levels of certification: EDGE Assess, EDGE Move, EDGEplus
and EDGE Lead. This global recognition demonstrates the intentional,
prioritized, and measured actions by the Group to keep accelerating progress
towards diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization globally.
"I am very proud that Firmenich secured these important certifications and
continues to further its efforts in this space, raising the bar for gender
equality under EDGE's demanding benchmarks for continuous improvement," said
Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich, "Being the first in our industry and the
seventh in the world to reach the highest level of EDGE certification, in Brazil
and Mexico, as well as the next level of certification in the USA is a testament
to the excellent work of our teams across the globe. Through our focused
efforts, we keep raising the bar, being an employer of choice, and a trusted and
reliable partner for our customers."
"Firmenich continues to set the standard for excellence as the best place to
work in our industry and beyond, and I am particularly pleased with the progress
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 81 | 0 |