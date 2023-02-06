Firmenich Receives Top-Recognition by EDGE for Accelerated Efforts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich becomes the first company in the industry

and the seventh in the world to achieve highest EDGE Lead certification, in

Brazil and Mexico



Concurrently, the Group re-secures EDGE Move certification across its operations

worldwide, while Firmenich USA advances to EDGEplus for eliminating ethnic pay

gaps





Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, hasreached EDGE Lead certification, the highest obtainable level of certification,for its efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion in Brazil and Mexico.Firmenich is the first company in the industry and the seventh in the world toreceive this coveted certification. Following an external reassessment,Firmenich also resecured Global EDGE Move certification for its efforts toensure gender equality across its operations around the world. In addition,Firmenich USA secured, in another industry-first, the EDGEplus level for itscommitment and effective policies to eliminate ethnic pay inequality.Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) is the leading global standard forgender equality in the workplace. Certification requires a rigorous externalassessment of four key areas: representation across the company; pay equity;effectiveness of policies and practices to ensure equitable career flows; andthe overall inclusiveness of the company culture. Organizations can progressthrough the various levels of certification: EDGE Assess, EDGE Move, EDGEplusand EDGE Lead. This global recognition demonstrates the intentional,prioritized, and measured actions by the Group to keep accelerating progresstowards diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization globally."I am very proud that Firmenich secured these important certifications andcontinues to further its efforts in this space, raising the bar for genderequality under EDGE's demanding benchmarks for continuous improvement," saidGilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich, "Being the first in our industry and theseventh in the world to reach the highest level of EDGE certification, in Braziland Mexico, as well as the next level of certification in the USA is a testamentto the excellent work of our teams across the globe. Through our focusedefforts, we keep raising the bar, being an employer of choice, and a trusted andreliable partner for our customers.""Firmenich continues to set the standard for excellence as the best place towork in our industry and beyond, and I am particularly pleased with the progress