StarkWare Partnering with Chainlink Labs to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on StarkNet

As part of the Chainlink SCALE program, StarkNet tokens will cover certainoperating costs for Chainlink oracle nodes. This will equip StarkNet developerswith access to low-cost Chainlink oracle services and Data Feeds. Thispartnership will establish a sustainable economic system between StarkNet andChainlink, and provides an infrastructure from which StarkNet developers canbuild highly performant, increasingly complex, and secure smart contractapplications."We're excited to be joining the Chainlink SCALE program to provide ourecosystem of developers with access to the industry standard for oracleservices, enabling a next-generation of globally scalable Web3 applications tobe built on StarkNet," said Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder and President atStarkWare. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration and welcome thepassionate Chainlink community into the StarkNet ecosystem."With the newly announced partnership, along with joining Chainlink Lab's SCALEprogram, Chainlink oracle networks on StarkNet are expected to operate at highspeeds and low costs for users and developers."We're thrilled to have StarkNet joining the Chainlink SCALE program, furthersupporting the upcoming deployment of Chainlink oracle services on StarkNetmainnet," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "By reducing theoperating costs of oracle nodes, StarkNet is able to accelerate its ecosystem'sgrowth and become a more attractive environment for building scalable dApps inthe Web3 ecosystem."Chainlink Data Feeds (https://data.chain.link/) are now live on the StarkNettestnet (https://docs.chain.link/data-feeds/starknet) , and anticipated tolaunch on StarkNet mainnet in the near future. Once feeds are deployed onmainnet, StarkWare's participation in the Chainlink SCALE program will serve asa major accelerant to StarkNet's steady growth. To learn more, please visit theStarkWare blog (https://medium.com/@starkware/starknet-will-join-chainlink-labs-in-partnership-to-accelerate-starknet-adoption-198851e44d25) .About StarkWareStarkWare is leading the way in scaling Ethereum. It has built Validity-basedLayer 2 solutions: StarkEx (http://starkware.co/starkex) and StarkNet(http://starkware.co/starknet) . The company pioneered the STARK proof and madethis groundbreaking cryptographic system accessible through the Cairoprogramming language. StarkWare's solutions, which rely on Ethereum's security,have settled over $800B, and over 330M transactions, minted more than 95M NFTs,and serve hundreds of thousands of users.For media kit click here (https://starkware.co/media-kit/)About ChainlinkChainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabledtrillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, insurance, gaming, NFTs,and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network,Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications withseamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across anyblockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to allblockchains.Learn more about Chainlink by visitinghttps://chain.link/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release or reading thedeveloper documentation athttps://docs.chain.link/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release . Todiscuss an integration, reach out to an expert(https://chain.link/contact?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release) .Contact at StarkWare:mailto:mailto%20:%20nathan@starkware.co+972 52 685 2055Telegram: @nathanjefLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689892/StarkWare_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996621/Chainlink_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starkware-partnering-with-chainlink-labs-to-accelerate-ecosystem-growth-and-expand-app-development-on-starknet-301739605.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168245/5434663OTS: StarkWare; Chainlink Labs