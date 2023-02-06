StarkWare Partnering with Chainlink Labs to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on StarkNet
As part of the Chainlink SCALE program, StarkNet tokens will cover certain
operating costs for Chainlink oracle nodes. This will equip StarkNet developers
with access to low-cost Chainlink oracle services and Data Feeds. This
partnership will establish a sustainable economic system between StarkNet and
Chainlink, and provides an infrastructure from which StarkNet developers can
build highly performant, increasingly complex, and secure smart contract
applications.
"We're excited to be joining the Chainlink SCALE program to provide our
ecosystem of developers with access to the industry standard for oracle
services, enabling a next-generation of globally scalable Web3 applications to
be built on StarkNet," said Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder and President at
StarkWare. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration and welcome the
passionate Chainlink community into the StarkNet ecosystem."
With the newly announced partnership, along with joining Chainlink Lab's SCALE
program, Chainlink oracle networks on StarkNet are expected to operate at high
speeds and low costs for users and developers.
"We're thrilled to have StarkNet joining the Chainlink SCALE program, further
supporting the upcoming deployment of Chainlink oracle services on StarkNet
mainnet," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "By reducing the
operating costs of oracle nodes, StarkNet is able to accelerate its ecosystem's
growth and become a more attractive environment for building scalable dApps in
the Web3 ecosystem."
Chainlink Data Feeds (https://data.chain.link/) are now live on the StarkNet
testnet (https://docs.chain.link/data-feeds/starknet) , and anticipated to
launch on StarkNet mainnet in the near future. Once feeds are deployed on
mainnet, StarkWare's participation in the Chainlink SCALE program will serve as
a major accelerant to StarkNet's steady growth. To learn more, please visit the
StarkWare blog (https://medium.com/@starkware/starknet-will-join-chainlink-labs-
in-partnership-to-accelerate-starknet-adoption-198851e44d25) .
About StarkWare
StarkWare is leading the way in scaling Ethereum. It has built Validity-based
Layer 2 solutions: StarkEx (http://starkware.co/starkex) and StarkNet
(http://starkware.co/starknet) . The company pioneered the STARK proof and made
this groundbreaking cryptographic system accessible through the Cairo
programming language. StarkWare's solutions, which rely on Ethereum's security,
have settled over $800B, and over 330M transactions, minted more than 95M NFTs,
and serve hundreds of thousands of users.
For media kit click here (https://starkware.co/media-kit/)
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabled
trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, insurance, gaming, NFTs,
and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network,
Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with
seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any
blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all
blockchains.
Learn more about Chainlink by visiting
https://chain.link/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release or reading the
developer documentation at
https://docs.chain.link/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release . To
discuss an integration, reach out to an expert
(https://chain.link/contact?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release) .
Contact at StarkWare:
mailto:mailto%20:%20nathan@starkware.co
+972 52 685 2055
Telegram: @nathanjef
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689892/StarkWare_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996621/Chainlink_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starkware-part
nering-with-chainlink-labs-to-accelerate-ecosystem-growth-and-expand-app-develop
ment-on-starknet-301739605.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168245/5434663
OTS: StarkWare; Chainlink Labs
|
Wertpapier
