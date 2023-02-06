checkAd

StarkWare Partnering with Chainlink Labs to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on StarkNet

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - As part of the partnership, StarkWare will
be joining the Chainlink SCALE program and making Chainlink Price Feeds
available on StarkNet testnet

StarkWare (https://starkware.co/) , inventor of STARK-technology to make
blockchain scalable for mass adoption, today announced an upcoming partnership
with Chainlink Labs (https://chain.link/) , the team helping build the
industry-standard Web3 services platform, to accelerate adoption of StarkNet and
expand its development throughout its ecosystem. With this partnership,
StarkWare will be officially joining the Chainlink SCALE
(https://blog.chain.link/chainlink-scale-program) program and making Chainlink
Price Feeds available on StarkNet testnet.

As part of the Chainlink SCALE program, StarkNet tokens will cover certain
operating costs for Chainlink oracle nodes. This will equip StarkNet developers
with access to low-cost Chainlink oracle services and Data Feeds. This
partnership will establish a sustainable economic system between StarkNet and
Chainlink, and provides an infrastructure from which StarkNet developers can
build highly performant, increasingly complex, and secure smart contract
applications.

"We're excited to be joining the Chainlink SCALE program to provide our
ecosystem of developers with access to the industry standard for oracle
services, enabling a next-generation of globally scalable Web3 applications to
be built on StarkNet," said Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder and President at
StarkWare. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration and welcome the
passionate Chainlink community into the StarkNet ecosystem."

With the newly announced partnership, along with joining Chainlink Lab's SCALE
program, Chainlink oracle networks on StarkNet are expected to operate at high
speeds and low costs for users and developers.

"We're thrilled to have StarkNet joining the Chainlink SCALE program, further
supporting the upcoming deployment of Chainlink oracle services on StarkNet
mainnet," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "By reducing the
operating costs of oracle nodes, StarkNet is able to accelerate its ecosystem's
growth and become a more attractive environment for building scalable dApps in
the Web3 ecosystem."

Chainlink Data Feeds (https://data.chain.link/) are now live on the StarkNet
testnet (https://docs.chain.link/data-feeds/starknet) , and anticipated to
launch on StarkNet mainnet in the near future. Once feeds are deployed on
mainnet, StarkWare's participation in the Chainlink SCALE program will serve as
a major accelerant to StarkNet's steady growth. To learn more, please visit the
StarkWare blog (https://medium.com/@starkware/starknet-will-join-chainlink-labs-
in-partnership-to-accelerate-starknet-adoption-198851e44d25) .

About StarkWare

StarkWare is leading the way in scaling Ethereum. It has built Validity-based
Layer 2 solutions: StarkEx (http://starkware.co/starkex) and StarkNet
(http://starkware.co/starknet) . The company pioneered the STARK proof and made
this groundbreaking cryptographic system accessible through the Cairo
programming language. StarkWare's solutions, which rely on Ethereum's security,
have settled over $800B, and over 330M transactions, minted more than 95M NFTs,
and serve hundreds of thousands of users.

For media kit click here (https://starkware.co/media-kit/)

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard Web3 services platform that has enabled
trillions of dollars in transaction volume across DeFi, insurance, gaming, NFTs,
and other major industries. As the leading decentralized oracle network,
Chainlink enables developers to build feature-rich Web3 applications with
seamless access to real-world data and off-chain computation across any
blockchain and provides global enterprises with a universal gateway to all
blockchains.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting
https://chain.link/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release or reading the
developer documentation at
https://docs.chain.link/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release . To
discuss an integration, reach out to an expert
(https://chain.link/contact?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=press-release) .

Contact at StarkWare:

mailto:mailto%20:%20nathan@starkware.co

+972 52 685 2055

Telegram: @nathanjef

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689892/StarkWare_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996621/Chainlink_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starkware-part
nering-with-chainlink-labs-to-accelerate-ecosystem-growth-and-expand-app-develop
ment-on-starknet-301739605.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168245/5434663
OTS: StarkWare; Chainlink Labs


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  101   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

StarkWare Partnering with Chainlink Labs to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth and Expand App Development on StarkNet As part of the partnership, StarkWare will be joining the Chainlink SCALE program and making Chainlink Price Feeds available on StarkNet testnet StarkWare (https://starkware.co/) , inventor of STARK-technology to make blockchain scalable for mass …

Nachrichten des Autors

Pierre Fabre setzt sein Engagement gegen seltene Krankheiten in den Bereichen Pädiatrie, ...
244 Leser
Omni Bridgeway gibt Beförderungen für EMEA-Führung und Investmentmanagement in ...
220 Leser
Treibhausgasbilanz für die Produktion von Edelstahl weiter verbessert
188 Leser
Verkaufen für Fotografen: 5 Schritte, mit denen Fotografen Kunden von sich überzeugen (FOTO)
176 Leser
Elektroautomarke Polestar gewinnt begehrte Auszeichnungen beim German Design Award 2023 (FOTO)
172 Leser
K.I. und die Investoren
168 Leser
Acadian Plant Health(TM) lanciert neue Markenvision für schnelle innovative Lösungen zur ...
164 Leser
Greenhouse gas balance for stainless steel production further improved
164 Leser
ECARX und SiEngine arbeiten gemeinsam mit FAW an einer digitalen Cockpit-Plattform auf Basis des ...
156 Leser
Innovation Benchmark Energiewirtschaft 2023: Energiekrise als Härtetest für das Innovationsportfolio
156 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1116 Leser
LexisNexis Risk Solutions ist eines der führenden Unternehmen im Identity Verification ...
768 Leser
Exporte im Dezember 2022: -6,3 % zum November 2022 / Exporte im Jahr 2022: +14,3 % zum Vorjahr - Exportüberschuss mehr ...
672 Leser
Krise am Bau: Baukonjunktur immer besorgniserregender
644 Leser
OANDA erhält die höchsten Branchenauszeichnungen: die Auszeichnung "Most Popular Broker" von TradingView und die Auszeichnung "Best in ...
624 Leser
Zahl der Fluggäste im Jahr 2022 mehr als verdoppelt
620 Leser
Praxis führt gehostete Zahlungsfelder ein
560 Leser
Das CYENS Centre of Excellence und Cyta beginnen die zweite Phase ihrer Zusammenarbeit
544 Leser
Verletzungen von Rechten des geistigen Eigentums sind eine große Bedrohung für KMU in ...
516 Leser
ESET APT-Report: Chinesische Hackergruppen sind in Europa aktiv (FOTO)
508 Leser
Großauftrag: Sopra Steria stattet alle Integrierten Feuerwehr- und Rettungsleitstellen im Freistaat Bayern mit ...
1680 Leser
Aufsehen erregender Scherz von Aktivist*innen unterstreicht Heuchelei von adidas
1328 Leser
Zensus 2022: Gebäude- und Wohnungszählung beendet
1220 Leser
Arnold Investments vermittelt Aktienmehrheit der FAKT AG
1196 Leser
Schweizer Star Troopers AG zeigt Kaufinteresse an Printtiteln der Bertelsmann SE (RTL Gruppe)
1116 Leser
Sebapharma erwirbt Teile der Produktionsstätte der Rudolf Dankwardt GmbH in Norderstedt
1080 Leser
Constellar und das China National Convention Center gehen eine strategische Partnerschaft zur ...
1040 Leser
Beschäftigung im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe nimmt im November 2022 weiter zu: +1,2 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Beschäftigtenzahl im Vorjahresvergleich im elften Monat in Folge ...
960 Leser
Quantum is expanding its activities in the Netherlands with a second parking fund / At the launch, ...
892 Leser
Automatische Datenspeicherung von Arbeitsschritten belastet Beschäftigte/ BAuA ...
832 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
8123 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
7158 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
6100 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
5955 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5287 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4520 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
4376 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
3926 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
3821 Leser
BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
3720 Leser