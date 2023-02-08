checkAd

HEIDELBERG well on track after three quarters of FY 2022/23

Heidelberg (ots) -

- Strength of incoming orders from North America, Europe, and growth segment of
packaging printing (EUR1,859 million after 9 months)
- Sustained growth in third quarter leads sales to rise by around 10 percent to
EUR1,729 million after 9 months
- Further increase in EBITDA after 9 months to EUR144 million (EBITDA margin:
8.3 percent)
- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed

Thanks to strong demand from North America and Europe, along with sustained
growth in the packaging segment, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is
well on track after nine months of the current 2022/23 financial year. In the
third quarter just ended, from October to December 2022, the Group bucked the
general trend in the mechanical engineering industry by recording stable
incoming orders of EUR630 million. This led to a high order backlog of almost
EUR1 billion. At EUR609 million, sales in the third quarter were around 5
percent up on the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Adjusted for
non-recurring effects, EBITDA was EUR18 million higher than in the previous
year, primarily due to the positive impact of rising sales. Posting the full
collectively agreed inflation relief bonus had a detrimental effect during this
accounting period. The production-related increase in inventories led to a free
cash flow of EUR-4 million in the third quarter, which represented a stable
development compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Thanks
to the good performance in terms of sales and incoming orders and the
significant improvement in the operating result, the company is confirming its
forecast for financial year 2022/23 as a whole.

"We had a positive third quarter and were able to further increase our sales and
operating result. Looking ahead, the coming months will continue to be affected
by the expected increases in material, energy, and personnel costs," said Dr.
Ludwin Monz, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "We will continue to counter
this through price rises and maintain our cost discipline. We are therefore very
confident of achieving our targets for the year," he added.

Strong nine-month balance sheet - high level of demand despite economic
uncertainties

Incoming orders after nine months remained stable and at a high level compared
with the year before. Despite economic uncertainties, they totaled EUR1,859
million (previous year's figure: EUR1,888 million). On the balance sheet date,
the order backlog amounted to nearly EUR1 billion, which lays a good foundation
for the coming financial year. Sales in all three quarters of the current
financial year exceeded the respective figures for the year before. At EUR1,729
