HEIDELBERG well on track after three quarters of FY 2022/23

Heidelberg (ots) -- Strength of incoming orders from North America, Europe, and growth segment ofpackaging printing (EUR1,859 million after 9 months)- Sustained growth in third quarter leads sales to rise by around 10 percent toEUR1,729 million after 9 months- Further increase in EBITDA after 9 months to EUR144 million (EBITDA margin:8.3 percent)- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmedThanks to strong demand from North America and Europe, along with sustainedgrowth in the packaging segment, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) iswell on track after nine months of the current 2022/23 financial year. In thethird quarter just ended, from October to December 2022, the Group bucked thegeneral trend in the mechanical engineering industry by recording stableincoming orders of EUR630 million. This led to a high order backlog of almostEUR1 billion. At EUR609 million, sales in the third quarter were around 5percent up on the equivalent quarter of the previous year. Adjusted fornon-recurring effects, EBITDA was EUR18 million higher than in the previousyear, primarily due to the positive impact of rising sales. Posting the fullcollectively agreed inflation relief bonus had a detrimental effect during thisaccounting period. The production-related increase in inventories led to a freecash flow of EUR-4 million in the third quarter, which represented a stabledevelopment compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Thanksto the good performance in terms of sales and incoming orders and thesignificant improvement in the operating result, the company is confirming itsforecast for financial year 2022/23 as a whole."We had a positive third quarter and were able to further increase our sales andoperating result. Looking ahead, the coming months will continue to be affectedby the expected increases in material, energy, and personnel costs," said Dr.Ludwin Monz, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "We will continue to counterthis through price rises and maintain our cost discipline. We are therefore veryconfident of achieving our targets for the year," he added.Strong nine-month balance sheet - high level of demand despite economicuncertaintiesIncoming orders after nine months remained stable and at a high level comparedwith the year before. Despite economic uncertainties, they totaled EUR1,859million (previous year's figure: EUR1,888 million). On the balance sheet date,the order backlog amounted to nearly EUR1 billion, which lays a good foundationfor the coming financial year. Sales in all three quarters of the currentfinancial year exceeded the respective figures for the year before. At EUR1,729