GoCardless opens up access to its global bank payment network

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Third party payment providers can now service the

fast-growing account-to-account payments market via a single integration to

GoCardless



GoCardless (https://gocardless.com/) , a global leader in direct bank payments,

has launched GoCardless Embed

(https://gocardless.com/solutions/gocardless-embed/) , a new integration for

third party payment providers to access its global bank payment network and reap

the benefits of bank-to-bank payments.





GoCardless Embed, which comes white labelled as standard, allows paymentproviders to integrate GoCardless' global bank payment network straight intotheir platform through a single, simple API that provides access to:- bank payment schemes in the UK, Eurozone and US, with more to come in the nearfuture- end-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank-to-bank payments includingreconciliation, mandate management, reporting and refunds- open banking-powered features, including instant one-off and recurringpayments in the UK and account verification and fraud prevention across thethree marketsGoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the burgeoning account-to-accountmarket, valued at around USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes worldwide*, andexpand their total addressable market to new verticals and use cases where bankpayments are preferred.It's a fast and easy way for third party payment providers to increase revenuethrough expanding the range of payment methods they offer, keeping theirmerchants in-platform. GoCardless Embed also slots seamlessly into theirexisting solution, meaning payment providers retain complete control over thecustomer experience.By adopting GoCardless Embed, they also benefit from increased efficiency,tapping into a worldwide network that took years to build in just a matter ofweeks. The integration will give them an end-to-end bank payment solution thatprovides merchants and their payers all the benefits of bank payments, withoutany of the complexity traditionally associated with introducing and managing thepayment method.Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless said, "We've spent the pastdecade optimising bank payments and bringing them into the digital age. Ourgreatest achievement is building a global bank payment network, connectingdisparate payment schemes into one interoperable network -- a challenge that ourpeers and competitors had previously considered insurmountable. Now, for thefirst time, we've created a product to open up access to our unique network and