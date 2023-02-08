GoCardless opens up access to its global bank payment network
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Third party payment providers can now service the
fast-growing account-to-account payments market via a single integration to
GoCardless
GoCardless (https://gocardless.com/) , a global leader in direct bank payments,
has launched GoCardless Embed
(https://gocardless.com/solutions/gocardless-embed/) , a new integration for
third party payment providers to access its global bank payment network and reap
the benefits of bank-to-bank payments.
GoCardless Embed, which comes white labelled as standard, allows payment
providers to integrate GoCardless' global bank payment network straight into
their platform through a single, simple API that provides access to:
- bank payment schemes in the UK, Eurozone and US, with more to come in the near
future
- end-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank-to-bank payments including
reconciliation, mandate management, reporting and refunds
- open banking-powered features, including instant one-off and recurring
payments in the UK and account verification and fraud prevention across the
three markets
GoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the burgeoning account-to-account
market, valued at around USD 225 trillion in transaction volumes worldwide*, and
expand their total addressable market to new verticals and use cases where bank
payments are preferred.
It's a fast and easy way for third party payment providers to increase revenue
through expanding the range of payment methods they offer, keeping their
merchants in-platform. GoCardless Embed also slots seamlessly into their
existing solution, meaning payment providers retain complete control over the
customer experience.
By adopting GoCardless Embed, they also benefit from increased efficiency,
tapping into a worldwide network that took years to build in just a matter of
weeks. The integration will give them an end-to-end bank payment solution that
provides merchants and their payers all the benefits of bank payments, without
any of the complexity traditionally associated with introducing and managing the
payment method.
Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless said, "We've spent the past
decade optimising bank payments and bringing them into the digital age. Our
greatest achievement is building a global bank payment network, connecting
disparate payment schemes into one interoperable network -- a challenge that our
peers and competitors had previously considered insurmountable. Now, for the
first time, we've created a product to open up access to our unique network and
